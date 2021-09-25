Federated Learning is a Deep Learning Technology with the Potential poker chip Mission

Dr. Adam Tabriz

Federated Learning (FL) is one more Instrument of Corporate Monopoly adapted to the concept of Public movement towards Data Decentralization.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fHAUr_0c7aqrv400
Photo by Clark Cruz from Pexels

Without question, Data is a modern commodity of our time. It is by far the most precious article of trade. The data resources and the means of access are growing exponentially.

It is estimated that the vast percentage of all the world’s data, i.e., 2.5 quintillion bytes per day, has been generated only within the past two years alone, and its value is rapidly soaring.

The inception of the data age goes beyond another information technology revolution. Data has become the driver of the economy. What makes the data-driven economy different is that trade is faster, more efficient, and widespread. Furthermore, the nature of business itself is also shifting. Between 2008 and 2012, the annual growth rate of cross-border data deterred common goods and services. Hence in the 21st-century, Data are increasingly traded commodities.

The emergence of this lucrative market has become one of the fastest-growing in the world. Until not long ago, the resource in the topic was tapping into the oil wealth. Or maybe for Gold all through the gold rush epoch. Today the Data is the oil and Gold of the digital age. Giant corporations such as Google, Amazon, Apple, Facebook, and Microsoft have become unstoppable data wealth heirs. Their profits are surging with collectively racking up more than $25bn in net quarterly profit. The companies have pivoted their tactical missions into a strategic voyage to maximize profits and power by capturing information’s value. That is based on that intention, so they adopt modern technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Deep Learning.

Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning as an instrument of Data Mining and Information Commoditization

Data mining is a tool that utilizes Artificial Intelligence (AI) to excavate helpful information within a database that can be cast-off to improve actions. It also opens up avenues to automatically examine, visualize and uncover patterns in data. Both data mining and machine learning tumble under the sponsorships of Data Science. It makes sense since both technologies use data; thus, it isn’t so shocking, considering that machine learning is also used to conduct worthwhile data mining.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xVphA_0c7aqrv400
Photo by cotton bra from Pexels

It is estimated that the vast percentage of all the world’s data, i.e., 2.5 quintillion bytes per day, has been generated only within the past two years alone, and its value is rapidly soaring.

The inception of the data age goes beyond another information technology revolution. Data has become the driver of the economy. What makes the data-driven economy different is that trade is faster, more efficient, and widespread. Furthermore, the nature of business itself is also shifting. Between 2008 and 2012, the annual growth rate of cross-border data deterred common goods and services. Hence in the 21st-century, Data are increasingly traded commodities.

The emergence of this lucrative market has become one of the fastest-growing in the world. Until not long ago, the resource in the topic was tapping into the oil wealth. Or maybe for Gold all through the gold rush epoch. Today the Data is the oil and Gold of the digital age. Giant corporations such as Google, Amazon, Apple, Facebook, and Microsoft have become unstoppable data wealth heirs. Their profits are surging with collectively racking up more than $25bn in net quarterly profit. The companies have pivoted their tactical missions into a strategic voyage to maximize profits and power by capturing information’s value. That is based on that intention, so they adopt modern technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Deep Learning.

Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning as an instrument of Data Mining and Information Commoditization

Data mining is a tool that utilizes Artificial Intelligence (AI) to excavate helpful information within a database that can be cast-off to improve actions. It also opens up avenues to automatically examine, visualize and uncover patterns in data. Both data mining and machine learning tumble under the sponsorships of Data Science. It makes sense since both technologies use data; thus, it isn’t so shocking, considering that machine learning is also used to conduct worthwhile data mining.

Data collected through Data Mining can teach machines, so both concepts go hand in hand as complementing each other. Furthermore, machine learning / Artificial intelligence and data mining methods compel the same fundamental algorithms to uncover data structures. However, their intended outcomes ultimately may be varied.

The challenges of the Data Mining process and prevailing pipeline Solutions to overcome such Obstacles

Unique AI techniques and algorithms in machine learning, data mining, data science are currently thought to overcome some of the barricades’ access and process data. That includes private information in cyberspace. Some of the said techniques include data cleaning, clustering, classification, feature selection and extraction, neural networks and deep learning, representation learning, knowledge discovery, anomaly detection, fault detection, transfer learning, active learning, and solutions improving the state-of-the-art concerning challenges of every industry.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TUjUN_0c7aqrv400
Photo by hitesh choudhary from Pexels

The data analytics realm demands “data scientists’ skills. That is why new analytical tools are being indoctrinated in Business Analytics. The traditional enterprise data miner is customary employs teaching technical aspects of business-centric data analytics. Today, more innovative ways are being thought of to guide newcomers to data science and motivate them to easily navigate data analytics and develop skills around emerging areas of data commoditization without delving too much into extraneous technical details.

Means by which the big Industries are aiming to Commoditize Personal Information

Publicly available data services are one of the vastest resources to monetize on data. Until not too long ago, the internet was a novel evolution, and the average person would not be able to develop a web page or set up an online account. However, today, even those with no graphic design skill can create a free template and even choose and engage a hosting provider. The future data services will imitate such progression data processes that are currently only available to experts making.

Yet still, they will be in need of public information!

Data will be exploited as a business requirement in the coming decades to become such a commodity that it’s a bare minimum requirement for businesses to be competitive. For the same reason, data departments and the Chief Data Officer are becoming crucial for major industries. Data is becoming a focal point of entire departments within organizations, operating autonomously from technology and marketing subdivisions.

The sector of data categories is also evolving with the advancement of data. That includes significant data subdivisions into different sub-types. Accessible predictive analytics thus has become a branch of analytics that exists as more of a wish-list item than a viable or reliable body. It exists and is commonly employed by sundry big industries. Still, it relies on a combination of state-of-the-art artificial intelligence and human data analysts to fine-tune its disposal.

Although what is described is available to the public, “Predictive analytics” isn’t open to the general public or small business owners with limited budgets and resources. The latter uses mathematical modeling schemes to generate forecasts about various unknown circumstances, characteristics, or events.

Combining predictive analytics in conjunction with Real-time data analytics (RTDA) will further empower large industries to commoditize the data poised via data mining.

Real-time data analytics analyzes the collected Data immediately after becoming accessible. Through RTDA, they gain cleverness within a brief period. Meaning it allows companies to react without pause while seizing timeliness or preventing problems before they occur. By comparison, batch-style analytics may take hours or even days to yield results.

Federated Learning as the Deep Learning with an alternate Mission

Deep learning and deep neural learning are, indeed, brilliant technological rivals to humans. It has caused significant backlash from the communities concerning ethics and individual privacy. That is why there has also been growing public interest among communities worldwide to decentralize data storage, making it harder for big corporations to mine and commoditize general information without a reward to the original data proprietor. But as one would expect, the public’s trend does not come without a response from the siloed data hoarders in centralized databases!

To overcome future obstacles, companies like Google, Apple, Facebook, Amazon, Microsoft are foreseeing new solutions that will keep the doors open to continue data mining. That includes implementing the “Federated learning” system and particular hardware like Amazon’s Inferential AI Chip.

Federated Learning, a distributed machine learning tactic, enables model training on a large corpus of decentralized data. It is collaborative machine learning without a centralized database as standard machine learning approaches require centralizing the training data. Instead, the Federated Learning (FL) models employ user interaction with mobile devices to teach ML solutions.

Within Federated Learning, mobile phones collaboratively learn a shared prediction model while keeping all the training data on the device, dissociating the ability to enhance machine learning from storing the data in the cloud.

In the Federated Learning device downloads, the current model improves it by learning from data on the individual smartphone (or, as in Blockchain described, Nodes) and then summarizes the changes as a minor, focused update. The update to the model is sent to the cloud using encrypted communiqué, where it is instantly averaged with the rest of the participant updates to improve the shared model. All the training data remains on the mobile device. Moreover, no individual updates are stored in the cloud.

In short, Federated Learning incorporates the principles of focused data collection and minimization. It can mitigate many of the systemic privacy risks and costs resulting from traditional, centralized machine learning and data science draws near.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GVpr7_0c7aqrv400

Tyranny using Federated Learning

Although federated learning seems to be a promising tool with enormous potential to function in a decentralized world, it also opens up the gate for the foe to “bane” the algorithmic model.

Our lives amid expanding cybertechnology riddled with data science are filled with a mass of algorithms, most working to accommodate our interest but few designed to take advantage of our autonomy. Indeed, our biased realm’s vindictive players can corrupt the model through their device or take over the instruments of other parties involved in training the algorithmic model. It’s even possible for adversaries to control every user’s Data they have taken over, alter how it is trained locally, change the hyperparameters such as the learning rate, and weigh the individual model before submitting the server for aggregation. They can also alter each participant’s approach to local training from one round to another. With such potential, hackers can create crack holes to modify algorithms toward their intentions.

One of the biggest obstacles is federated learning, and the Secure Aggregation protocol claim to keep user data private.

When “implemented properly,” Federated Learning makes it impossible for the server to spot anomalies in an individual user’s rundowns. However, that is not the case, given the current status of the corporate monopoly. The secure aggregation protocol employed by FL merely allows access to user summaries once they have been added together with other user data. So, since resumes can’t be screened individually, it is undoable to see inconsistencies that may lie in them, allowing toxic model attacks the perfect way to creep in the personal boundaries.

Federated Learning put in Perspective.

Federated Learning is intended to solve the most limiting obstacle of the data mining scheme: data availability. It promotes data mining, one of its biggest obstructors, the decentralized database. One further consideration to reflect in federated learning relative to Traditional machine learning is the overwhelming requisite for more local device power and memory to train the model. Another technical issue involves bandwidth. Federated learning is conducted over Wi-Fi, 4G, or 5G, while traditional machine learning occurs in data centers. The bandwidth rates of Wi-Fi or 5G are magnitudes lower than those used between the working nodes and servers in these centers. So, if algorithm training is conducted while a device is in use, it reduces its performance. Google has addressed that problem by only training devices when idling, switched on, and plugged into an outlet. An additional challenge is that instruments drop out during the training process. For instance, no one wants an awkward medical diagnosis seeped into the public. The wealth of data in these repositories is tremendously helpful for scams like identity theft and insurance con.

Keeping Federated Learning Algorithm Private, or agent of Monopoly

Erudite algorithmic models are priceless commodities, which makes them a bull’s eye for raids.

Companies control the secret allotment of multi-party computation, allowing the organizations to “conceal” the model increment by allotting portions of it at a time across devices. That way, none of the secret-holding parties can know the entire model.

With its prevailing obscure arrangement, Federated Learning opens an innovative door to monopoly and legal extortion under the notion of preserving intellectual property and security.

Federated Learning is state-of-the-art technology. So far, just like other technologies, it has to prove the legitimacy of algorithms in their industry leaders’ hands. It is another tool in the hands of corporations. Until their algorithms are transparent, we can never be confident that federated learning partakes any different strategy as its predecessor technologies, Machine learning, Deep Learning, and Artificial intelligence. That is purely aiming to monetize individual private information and use the poised data to increase herding power over the mainstream.

Data collected through Data Mining can teach machines, so both concepts go hand in hand as complementing each other. Furthermore, machine learning / Artificial intelligence and data mining methods compel the same fundamental algorithms to uncover data structures. However, their intended outcomes ultimately may be varied.

The challenges of the Data Mining process and prevailing pipeline Solutions to overcome such Obstacles

Unique AI techniques and algorithms in machine learning, data mining, data science are currently thought to overcome some of the barricades’ access and process data. That includes private information in cyberspace. Some of the said techniques include data cleaning, clustering, classification, feature selection and extraction, neural networks and deep learning, representation learning, knowledge discovery, anomaly detection, fault detection, transfer learning, active learning, and solutions improving the state-of-the-art concerning challenges of every industry.

The data analytics realm demands “data scientists’ skills. That is why new analytical tools are being indoctrinated in Business Analytics. The traditional enterprise data miner is customary employs teaching technical aspects of business-centric data analytics. Today, more innovative ways are being thought of to guide newcomers to data science and motivate them to easily navigate data analytics and develop skills around emerging areas of data commoditization without delving too much into extraneous technical details.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05S0Cv_0c7aqrv400

Means by which the big Industries are aiming to Commoditize Personal Information

Publicly available data services are one of the vastest resources to monetize on data. Until not too long ago, the internet was a novel evolution, and the average person would not be able to develop a web page or set up an online account. However, today, even those with no graphic design skill can create a free template and even choose and engage a hosting provider. The future data services will imitate such progression data processes that are currently only available to experts making.

Yet still, they will be in need of public information!

Data will be exploited as a business requirement in the coming decades to become such a commodity that it’s a bare minimum requirement for businesses to be competitive. For the same reason, data departments and the Chief Data Officer are becoming crucial for major industries. Data is becoming a focal point of entire departments within organizations, operating autonomously from technology and marketing subdivisions.

The sector of data categories is also evolving with the advancement of data. That includes significant data subdivisions into different sub-types. Accessible predictive analytics thus has become a branch of analytics that exists as more of a wish-list item than a viable or reliable body. It exists and is commonly employed by sundry big industries. Still, it relies on a combination of state-of-the-art artificial intelligence and human data analysts to fine-tune its disposal.

Although what is described is available to the public, “Predictive analytics” isn’t open to the general public or small business owners with limited budgets and resources. The latter uses mathematical modeling schemes to generate forecasts about various unknown circumstances, characteristics, or events.

Combining predictive analytics in conjunction with Real-time data analytics (RTDA) will further empower large industries to commoditize the data poised via data mining.

Real-time data analytics analyzes the collected Data immediately after becoming accessible. Through RTDA, they gain cleverness within a brief period. Meaning it allows companies to react without pause while seizing timeliness or preventing problems before they occur. By comparison, batch-style analytics may take hours or even days to yield results.

Federated Learning as the Deep Learning with an alternate Mission

Deep learning and deep neural learning are, indeed, brilliant technological rivals to humans. It has caused significant backlash from the communities concerning ethics and individual privacy. That is why there has also been growing public interest among communities worldwide to decentralize data storage, making it harder for big corporations to mine and commoditize general information without a reward to the original data proprietor. But as one would expect, the public’s trend does not come without a response from the siloed data hoarders in centralized databases!

To overcome future obstacles, companies like Google, Apple, Facebook, Amazon, Microsoft are foreseeing new solutions that will keep the doors open to continue data mining. That includes implementing the “Federated learning” system and particular hardware like Amazon’s Inferential AI Chip.

Federated Learning, a distributed machine learning tactic, enables model training on a large corpus of decentralized data. It is collaborative machine learning without a centralized database as standard machine learning approaches require centralizing the training data. Instead, the Federated Learning (FL) models employ user interaction with mobile devices to teach ML solutions.

Within Federated Learning, mobile phones collaboratively learn a shared prediction model while keeping all the training data on the device, dissociating the ability to enhance machine learning from storing the data in the cloud.

In the Federated Learning device downloads, the current model improves it by learning from data on the individual smartphone (or, as in Blockchain described, Nodes) and then summarizes the changes as a minor, focused update. The update to the model is sent to the cloud using encrypted communiqué, where it is instantly averaged with the rest of the participant updates to improve the shared model. All the training data remains on the mobile device. Moreover, no individual updates are stored in the cloud.

In short, Federated Learning incorporates the principles of focused data collection and minimization. It can mitigate many of the systemic privacy risks and costs resulting from traditional, centralized machine learning and data science draws near.

Tyranny using Federated Learning

Although federated learning seems to be a promising tool with enormous potential to function in a decentralized world, it also opens up the gate for the foe to “bane” the algorithmic model.

Our lives amid expanding cybertechnology riddled with data science are filled with a mass of algorithms, most working to accommodate our interest but few designed to take advantage of our autonomy. Indeed, our biased realm’s vindictive players can corrupt the model through their device or take over the instruments of other parties involved in training the algorithmic model. It’s even possible for adversaries to control every user’s Data they have taken over, alter how it is trained locally, change the hyperparameters such as the learning rate, and weigh the individual model before submitting the server for aggregation. They can also alter each participant’s approach to local training from one round to another. With such potential, hackers can create crack holes to modify algorithms toward their intentions.

One of the biggest obstacles is federated learning, and the Secure Aggregation protocol claim to keep user data private.

When “implemented properly,” Federated Learning makes it impossible for the server to spot anomalies in an individual user’s rundowns. However, that is not the case, given the current status of the corporate monopoly. The secure aggregation protocol employed by FL merely allows access to user summaries once they have been added together with other user data. So, since resumes can’t be screened individually, it is undoable to see inconsistencies that may lie in them, allowing toxic model attacks the perfect way to creep in the personal boundaries.

Federated Learning put in Perspective.

Federated Learning is intended to solve the most limiting obstacle of the data mining scheme: data availability. It promotes data mining, one of its biggest obstructors, the decentralized database. One further consideration to reflect in federated learning relative to Traditional machine learning is the overwhelming requisite for more local device power and memory to train the model. Another technical issue involves bandwidth. Federated learning is conducted over Wi-Fi, 4G, or 5G, while traditional machine learning occurs in data centers. The bandwidth rates of Wi-Fi or 5G are magnitudes lower than those used between the working nodes and servers in these centers. So, if algorithm training is conducted while a device is in use, it reduces its performance. Google has addressed that problem by only training devices when idling, switched on, and plugged into an outlet. An additional challenge is that instruments drop out during the training process. For instance, no one wants an awkward medical diagnosis seeped into the public. The wealth of data in these repositories is tremendously helpful for scams like identity theft and insurance con.

Keeping Federated Learning Algorithm Private, or agent of Monopoly

Erudite algorithmic models are priceless commodities, which makes them a bull’s eye for raids.

Companies control the secret allotment of multi-party computation, allowing the organizations to “conceal” the model increment by allotting portions of it at a time across devices. That way, none of the secret-holding parties can know the entire model.

With its prevailing obscure arrangement, Federated Learning opens an innovative door to monopoly and legal extortion under the notion of preserving intellectual property and security.

Federated Learning is state-of-the-art technology. So far, just like other technologies, it has to prove the legitimacy of algorithms in their industry leaders’ hands. It is another tool in the hands of corporations. Until their algorithms are transparent, we can never be confident that federated learning partakes any different strategy as its predecessor technologies, Machine learning, Deep Learning, and Artificial intelligence. That is purely aiming to monetize individual private information and use the poised data to increase herding power over the mainstream.

#federatedlearning #technology #data #bigdata #datamining #RTDA

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Adam Tabriz is a Physician, Writer, Entrepreneur, and public health policy, expert. He is an advocate for Personal liberty. The combination of his experience and expertise underlines his passion for advocating true “Personalized Healthcare” and “Healthcare without Borders.” His favorite slogan is: “Peace of mind would come to all people through the universal respect for the basic human rights of everyone”

San Francisco, CA
395 followers

More from Dr. Adam Tabriz

Is Populism riding over Free Speech?

The advent of globalism and the post-fall of the iron wall coincided with the idea of global interdependence and its resulting meltdown of cultural segregation. Since the start of the globalist movement and the submission of cultural uniqueness to the theory of social uniformity through an ethnocentric collapse, today's result has become further away from that intended. Or at the least, it has been the subject ofa sociopolitical paradox.

Read full story

The Nuances of Healthcare Coverage

Health is a Right, personal, and Quintessential to Sustaining Life's Quality from nativity to departure. It is comparable to other Individual Rights, such as the food we ingest and the air we inhale. Still, some of us confuse 'Health' with 'Healthcare.'

Read full story

They say Individuals are inclined to make bad Decisions

True, Individuals can exercise poor Judgment when surrounded by wrong People or — alternative Options, maybe flat Foolish. From the start of modern civilization, so has the notion of governance being the ultimate decision-maker for most personal affairs. That is merely the upshot of the general concept that a layperson can hardly make decisions presented as intricate.

Read full story

Which Country is Number One in Healthcare?

An in-depth look into the Definition of Quality of Medical Care and current Misconceptions around its True Essence. Quality is relative, as every person has its perception of a better service or a good. Even the same person may or may not characterize the quality as being perfect objectively for somebody else, while at the same instant, he- or she may see it not so good subjectively. The concept of quality becomes even more intricate when applying it in the healthcare domain and medical practice. For that reason, we open the door to so many questions once we start bundling the quality and value of a medical service based on the set factors or criteria, such as country X has better healthcare than country Y, or doing A entails better care for everyone.

Read full story

Government Red Tapes and Healthcare Policies

Meddling in Healthcare delivery through undue bureaucratic Red Tapes is contrary to Personalized Healthcare. Personalized healthcare and medical delivery systems are some of the many subjects that the administration is advocating. Amid the merit-based healthcare reimbursement model, medical agencies within the United States and beyond have initiated supporting patient engagement in their personal care and allegedly personalizing medical service. Nevertheless, this model faced a conflict once the COVID-19 pandemic was announced by the world health organization (WHO). For example, there was a delay in testing coronavirus, while many countries had already started doing so.

Read full story

Importance of Confidentiality in an Individual's Life

Why is it essential to maintain Transparency while protecting Patient Privacy?. Knowledge and information are power. Amid most other types of leverage an individual can possess, the Informational Power- is the most transient and susceptible. Once we relinquish our information, so we do give away our potential. Of course, we also understand that we must too be willing to share our valuable information and knowledge for us to thrive. Then comes the question of when, how, and in exchange for what!? — To answer, we must also understand the differences between confidentiality, privacy, transparency, and personal exposure.

Read full story

The concept of Socialism and Communism along the spectrum of Collective Consciousness

Why do many people still unconsciously believe in Communism despite being recognized in times gone by that it does not work?. The socioeconomic order structured upon the ideas of collective holding of the means of production and the absence of socioeconomic inequality is the core concept of a socialist system and communist doctrine.

Read full story
1 comments

Everyone grasps Perfection differently

Realistically, we are the only person who expects us to be perfect!. The human species is relentlessly striving toward more emphasis on accomplishment and productivity. The contradiction of humans and humanity is that ever to struggle to be perfect. It affirms that we may not be at consensus, hence hindering our progress. In other words, the balance consequent to halting the inevitable growth permits innate development.

Read full story

Modern Socialism and its Roadmap to Individual Interdependence

Interoperability within interdependence sphere as the instrument of corporate Socialism. Socialism is a sociopolitical and economic perspective that comprises a spectrum of systems depicted by the social holding of production standards. It encompasses the political theories and tendencies associated with such policies.

Read full story

The 3rd Party Payers and Cost Control

The Role of Social and Personal Determinants of Health on Price Control. Healthcare costs, patient premiums, and physician reimbursement for the sick’s medical care is a complicated task. Although it does not have to be that way, it is the reality. Until not long ago, companies based their care costs and reimbursement on a fee-for-service scheme. However, with the advancement of the International Code of disease, I.e., ICD-10, and the introduction of a merit-based reimbursement system, the way the cost of care is estimated is even more sophisticated.

Read full story

We can Homogenize the Global Market without Globalization

The Globalization of today is the Global Neo-Feudalism of Tomorrow. Looking back at the history of human evolution and its associated socioeconomic obstacles, we can observe how to overcome the disparity between classes of communities. Despite all that, we are still contemplating what would be the most efficient way to homogenize the global socioeconomic status. Of course, some may see such homogeneity as the ultimate equality among the constituents, something communism envisions with utter failure. But in reality, here within and after, what socioeconomic uniqueness stays creating options. It is about the free trade system between the various societies around the country or the world.

Read full story
1 comments

Should Doctors be Allowed to Terminate Human Lives?

Euthanasia and Hippocratic oath was the title of an article I published not too long ago. Within the context of the discussion, I spoke about medically assisted suicide and how it surely yet controversially fits within the scope of clinical judgment. Today, I would like to revisit the topic by exploring various attitudes and players and how they influence the physician approach towards such a sensitive subject. However, before we begin, let us bear in mind that there is no perfect answer to the notion of passive or even active euthanasia (also referred to as assisted suicide); neither is there a one-size-fits-all solution.

Read full story
4 comments
San Mateo County, CA

Owning your Health Data is beyond Information Security

With growing emphasis on value-based healthcare reimbursement, we are amidst finding ourselves more than ever challenged by the parallel escalation of corporate interest in “patient health information.” Health data security and the monetary value in quality data are the drivers of such tension.

Read full story

It is Tough to Live an Interracial Life in the Racist world

Racism is unmistakably wide of the mark. Anyone who respects individual sovereignty would also condemn racism and discrimination based on typical traits among people. But it has been rooted within the communal human being right from the establishment of modern societies. It is still persistent, and I think it will even exist in the future. Of course, some communities will resist racist behavior, yet others will embrace them.

Read full story
161 comments

Facemask, COVID-19, us, and the Story between the lines

Does the CDC and WHO Recommended Facemask Minimize Transmission of the Novel Virus to or from a Person. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, we all know the overwhelming controversy around protection against the novel virus. We are also aware of the politics of wearing (Or not wearing) face masks, shields, and whether just a Face Shield is sufficient to wear over the mouth and nose or an N-95 respirator is the ultimate protection. Furthermore, what would be the most appropriate way to use the face shield.

Read full story

Chasing Peace of Mind is the same as Shopping for a better Fabric Softener

The Concept of Peace of Mind- a Never-ending Paradox. The “peace of mind” is an old phrase. Its written evidence goes back as far as the 16th century. Even though we can only read “the phrase” so that now in history, nonetheless, its previous constructions go back even further. For instance, — “Peace of heart” was recorded in the early 1340s and “peace of soul” by 1425.

Read full story

The Lesson Doctors must learn from Lawyers about Artificial Intelligence

The contemporary world is in the midst of technological upheaval. Millennials’reliance on the tech industry is overwhelmingly liberating to those doubling down on technocrats. The latter sets up the best environment for corporate powers clenching on all enterprise sectors one by one, from agriculture to Healthcare.

Read full story

Internet of Bodies: A key notch in Medical Sustenance; yet another wave of Technological Swindle

Internet and the Internet of Things (IoT) are a couple of the most revolutionary inventions of human history. Its primary origin goes back to the “United States Advanced Research Projects Agency” (DARPA). It was deployed for the first time in October 1969. Then it was referred to as ARPANET. Following that, the contemporary Internet as the” World Wide Web” (WWW) was built by CERN in Switzerland in 1990 by a British (UK) scientist named Tim Berners-Lee.

Read full story

Collective Consciousness- An Innate Retort

Disregarding Individual Conscience for the Welfare of Bound Commonality. Every individual is born with a particular realm of consciousness and beliefs. Even though within a given society, we may all share the everyday collection of shared beliefs, thoughts, and moral attitudes, which operate as an amalgamating force within, no two souls embrace precisely the same set of values and said elements. The latter is called “Collective Conscience,” also referred to as “Collective consciousness.”

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy