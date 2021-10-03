Is Populism riding over Free Speech?

Photo by Tingey Injury Law Firm on Unsplash

The advent of globalism and the post-fall of the iron wall coincided with the idea of global interdependence and its resulting meltdown of cultural segregation. Since the start of the globalist movement and the submission of cultural uniqueness to the theory of social uniformity through an ethnocentric collapse, today's result has become further away from that intended. Or at the least, it has been the subject of a sociopolitical paradox .

Over the past few decades, socioeconomic Globalization has created a vacuum within various societies to rethink preserving their particular values, appealing to the ordinary people within that society, hence the rise of populist movements. The countermeasure also carries its own peculiar set of downfalls, one of which remains to the concept of free speech and free expression.

Today there is overwhelming evidence that the clash of populists and global neo-feudalism has made the concept of the liberty of Freedom of expression a topic of sentiment and empty words. Even governments hasten their War on the Right to Protest and express their dissatisfaction with the opposing side. Although populism is currently painted as a right-wing phenomenon, it is more than just a right-wing instrument.

“Free speech sounds beautiful; in fact, I don’t believe anyone denies the fact that it should be respected, but in reality, those who truly believe in it also believe, not every opinion is wrong even if it is coming from the worst enemy and not every opinion is right just because is being expressed by a loved one!”

Politics of Free Speech

Until recently, free speech was the tool for liberals to enforce values around abortion, women’s rights, global brotherhood, etc. However, conservative extremists have also adopted the instrument of Freedom of expression as their preferred sword to propel their values. Similarly, In the 1960s, free speech was the theme of most college campuses and served as significant social provocateurs, hippies, and peaceniks. Today, it represents a crucial shield for many conservatives that protects traditionalists from a perceived scourge of political correctness and liberal oversensitivity. In almost every scenario within history, the free speech notion has been used out of context. That has provided the abusers with the excuse to pivot the free speech rhetoric to push their initiatives or suppress others. Some examples to mention are certain smearing expressions as hate speech and push fascist ideologies under the free-speech title even though the core value of fascism is contrary to what free speech intends to deliver. Undoubtedly, free speech has attained a newer political identity that is further away from its libertarian attitude. That is why some belief in the application of political correctness on Freedom of expression.

The concept of political correctness is founded on the assumption that the speech or character of a person that is offensive to various groups’ sensibilities should be abolished through penalties if necessary. And Since the First Amendment states that “Congress shall make no law abridging the freedom of speech,” enforcement of political correctness in America typically doesn’t come from legislation but on or after rules and regulations, like campus speech codes, which seek in part to protect students from harassing comments. Therefore, such statutes are based on a cultural consensus that potentially the “tyranny, hence destroying the individual right of expression.

The origins of political correctness are debatable. Some trace it to liberals in the 1960s critical of the government and government propaganda. Others pointed to the early 1990s when conservatives wielded the phrase to attack the liberal establishment.

Populism and Free Speech

“Populism” is one of the most pliable phrases. It merely refers to diverse collective developments expanding across the left and right political spectrum. However, to the irony of all, today, the media is converging all the populism discussions on the right-wing. In reality, populism has no boundaries when it comes to mission. The latter includes phenomena such as religion, ethnicity, race, or environmental activism.

The use of populist in various sociopolitical domains as a nickname to debunk discord or rationalize suppressing conflict is more than ever-increasing.

The term populist merely applies to any collective actions intended for restoring discrimination against certain groups at the hands of another group. That could also be referred to as the” battle of the groups.” By placing the media at the center of that battleground, one expectedly observes free speech suppression under various justifications.

For D’Eramo, an Italian Journalist and social theorist , populism merely refers to a modern phenomenon when used with positive connotations. He believes in earlier times, “not only populists but the people themselves were an object of contempt. He also trusts that the favorable views of populism depend on favorable conceptions of “the common people.”

Marco accepts as accurate that the “systematic use of populism is a post-world war phenomenon, and is frequently applied with malicious intentions regarding the participants.

Populism has grown much more rapidly from the 1980s onward, with two post-war stages: gradual growth until the 1980s and rapid growth consequently. D’Eramo’s account for the two-phase exemplar, like that in the early post-war decades, was strongly inspired by the rivalry between Westward capitalism and Sovietized communism. In contrast, the subsequent decades were strongly shaped by globalized neoliberal capitalism.

The Common Populist belief is the New Ideal.

“We are living the era of immense unbiased valuable information at our reach Buried under tons of deliberate interpretational rubble — A phenomenon called Modern censorship” Adam Tabriz, MD.

The Term and the Phenomenon of populism have faced various efforts by scholars to define, but no one seems to have described it; instead, it has served as the new ideal for many political factions. For instance, Theresa May was called a right-wing populist leader because her viewpoints somehow resembled Donald Trump, Viktor Orbán, Modi, and Erdogan.

Some calls are referred to as the leaderless grassroots populist crusade that is neither left nor right and opposes the neoliberal policies of Emmanuel Macron. Or the collective action in Venezuela that began with encouragement by the government of left-wing populist Hugo Chávez.

Despite definitional uncertainty regarding populism, various political phenomena may have one or more standard features, that is, new ideal, embraced by solidarity, “people coming together around known goals. And such paragons have been the grounds of disregard for free speech, or at the very least semantic shift around the latter.The First Amendment reads:

“Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof, or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press, or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the government for a redress of grievances.”

Every Populist has their version of Freedom of Expression

Donald Trump’s view of free speech has been the highlight of the media and political battleground since his admission to the office. The president has since been attempting to bring social media platforms into his populist base. But he is not alone, as, amid his campaign for his right-wing base, his opposing leftwing populist factions have merely colonized the media to their benefit.

In retaliation to media bias, Trump, therefore, on the radical extreme, signed an executive order pointing the federal administration to “reconsider the scope” of Section 230, a provision of federal law that safeguards companies from liability for content posted by their users. Internet-communications corporations have tremendous power to shape public discourse, the dynamism they have often utilized irresponsibly. Particularly with regards to their scope of influence and whether state feat is necessary to avert monopolies or more strongly control the use of private data. But for many, the president’s efforts are little more than an endeavor to use his authority.

“It is despotism to paint someone as racist when all they advocate is free speech and delivered expression”

The French Macrone view of free speech is focused on a different one. France has had a couple of beheadings in recent weeks, both in response to the ongoing Charlie Hebdo saga before the courts. In 2015, two brothers stormed the satirical news magazine’s offices and killed 12 people over its decision to publish multiple cartoons of the Islamic prophet. The first beheading was of school teacher Samuel Paty, killed for showing some of the comics in a class conference. The second saw three people killed at a church in Nice. French President Emmanuel Macron, in response, states: “I will never accept that someone can justify the use of physical violence because of these cartoons.” Macron refused to condemn the illustrations. Most other European leaders joined him.

Once positioned as a model of secular democracy in the Muslim world, Turkey currently holds the world’s biggest stockade for journalists. Since his commencement into power in 2014, president Tayyip Erdoğan has stiffened his freedom of expression by choking his critics. Amidst all, Erdoğan has retained particular diplomatic relations with global leaders, including Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin. In September 2020, the European Court of Human Rights announced that Turkey violated the free speech of a top opposition personality sentenced over his critique of Recep Tayyip Erdogan eight years ago. Although Censorship in Turkey is monitored by domestic and international legislation, the latter recently is getting priority over its domestic version, according to Article 90 of the Constitution of Turkey, as amended in 2004. Despite legal stipulations, Turkey's freedom of the press has undeviatingly deteriorated after 2010, with a steep decline following the attempted overthrow in July 2016. In May 2020, S&D condemned the emergency measures taken in Hungary in response to the Covid-19 crisis that allowed Prime Minister Viktor Orbán of Hungary to rule by declaration, without parliamentary examination for an indeterminate period.

According to India’s constitution, civil rights and liberties are warranted to everyone but denied by its footnotes. India’s Freedom of expression was passed under its first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru, who does the opposite of what it is meant to deliver, i.e., ensure free speech. Article 19 of their constitution states all citizens have Freedom of speech and expression. However, the first amendment to Article 19 also says that nothing shall restrict the state from making any regulation that levies “reasonable restrictions” on that right. Based on such a notion, Under Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration, India’s press freedom index has fallen from 136 to 142. Global writers’ body PEN International released its annual “Freedom of Expression Report” at the end of its 84th Congress held in Pune, stating that the free expression spirit severely deteriorated in India Narendra Modi-led NDA government.

Iran has been a populist nation for the past few centuries, and Freedom of expression has always been nothing but a fancy phrase in its political scenery. But under Mahmood Ahmadinejad , the late president of the Islamic Republic of Iran, free speech had held a new meaning.

When Mahmoud Ahmadinejad was president, initially, he outlawed Twitter. But today, he uses Twitter generously. Ahmadinejad also believes any restrictions on ideas and beliefs, especially Social Media, will lead to chaos and dictatorship. He has developed a vocal presence on the internet. Furthermore, Ahmadinejad’s strategy to win a point among its populist base was to hold a speech at Columbia University. To do that, he merely had to take unusual steps to gain that privilege, holding his anti-holocaust convention in Tehran in joint presence with David Duke, former Ku Klux Klan leader and Governor of Louisiana.

“TRADITIONALLY TO INDOCTRINATE THEIR CITIZENS, TOTALITARIAN REGIMES SIMPLY DID SO THROUGH MEDIA CONTROL & CENSORSHIP; TODAY THEY ACHIEVE IT THROUGH RE-ELUCIDATION”

Mahmoud Ahmadinejad’s appearance at Columbia University in 2008 , as it turned out, Freedom of speech seemingly worked as it was planned for him. It seemed he created an idea marketplace. For sundry, it served as a metaphor with limited value within international politics. However, that merely played to an audience at home.

President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia in 2019 signed into law several legislative amendments requiring individuals to register as foreign representatives if they circulate information of any type and form and receive money from foreign governments, foreign organizations, or even merely from foreign citizens. That was despite opposition from various activists who criticized that the restrictions would further stifle free speech . Russians generally don’t necessarily face censorship online, but they increasingly fear legal consequences for posting anti-government messages.

In March 2019, Prokopyeva, a well-known journalist in Pskov in Russia, recited one of her pieces on Echo of Moscow, an independent radio station, and published its written version in an online article. The preceding month, Zhlobitsky had injured three FSB officers when he blew himself up outside the security service’s offices after announcing in a note on the Telegram messaging app that the FSB had fabricated cases and tortured people.

Today, furthermore, media has become one of Putin’s most potent weapons. Vladimir Putin is well known for being a news junkie . His press secretary, Dmitry Peskov, describes Putin as a man at the center of an ever-churning machine processing vast amounts of news and data at his control. The populist Russian president’s information and press bureaus of the presidential administration perpetually prepare digests on print media, Internet sources, and domestic media both at the federal and regional scenes. Putin’s opposition factions view their country on the verge of categorizing political activists as enemies of the state.

When he was elected, the left-wing Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte of Italy in 2018 , when was elected, called his country’s new government proudly “the populist and anti-establishment .” Although he has not been directly criticized for obstruction of free expression (at least to my research), nonetheless, his vision is overhauling its immigration system, renegotiating its relationship with Europe, and moving closer to “Putin Russia.” Conte believes that his administration “brings a radical change of which that he is proud!

The exemplar of populist characters mentioned up to this point is not intended to limit its scope of expansion to their respective countries. Populism is a sweeping movement, which, as indicated earlier, is becoming the future in opposition to the earlier globalization initiative. And by no means is it limited to the right-wing, as many left-wing anarchists such as Nicolás Maduro of Venezuela and Giuseppe Conte of Italy are two of such populists.

“NO DOUBT THAT WE LIVE IN A VERY COMPETITIVE ERA WHERE PEOPLE WANT TO EARN MORE FOR RELATIVITY LESSER WORK. STILL, I WONDER IF IT IS WORTH IT TO UNDERMINE OTHER’S INTEREST BY THE NAME OF COMPETITION”

Corporations meddle in Free Speech.

The early post-war decades were strongly influenced by the rivalry between Western capitalism and Soviet communism, whereas the subsequent decades were strongly influenced by globalized neoliberal corporatism. In the first phase, social-democratic state governments strengthened. Nonetheless, in the second phase, social democracies weakened, and internationalized corporate oligarchies strengthened. In the second phase, political and economic trends led to growing electoral or other resistances, where populism started becoming widespread. That was paralleled by rising media and academic discourse that disparaged resistances as populism. With the advent of corporate involvement in the political arena and their takeover of social media, corporations found Interpretive journalism as the silver bullet to ensure their win against constitutional free speech. Instead of breaking the truth through traditional censorship, they started to bend the truth through semantic shift and interpretation.

Corporate meddling does not end in their involvement in journalism. The five rules of corporate free speech right exist that merely originates since it claimed status as a person .

The Five Rules of Free Speech of Corporations

Rule #1: Corporations have rights to free speech, even though they can block the opinion of the living people as they wish.

Rule #2: The media doesn’t have any more freedom of expression rights than other speakers. But they can promote their own opinion as they have the power to do so. According to the law, the “freedom of the press” isn’t the Freedom of a business category called “the press.”

Rule #3: Citizens United struck down a federal law that debarred both corporations and unions from criticizing political candidates, ensuring Unions partake in free speech rights.

Rule #4: Individual stockholders can’t veto corporations’ political spending, whether those corporations publish newspapers or make widgets.

Rule #5: Corporate and union direct contributions to candidate campaigns can be sharply limited, though independent spending is fully protected.

“ The decades of the liberal populist’s discourse slogan merely merit the epitome of neo-elite investment moonshining the socioeconomic Globalization beneath the motto of mundane fraternity.”

Today we are living amidst the battle of populists and the meddling of Globalist rhetoric. The time has never seemed more unstable than what we are experiencing today. Free speech has lost its true meaning. Every populist has its version of fake free speech, while globalists use interpretive journalism to rationalize their meddling as what the public should perceive and what they should not!

“Art of the free-thinking is universally innate to every individual, but only mastered by a few”

