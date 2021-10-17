Passive vs. Active Income

Dr. Adam Tabriz

The notion of “your money working for you.” It is all about 3rd party Monopoly

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BwTH9_0cT54LZo00
Photo by Kelly Sikkema on Unsplash

Most of us are familiar with the notion of; smart money. Those who do also may be aware of the phrase that states; the more passive income one ascertains in a lifetime, the sooner they can recede from sweating to make a living and ensure a comfortable life, particularly for retirement.

Most people often don’t comprehend that to entertain the privileges of possessing latent assets requires 3rd party meddling. That is why those on the crown of the chain of passive income today, i.e., the average taxpayer perpetually striving to make ends meet. One clear example is the concept of welfare programs.

Under the welfare program, the working middle-class pay for the needy and impoverished. Because the financially well-endowed will ultimately get the tax shelter on the use of investment opportunities or creating jobs, although the latter is paying towards the welfare program, it still falls on the hard-working class. So, we also have heard the phrase, why hassle when we can settle for passive income.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VXQjA_0cT54LZo00
By Author

Passive Income is of Two Types

Types of passive income are 1) those who financially fall below the poverty line and receive some form of financial aid through a social program, 2) those who have surplus assent (typically cash) that is strategically put to work. Both scenarios usually are exempt from taxes or, at the very least, enjoy shelter, given circumstances. But the ceiling is vaguely structured for those making their ends meet thru sweat and blood. (The active income)

Everyone Discerns Income Otherwise

Money or some equivalent value that an individual collects is called an income. A person or an entity usually receives it in exchange for furnishing a good or service. Revenue is also earned through investing capital.

Income is utilized to fund one’s day-to-day expenses. Whereas today Investments, pensions, and Social Security are primary sources of income for retirees.

Income is of three varieties: active, passive, and portfolio incomes.

The active income requires active or material participation of the earner, like compensation for a particular job; on the other hand, Passive types are derived from sources such as royalties from patents or license agreements. Portfolio Income is a form of passive income, yet it is particular to earnings from investments, including dividends, interest, royalties, and capital gains.

It is logical to state that, in a real sense, income is the product of service in exchange for monetary compensation.

Then, Does Passive Income Exist?

The biggest obsession in personal finance today is “passive income” Some claim that the concept of passive income is a myth. The truth about the matter is that passive income does not exist with a few exceptions, such as investment activities. Because ultimately, someone somewhere works for it.

The description of passive income has expanded to all activities, including Selling information, products like books and courses, etc. We can only justify the idea of passive income when we observe it by incorporating an intermediary.

Since there must be an existing action, service, or sound in exchange for an income, then if we do not personally contribute towards such service, most likely, someone else does. That someone else is the middleman, who markets to the prospect the luxury of passive income opportunity. For example, rental proceeds from your property may be considered an active or passive income if a property management service is responsible for doing the footwork. It all depends on how we look at it. Anyone who’s had an inattentive landlord can tell you; the hands-off technique is not good. Hence, there is also significant financial incentive and oligopoly that typically encompasses the involvement of property management, seeming that the rental income is passive, where in reality, it is nothing but bogart.

Passive Income is the Active Income with a Monopoly

Passive income is nothing but proceeds syndicated by the active participation of a 3rd party. It is an income scheme where a person or an entity benefits from two sources, the provider of service or good and the client. In the latter scenario, the 3rd party makes an active income and carries out a mission that is often not in line with the provider and the client.

As described in the previous paragraph, rental management is one example of the 3rd party agent or middleman.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kYW15_0cT54LZo00
Photo by Markus Winkler on Unsplash

Of course, passive income is not the only type of income model that is riddled with monopoly. Various agencies such as the Licensing organizations are the epitome of trust in the active income sphere. I don’t intend to dive into the latter discussion; however, my late article under the title, Philosophy of Licensing and Certification: The dark history of utterly autocratic approach to public safety, outlines how the licensing practice has monopolized the job market the source of income.

Middlemen Benefit from Passive Income the Most

Passive income refers to a source of revenue that usually involves a 3rd party intervention. Whether it is welfare, stock brokerages, or real estate transaction, someone somewhere at some point in time will have to intervene. As the intervention of go-betweens grows, so does the bureaucracy around it. Thus, it will facilitate the expanse of the loopholes by which the 3rd parties expand their profit margin.

However, passive income may seem reflexive at the expense of giving away a more significant segment of financial potential that the beneficiary would otherwise keep. The economic potential will grow larger than if a person actively participated in earning. No money works for you as It is all about 3rd party using your cash and monopoly to profiteer; in return, giving you back a piece of the pie as well.

#income #economy #wage #monopoly #HCWB

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Adam Tabriz is a Physician, Writer, Entrepreneur, and public health policy, expert. He is an advocate for Personal liberty. The combination of his experience and expertise underlines his passion for advocating true “Personalized Healthcare” and “Healthcare without Borders.” His favorite slogan is: “Peace of mind would come to all people through the universal respect for the basic human rights of everyone”

San Francisco, CA
415 followers

More from Dr. Adam Tabriz

Politics of Licensing and Certification

The Decades’ old Partisan instrument for the Control of Scholars. Photo by Lewis Keegan - Skillscouter.com on Unsplash. The purpose of licensing and certification that we see today dawns on establishing some form of professional quality and safety standards for goods and services furnished by individuals or an entity. Now what measures point out, under sophistication, encompass the kind of procedure and protocols that in many aspects have little to do with quality and safety, yet more to do with control and power over the socioeconomic sovereignty of people.

Read full story

The utility of Enterprise-grade Blockchain Databases with MongoDB in Healthcare

A practical approach towards Decentralized, secured Medical Records while sustaining Scalability. Blockchain technology or a decentralized distributed digital ledger system (Figure 1) is a configuration that stores transactional records, known as the blocks. It merely holds the data in quite a lot of databases, known as the "chain," in a network connected through peer-to-peer nodes. It contrasts with the traditional centralized databases that store the complete information in a single server run by a single administrator. On the other hand, by nature, Blockchain can't rely on a single administrator; thus, it has the potential to fundamentally transform relations across almost every industry, from media and entertainment to logistics and supply chain, medicines, and patient care. The key to using cases across all sectors is the elimination of resistance.

Read full story

The American Presidential Election, Populism and the concept of Electoral College

The Instrument for igniting imminent Mainstream Movement. Politics in America is more than ever, black and white. It no longer practically stands for personal liberty, as the “we the people” no longer is about all American constituents but about two factions with two collective ambitions. The U.S. vision of Jeffersonian liberty today is as valid as obsolete. That means, as Thomas Jefferson envisioned, all people are no longer entitled to freedom, regardless of what laws might say. And no more laws protect rights, as he declared. The rules are becoming more illegitimate, and people’s freedom of expression is being suppressed, not to mention freedom of rebellion by the people, as Thomas Jefferson asserted two centuries ago.

Read full story

The New Humanitarianism; the modish Collective Consciousness

A transformed Humanitarian concept from the Grassroots Public to Political Globalization. Humanitarianism is a heated sentiment in the merit of human existence. It is the state of harmony where human beings exercise compassion by providing physical and moral assistance to their fellow humans.

Read full story

The Police and Prison system Reform or utter Abolition

Paying a visit to Colin Kaepernick's explanation of the broken discriminatory law Enforcement System in America. Racism, discrimination, ethnocentrism, and fascism, in general, have existed for centuries since the advent of significant civilizations. Regrettably, as long as people live under some form of collective rapport, it will continue to exist. Prejudice, in a variety of shapes and forms, lives in many societies around the world. The United States is perhaps at the top of the list regarding racism, as history demonstrates. The sense of apartheid still lives in many people, and it could even happen if it were allowed by the constitution, but it does not! A long time ago, racism used to be considered a white thing, but today, it has taken many colors. Some may label it as ethnic preference and others discriminatory based on the reaction to the opposing race, etc. But the reality; everyone is unconsciously striving to promote its kind and protect it. And since we, the members of the society, have been programmed to live collectively as groups, communities, or human herds, therefore programmed to think based on shared profiles and traits, alienating our individuality. That is when the Sh..t hits the fan!

Read full story
2 comments

Value of Currency, Gold vs. Fiat; The Genuine and Spurious

A Chronological look at the history of Currency and the emergence of Fiat Money. Money is a verifiable document commonly admitted as payment for goods and services or repayment of debts. It functions as a standard of exchange, a unit of account, a reserve of value, and seldom a deferred payment standard. For the economist, money is an economic unit that works as a generally recognized medium of exchange for transactional purposes. Money makes the world go around. Even though a document or paper’s value as worthless as a piece of paper was once considered the representation of another fictitiously valued commodity, i.e., Gold, nonetheless, it backs even more fictitious things that don’t have an external existence but are even more imaginary, called Fiat money.

Read full story
1 comments

The United States ban on Immigration based on Political Affiliation.

A closer look at President Trump's attempt to Ban Ex-Communists from becoming U.S. Citizens. American defense news published a report on October 5th, 2020, stating that President Donald Trump is considering the immigration reform that would prohibit offering naturalization to the ex-members of the Chinese Communist Party. That is amid an overwhelming surge in Chinese migration to the U.S. in recent years. The increasing tension between Beijing and Washington has ignited a worrying amount of a few in the intelligence community. This surge has conformed to the growing threats of spying across the U.S. government, industry, and academia.

Read full story

Capable Implantable Medical Devices

The role of Smart Technology in shaping Healthcare and everything for which we should be watching out!. Three decades into the evolution of the internet and the expansion of digital information technology, we face a novel rise of technologies that are not only precise but also "smart." It is now the turn of deep learning and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies to headline the next global innovation phase.

Read full story

Deep Learning (DL), Artificial Intelligence (AI) Accelerator Chip, Data Mining and Medicine

AI Accelerators as a HealthCare tool, to assist with Diagnoses of Disease or mining for Physician Clinical Judgment Data. Deep Learning (DL) algorithms employ multiple layers to mine quality features from the raw data. It is a Machine Learning (ML) method that enables learning without supervision, which traditional machine learning traditionally lacked.

Read full story

Population Health Management and rationing towards reducing Healthcare Costs

Some believe Population Health Management and Value-based care are about making careful choices, but Physicians are not in the business of Rationing. The concept of value-based reimbursement or merit-based payment towards a medical service or procedure has become healthcare policymakers' focus for the past decade. It is supposedly meant to maintain high-quality medical assistance to patients while reducing wasteful spending. But so far, half-decade into its implementation, the concept of merit-based valuation has been an utter failure. It failed to reduce the cost of the quality of service and has placed a high burden on physicians. Amidst all, the same policymakers blame doctors for not being rational when it comes to cost control. What the latter attitude means is the subject of different conversations. However, the argument conflicting is that those who use the phrase value-based reimbursement in conjunction with the population health model also fail to realize that the latter two phenomena can hardly be eclectic unless the value is fictitious. Because value-based reimbursement is the trait of personalized healthcare as opposed to the population health model. That is why physicians are accountable for the rationale created through bureaucratic processes such as administrative values and standards.

Read full story
3 comments

Physicians are working like Robots for Robots

But, convincingly, shouldn’t it be the other way around?- A Near glimpse at the contemporary Healthcare Paradox. It is not a surreptitious truth that anyone who pursues a professional life must dedicate part, if not all, of their lifespan to learning the required skills—moreover, pronounced, valid to those seeking the medical profession. Long lore periods, sleepless nights, and stressful days are very well known to every medical doctor. That does not only hold in the United States but is also valid across the globe. That is why the medical profession is considered a lifestyle more so than just a career. It is the lifetime investment of every physician. It is precisely based on the latter fact that most medical doctors, by omission, only know in what they have invested their lives!

Read full story

Millennials, option and demand for better Healthcare

But, does the prevalence of High-Deductible Health Plans and the growing importance of Patient Education means fewer Patient'sPatient'sPatient's wish for every Medical treatment available?!

Read full story

When Medical advice doesn't lead to change in Patient Behavior

It’s impossible to get people to change their Act unless there’s a Personal connection by which they can empathize. The human being is a creature of behavior. We all, as individuals, act in a certain way. Not everything we do comes across as attractive to the bystander. Yet, besides being behavioral creatures, we are also working hard to entice each other to change behavior. But influencing others to modify deeds is rugged and comfortable at the same time. It is accessible because there is an idolized connection between the two parties. One such example is the celebrity influence on the fans.

Read full story

Inflation; the Silent Bandit

A deeper look into the concept of intentional Economic Inflation. Inflation is prejudiced, as it benefits a few and destroys others. That is a trait that not everyone appreciates in our modern economic sphere. People with tangible assets, such as property or stocked commodities, may like to see some inflation as it tends to raise their assets’ worth. People holding on to their cash may not like it because it disintegrates the value of their monetary reserve.

Read full story
1 comments

Do High-Tech tools lead to Better Patient Care?

Technology can provide real aids to Patients, but new devices only increase costs without providing Health benefits in many cases. Whenever we talk about technology, almost everyone has a different perception of what it entails. For example, some think of it as the branch of knowledge that deals with creating and using technical means concerning life and society. Others may see it as a practical application of science in a particular area. Technology is nothing but the application of a skill to make an instrument. If we take it one level lower, it is the simplification gadget used to carry out straightforward tasks. Technology is the product of human ingenuity and knowledge brought to artificial life to help living human beings. It always does, and it always will; However, designed to perform what its mastermind desires.

Read full story

Deep Learning amid increased Physician Administrative Workload

The Epitome of the Trojan Horse to duplicate Physician Clinical Judgment and conquer the Medical Industry. The administrative workload is one of many burdens experienced by most physicians of our period. Doctors, particularly those practicing independently, have to work ten times harder for the same level of per-patient reimbursement than they did ten years ago. At least part of this trend concerning "inappropriately" validated and designed electronic health record systems (EHR) is an increasing bureaucracy that involves single patient care. I do not intend to cover the "why and how" of sucha rising physician practice burden to stay focused. However, most readers of this piece familiar with today's medical practice system would concede that physician burnout is a significant healthcare problem.

Read full story

Politics has inundated our Healthcare System

According to a few, what matters most in Healthcare is who gets elected to the Office. Healthcare is the preservation or promotion of health through prevention, diagnosis, treatment, recovery, or cure of disease, illness, injury, and other physical and mental impairments. Healthcare is planned and delivered by health experts in the medical field. In simple words, those who contribute to healthcare delivery must hold specific knowledge about patient care, just like any other domain. But tactlessly, that isn't always the case, especially in today's highly bureaucratic sphere.

Read full story

The Nuances of Healthcare Coverage

Health is a Right, personal, and Quintessential to Sustaining Life's Quality from nativity to departure. It is comparable to other Individual Rights, such as the food we ingest and the air we inhale. Still, some of us confuse 'Health' with 'Healthcare.'

Read full story

Simplicity is the keystone to Successful Healthcare Technology

The quality or linguistic context of being easy to understand and perform is familiar to every individual. We all have had our fair share of being in such a position that we had to overcome complex obstacles. Simplicity is the key to success over hardship and is the point where our solutions prevail over complexity.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy