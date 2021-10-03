Is Populism riding over Free Speech?

Dr. Adam Tabriz

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DBbaP_0cEpsQCc00
Photo by Tingey Injury Law Firm on Unsplash

The advent of globalism and the post-fall of the iron wall coincided with the idea of global interdependence and its resulting meltdown of cultural segregation. Since the start of the globalist movement and the submission of cultural uniqueness to the theory of social uniformity through an ethnocentric collapse, today's result has become further away from that intended. Or at the least, it has been the subject of a sociopolitical paradox.

Over the past few decades, socioeconomic Globalization has created a vacuum within various societies to rethink preserving their particular values, appealing to the ordinary people within that society, hence the rise of populist movements. The countermeasure also carries its own peculiar set of downfalls, one of which remains to the concept of free speech and free expression.

Today there is overwhelming evidence that the clash of populists and global neo-feudalism has made the concept of the liberty of Freedom of expression a topic of sentiment and empty words. Even governments hasten their War on the Right to Protest and express their dissatisfaction with the opposing side. Although populism is currently painted as a right-wing phenomenon, it is more than just a right-wing instrument.

“Free speech sounds beautiful; in fact, I don’t believe anyone denies the fact that it should be respected, but in reality, those who truly believe in it also believe, not every opinion is wrong even if it is coming from the worst enemy and not every opinion is right just because is being expressed by a loved one!”

Politics of Free Speech

Until recently, free speech was the tool for liberals to enforce values around abortion, women’s rights, global brotherhood, etc. However, conservative extremists have also adopted the instrument of Freedom of expression as their preferred sword to propel their values. Similarly, In the 1960s, free speech was the theme of most college campuses and served as significant social provocateurs, hippies, and peaceniks. Today, it represents a crucial shield for many conservatives that protects traditionalists from a perceived scourge of political correctness and liberal oversensitivity. In almost every scenario within history, the free speech notion has been used out of context. That has provided the abusers with the excuse to pivot the free speech rhetoric to push their initiatives or suppress others. Some examples to mention are certain smearing expressions as hate speech and push fascist ideologies under the free-speech title even though the core value of fascism is contrary to what free speech intends to deliver. Undoubtedly, free speech has attained a newer political identity that is further away from its libertarian attitude. That is why some belief in the application of political correctness on Freedom of expression.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MvD1t_0cEpsQCc00
By Author

The concept of political correctness is founded on the assumption that the speech or character of a person that is offensive to various groups’ sensibilities should be abolished through penalties if necessary. And Since the First Amendment states that “Congress shall make no law abridging the freedom of speech,” enforcement of political correctness in America typically doesn’t come from legislation but on or after rules and regulations, like campus speech codes, which seek in part to protect students from harassing comments. Therefore, such statutes are based on a cultural consensus that potentially the “tyranny, hence destroying the individual right of expression.

The origins of political correctness are debatable. Some trace it to liberals in the 1960s critical of the government and government propaganda. Others pointed to the early 1990s when conservatives wielded the phrase to attack the liberal establishment.

Populism and Free Speech

“Populism” is one of the most pliable phrases. It merely refers to diverse collective developments expanding across the left and right political spectrum. However, to the irony of all, today, the media is converging all the populism discussions on the right-wing. In reality, populism has no boundaries when it comes to mission. The latter includes phenomena such as religion, ethnicity, race, or environmental activism.

The use of populist in various sociopolitical domains as a nickname to debunk discord or rationalize suppressing conflict is more than ever-increasing.

The term populist merely applies to any collective actions intended for restoring discrimination against certain groups at the hands of another group. That could also be referred to as the” battle of the groups.” By placing the media at the center of that battleground, one expectedly observes free speech suppression under various justifications.

For D’Eramo, an Italian Journalist and social theorist, populism merely refers to a modern phenomenon when used with positive connotations. He believes in earlier times, “not only populists but the people themselves were an object of contempt. He also trusts that the favorable views of populism depend on favorable conceptions of “the common people.”

Marco accepts as accurate that the “systematic use of populism is a post-world war phenomenon, and is frequently applied with malicious intentions regarding the participants.

Populism has grown much more rapidly from the 1980s onward, with two post-war stages: gradual growth until the 1980s and rapid growth consequently. D’Eramo’s account for the two-phase exemplar, like that in the early post-war decades, was strongly inspired by the rivalry between Westward capitalism and Sovietized communism. In contrast, the subsequent decades were strongly shaped by globalized neoliberal capitalism.

The Common Populist belief is the New Ideal.

“We are living the era of immense unbiased valuable information at our reach Buried under tons of deliberate interpretational rubble — A phenomenon called Modern censorship” Adam Tabriz, MD.

The Term and the Phenomenon of populism have faced various efforts by scholars to define, but no one seems to have described it; instead, it has served as the new ideal for many political factions. For instance, Theresa May was called a right-wing populist leader because her viewpoints somehow resembled Donald Trump, Viktor Orbán, Modi, and Erdogan.

Some calls are referred to as the leaderless grassroots populist crusade that is neither left nor right and opposes the neoliberal policies of Emmanuel Macron. Or the collective action in Venezuela that began with encouragement by the government of left-wing populist Hugo Chávez.

Despite definitional uncertainty regarding populism, various political phenomena may have one or more standard features, that is, new ideal, embraced by solidarity, “people coming together around known goals. And such paragons have been the grounds of disregard for free speech, or at the very least semantic shift around the latter.The First Amendment reads:

“Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof, or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press, or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the government for a redress of grievances.”

Every Populist has their version of Freedom of Expression

Donald Trump’s view of free speech has been the highlight of the media and political battleground since his admission to the office. The president has since been attempting to bring social media platforms into his populist base. But he is not alone, as, amid his campaign for his right-wing base, his opposing leftwing populist factions have merely colonized the media to their benefit.

In retaliation to media bias, Trump, therefore, on the radical extreme, signed an executive order pointing the federal administration to “reconsider the scope” of Section 230, a provision of federal law that safeguards companies from liability for content posted by their users. Internet-communications corporations have tremendous power to shape public discourse, the dynamism they have often utilized irresponsibly. Particularly with regards to their scope of influence and whether state feat is necessary to avert monopolies or more strongly control the use of private data. But for many, the president’s efforts are little more than an endeavor to use his authority.

“It is despotism to paint someone as racist when all they advocate is free speech and delivered expression”

The French Macrone view of free speech is focused on a different one. France has had a couple of beheadings in recent weeks, both in response to the ongoing Charlie Hebdo saga before the courts. In 2015, two brothers stormed the satirical news magazine’s offices and killed 12 people over its decision to publish multiple cartoons of the Islamic prophet. The first beheading was of school teacher Samuel Paty, killed for showing some of the comics in a class conference. The second saw three people killed at a church in Nice. French President Emmanuel Macron, in response, states: “I will never accept that someone can justify the use of physical violence because of these cartoons.” Macron refused to condemn the illustrations. Most other European leaders joined him.

Once positioned as a model of secular democracy in the Muslim world, Turkey currently holds the world’s biggest stockade for journalists. Since his commencement into power in 2014, president Tayyip Erdoğan has stiffened his freedom of expression by choking his critics. Amidst all, Erdoğan has retained particular diplomatic relations with global leaders, including Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin. In September 2020, the European Court of Human Rights announced that Turkey violated the free speech of a top opposition personality sentenced over his critique of Recep Tayyip Erdogan eight years ago. Although Censorship in Turkey is monitored by domestic and international legislation, the latter recently is getting priority over its domestic version, according to Article 90 of the Constitution of Turkey, as amended in 2004. Despite legal stipulations, Turkey's freedom of the press has undeviatingly deteriorated after 2010, with a steep decline following the attempted overthrow in July 2016. In May 2020, S&D condemned the emergency measures taken in Hungary in response to the Covid-19 crisis that allowed Prime Minister Viktor Orbán of Hungary to rule by declaration, without parliamentary examination for an indeterminate period.

According to India’s constitution, civil rights and liberties are warranted to everyone but denied by its footnotes. India’s Freedom of expression was passed under its first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru, who does the opposite of what it is meant to deliver, i.e., ensure free speech. Article 19 of their constitution states all citizens have Freedom of speech and expression. However, the first amendment to Article 19 also says that nothing shall restrict the state from making any regulation that levies “reasonable restrictions” on that right. Based on such a notion, Under Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration, India’s press freedom index has fallen from 136 to 142. Global writers’ body PEN International released its annual “Freedom of Expression Report” at the end of its 84th Congress held in Pune, stating that the free expression spirit severely deteriorated in India Narendra Modi-led NDA government.

Iran has been a populist nation for the past few centuries, and Freedom of expression has always been nothing but a fancy phrase in its political scenery. But under Mahmood Ahmadinejad, the late president of the Islamic Republic of Iran, free speech had held a new meaning.

When Mahmoud Ahmadinejad was president, initially, he outlawed Twitter. But today, he uses Twitter generously. Ahmadinejad also believes any restrictions on ideas and beliefs, especially Social Media, will lead to chaos and dictatorship. He has developed a vocal presence on the internet. Furthermore, Ahmadinejad’s strategy to win a point among its populist base was to hold a speech at Columbia University. To do that, he merely had to take unusual steps to gain that privilege, holding his anti-holocaust convention in Tehran in joint presence with David Duke, former Ku Klux Klan leader and Governor of Louisiana.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SfESQ_0cEpsQCc00
By Author
“TRADITIONALLY TO INDOCTRINATE THEIR CITIZENS, TOTALITARIAN REGIMES SIMPLY DID SO THROUGH MEDIA CONTROL & CENSORSHIP; TODAY THEY ACHIEVE IT THROUGH RE-ELUCIDATION”

Mahmoud Ahmadinejad’s appearance at Columbia University in 2008, as it turned out, Freedom of speech seemingly worked as it was planned for him. It seemed he created an idea marketplace. For sundry, it served as a metaphor with limited value within international politics. However, that merely played to an audience at home.

President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia in 2019 signed into law several legislative amendments requiring individuals to register as foreign representatives if they circulate information of any type and form and receive money from foreign governments, foreign organizations, or even merely from foreign citizens. That was despite opposition from various activists who criticized that the restrictions would further stifle free speech. Russians generally don’t necessarily face censorship online, but they increasingly fear legal consequences for posting anti-government messages.

In March 2019, Prokopyeva, a well-known journalist in Pskov in Russia, recited one of her pieces on Echo of Moscow, an independent radio station, and published its written version in an online article. The preceding month, Zhlobitsky had injured three FSB officers when he blew himself up outside the security service’s offices after announcing in a note on the Telegram messaging app that the FSB had fabricated cases and tortured people.

Today, furthermore, media has become one of Putin’s most potent weapons. Vladimir Putin is well known for being a news junkie. His press secretary, Dmitry Peskov, describes Putin as a man at the center of an ever-churning machine processing vast amounts of news and data at his control. The populist Russian president’s information and press bureaus of the presidential administration perpetually prepare digests on print media, Internet sources, and domestic media both at the federal and regional scenes. Putin’s opposition factions view their country on the verge of categorizing political activists as enemies of the state.

When he was elected, the left-wing Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte of Italy in 2018, when was elected, called his country’s new government proudly “the populist and anti-establishment.” Although he has not been directly criticized for obstruction of free expression (at least to my research), nonetheless, his vision is overhauling its immigration system, renegotiating its relationship with Europe, and moving closer to “Putin Russia.” Conte believes that his administration “brings a radical change of which that he is proud!

The exemplar of populist characters mentioned up to this point is not intended to limit its scope of expansion to their respective countries. Populism is a sweeping movement, which, as indicated earlier, is becoming the future in opposition to the earlier globalization initiative. And by no means is it limited to the right-wing, as many left-wing anarchists such as Nicolás Maduro of Venezuela and Giuseppe Conte of Italy are two of such populists.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pifnU_0cEpsQCc00
By Author
“NO DOUBT THAT WE LIVE IN A VERY COMPETITIVE ERA WHERE PEOPLE WANT TO EARN MORE FOR RELATIVITY LESSER WORK. STILL, I WONDER IF IT IS WORTH IT TO UNDERMINE OTHER’S INTEREST BY THE NAME OF COMPETITION”

Corporations meddle in Free Speech.

The early post-war decades were strongly influenced by the rivalry between Western capitalism and Soviet communism, whereas the subsequent decades were strongly influenced by globalized neoliberal corporatism. In the first phase, social-democratic state governments strengthened. Nonetheless, in the second phase, social democracies weakened, and internationalized corporate oligarchies strengthened. In the second phase, political and economic trends led to growing electoral or other resistances, where populism started becoming widespread. That was paralleled by rising media and academic discourse that disparaged resistances as populism. With the advent of corporate involvement in the political arena and their takeover of social media, corporations found Interpretive journalism as the silver bullet to ensure their win against constitutional free speech. Instead of breaking the truth through traditional censorship, they started to bend the truth through semantic shift and interpretation.

Corporate meddling does not end in their involvement in journalism. The five rules of corporate free speech right exist that merely originates since it claimed status as a person.

The Five Rules of Free Speech of Corporations

Rule #1: Corporations have rights to free speech, even though they can block the opinion of the living people as they wish.

Rule #2: The media doesn’t have any more freedom of expression rights than other speakers. But they can promote their own opinion as they have the power to do so. According to the law, the “freedom of the press” isn’t the Freedom of a business category called “the press.”

Rule #3: Citizens United struck down a federal law that debarred both corporations and unions from criticizing political candidates, ensuring Unions partake in free speech rights.

Rule #4: Individual stockholders can’t veto corporations’ political spending, whether those corporations publish newspapers or make widgets.

Rule #5: Corporate and union direct contributions to candidate campaigns can be sharply limited, though independent spending is fully protected.

“ The decades of the liberal populist’s discourse slogan merely merit the epitome of neo-elite investment moonshining the socioeconomic Globalization beneath the motto of mundane fraternity.”

Today we are living amidst the battle of populists and the meddling of Globalist rhetoric. The time has never seemed more unstable than what we are experiencing today. Free speech has lost its true meaning. Every populist has its version of fake free speech, while globalists use interpretive journalism to rationalize their meddling as what the public should perceive and what they should not!

“Art of the free-thinking is universally innate to every individual, but only mastered by a few”

#populism #politics #society #Freespeech #hatespeech #HCWB

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Adam Tabriz is a Physician, Writer, Entrepreneur, and public health policy, expert. He is an advocate for Personal liberty. The combination of his experience and expertise underlines his passion for advocating true “Personalized Healthcare” and “Healthcare without Borders.” His favorite slogan is: “Peace of mind would come to all people through the universal respect for the basic human rights of everyone”

San Francisco, CA
399 followers

More from Dr. Adam Tabriz

Millennials want option when it comes to their health

But, does the prevalence of High-Deductible Health Plans and the growing importance of Patient Education means fewer Patient'sPatient'sPatient's wish for every Medical treatment available?!

Read full story

When Medical advice doesn't lead to change in Patient Behavior

It’s impossible to get people to change their Act unless there’s a Personal connection by which they can empathize. The human being is a creature of behavior. We all, as individuals, act in a certain way. Not everything we do comes across as attractive to the bystander. Yet, besides being behavioral creatures, we are also working hard to entice each other to change behavior. But influencing others to modify deeds is rugged and comfortable at the same time. It is accessible because there is an idolized connection between the two parties. One such example is the celebrity influence on the fans.

Read full story

Inflation; the Silent Bandit

A deeper look into the concept of intentional Economic Inflation. Inflation is prejudiced, as it benefits a few and destroys others. That is a trait that not everyone appreciates in our modern economic sphere. People with tangible assets, such as property or stocked commodities, may like to see some inflation as it tends to raise their assets’ worth. People holding on to their cash may not like it because it disintegrates the value of their monetary reserve.

Read full story
1 comments

Do High-Tech tools lead to Better Patient Care?

Technology can provide real aids to Patients, but new devices only increase costs without providing Health benefits in many cases. Whenever we talk about technology, almost everyone has a different perception of what it entails. For example, some think of it as the branch of knowledge that deals with creating and using technical means concerning life and society. Others may see it as a practical application of science in a particular area. Technology is nothing but the application of a skill to make an instrument. If we take it one level lower, it is the simplification gadget used to carry out straightforward tasks. Technology is the product of human ingenuity and knowledge brought to artificial life to help living human beings. It always does, and it always will; However, designed to perform what its mastermind desires.

Read full story

Deep Learning amid increased Physician Administrative Workload

The Epitome of the Trojan Horse to duplicate Physician Clinical Judgment and conquer the Medical Industry. The administrative workload is one of many burdens experienced by most physicians of our period. Doctors, particularly those practicing independently, have to work ten times harder for the same level of per-patient reimbursement than they did ten years ago. At least part of this trend concerning "inappropriately" validated and designed electronic health record systems (EHR) is an increasing bureaucracy that involves single patient care. I do not intend to cover the "why and how" of sucha rising physician practice burden to stay focused. However, most readers of this piece familiar with today's medical practice system would concede that physician burnout is a significant healthcare problem.

Read full story

Politics has inundated our Healthcare System

According to a few, what matters most in Healthcare is who gets elected to the Office. Healthcare is the preservation or promotion of health through prevention, diagnosis, treatment, recovery, or cure of disease, illness, injury, and other physical and mental impairments. Healthcare is planned and delivered by health experts in the medical field. In simple words, those who contribute to healthcare delivery must hold specific knowledge about patient care, just like any other domain. But tactlessly, that isn't always the case, especially in today's highly bureaucratic sphere.

Read full story

The Nuances of Healthcare Coverage

Health is a Right, personal, and Quintessential to Sustaining Life's Quality from nativity to departure. It is comparable to other Individual Rights, such as the food we ingest and the air we inhale. Still, some of us confuse 'Health' with 'Healthcare.'

Read full story

Simplicity is the keystone to Successful Healthcare Technology

The quality or linguistic context of being easy to understand and perform is familiar to every individual. We all have had our fair share of being in such a position that we had to overcome complex obstacles. Simplicity is the key to success over hardship and is the point where our solutions prevail over complexity.

Read full story

Social Media and covert Censorship by sponsoring Popularity over Credibility

Promoting "Likes," "Followers," "Regards," and "Claps" based on Mainstream inclination; the embodiment of suppressive Censorship. A"like" button, like option, clap, follow, or recommend button is a feature in social networking platforms, Internet forums, news websites, and blogs where users can express what they like, enjoy or support certain content. Their utility has grown more diverse, widespread, and strategic in the past decade. They are used for connecting people in virtual public places. However, social media owners prioritize who sees what action will increase exposure and like, most of which have little or naught to do with a genuine equal opportunity to express and support.

Read full story
1 comments

The rise of Industrial America and the dawn of Individual Liberty

A chronological glance at the inverse relationship between Corporate Personification and the Individual Depersonalization. The United States is a federal republic. The country constitutes fifty states, one federal district, five territories, and several uninhabited islands. It is considered the world's oldest surviving federation; and a representative democracy in which the minority rights; influence majority rule, today "at least theoretically," protected by the constitution.

Read full story

They say Individuals are inclined to make bad Decisions

True, Individuals can exercise poor Judgment when surrounded by wrong People or — alternative Options, maybe flat Foolish. From the start of modern civilization, so has the notion of governance being the ultimate decision-maker for most personal affairs. That is merely the upshot of the general concept that a layperson can hardly make decisions presented as intricate.

Read full story

Which Country is Number One in Healthcare?

An in-depth look into the Definition of Quality of Medical Care and current Misconceptions around its True Essence. Quality is relative, as every person has its perception of a better service or a good. Even the same person may or may not characterize the quality as being perfect objectively for somebody else, while at the same instant, he- or she may see it not so good subjectively. The concept of quality becomes even more intricate when applying it in the healthcare domain and medical practice. For that reason, we open the door to so many questions once we start bundling the quality and value of a medical service based on the set factors or criteria, such as country X has better healthcare than country Y, or doing A entails better care for everyone.

Read full story

Government Red Tapes and Healthcare Policies

Meddling in Healthcare delivery through undue bureaucratic Red Tapes is contrary to Personalized Healthcare. Personalized healthcare and medical delivery systems are some of the many subjects that the administration is advocating. Amid the merit-based healthcare reimbursement model, medical agencies within the United States and beyond have initiated supporting patient engagement in their personal care and allegedly personalizing medical service. Nevertheless, this model faced a conflict once the COVID-19 pandemic was announced by the world health organization (WHO). For example, there was a delay in testing coronavirus, while many countries had already started doing so.

Read full story

Importance of Confidentiality in an Individual's Life

Why is it essential to maintain Transparency while protecting Patient Privacy?. Knowledge and information are power. Amid most other types of leverage an individual can possess, the Informational Power- is the most transient and susceptible. Once we relinquish our information, so we do give away our potential. Of course, we also understand that we must too be willing to share our valuable information and knowledge for us to thrive. Then comes the question of when, how, and in exchange for what!? — To answer, we must also understand the differences between confidentiality, privacy, transparency, and personal exposure.

Read full story

The concept of Socialism and Communism along the spectrum of Collective Consciousness

Why do many people still unconsciously believe in Communism despite being recognized in times gone by that it does not work?. The socioeconomic order structured upon the ideas of collective holding of the means of production and the absence of socioeconomic inequality is the core concept of a socialist system and communist doctrine.

Read full story
1 comments

Everyone grasps Perfection differently

Realistically, we are the only person who expects us to be perfect!. The human species is relentlessly striving toward more emphasis on accomplishment and productivity. The contradiction of humans and humanity is that ever to struggle to be perfect. It affirms that we may not be at consensus, hence hindering our progress. In other words, the balance consequent to halting the inevitable growth permits innate development.

Read full story

Modern Socialism and its Roadmap to Individual Interdependence

Interoperability within interdependence sphere as the instrument of corporate Socialism. Socialism is a sociopolitical and economic perspective that comprises a spectrum of systems depicted by the social holding of production standards. It encompasses the political theories and tendencies associated with such policies.

Read full story

Federated Learning is a Deep Learning Technology with the Potential poker chip Mission

Federated Learning (FL) is one more Instrument of Corporate Monopoly adapted to the concept of Public movement towards Data Decentralization. Without question, Data is a modern commodity of our time. It is by far the most precious article of trade. The data resources and the means of access are growing exponentially.

Read full story

The 3rd Party Payers and Cost Control

The Role of Social and Personal Determinants of Health on Price Control. Healthcare costs, patient premiums, and physician reimbursement for the sick’s medical care is a complicated task. Although it does not have to be that way, it is the reality. Until not long ago, companies based their care costs and reimbursement on a fee-for-service scheme. However, with the advancement of the International Code of disease, I.e., ICD-10, and the introduction of a merit-based reimbursement system, the way the cost of care is estimated is even more sophisticated.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy