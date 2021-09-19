Should Doctors be Allowed to Terminate Human Lives?

Dr. Adam Tabriz

Active or Passive Euthanasia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=465s9G_0c0gt5Fr00
Photo by Teymur Mirzazade on Unsplash

Euthanasia and Hippocratic oath was the title of an article I published not too long ago. Within the context of the discussion, I spoke about medically assisted suicide and how it surely yet controversially fits within the scope of clinical judgment. Today, I would like to revisit the topic by exploring various attitudes and players and how they influence the physician approach towards such a sensitive subject. However, before we begin, let us bear in mind that there is no perfect answer to the notion of passive or even active euthanasia (also referred to as assisted suicide); neither is there a one-size-fits-all solution.

The Semantics of Health, Life, Sickness, and Death

Modern medicine has been riddled with health and wellness semantics, as many people have a different concept of a healthy life, disease, quality of life, and even death. Such semantic variations are expected and perpetually affected by norms of every given society, which is influenced by the person’s lifestyle, belief, religion, faith, culture, and surrounding community.

Some define life as the state of biological functioning. Some may see it as an eternal state of nonphysical existence where the physical body is a temporary tangibility. Some discern health and wellness as the status without the disease, and others see it as the state of complete harmony between physical, psychological, and emotional clarity.

For life and death, the subject gets even more unclear!

The concept of Life, Death, and cultural perception

A person’s culture and collective norms influence how a person sees life and death. For instance, Buddhists reckon- that a person’s exit from life is crucial to find a peaceful state of rebirth when they pass away. They see life after death as a prerequisite to “rebirth.”

mg alt="" style="width:100%" src="https://miro.medium.com/max/810/0*vqDFPZmDpHGYOcp7" data-credit="Photo by Michael Dziedzic on Unsplash" data-externalurl=""/>
Photo by Michael Dziedzic on Unsplash

In the eyes of the major religions, death’s perception is diverse. The latter sees the quality of life after death as typically dependent on following a specific set of rules and norms throughout life. In most religions, departure is only permitted through the act of the ultimate power, hence God. The intentional ending of life is sin and punishable through the suffering afterlife. No matter how painful the experience and suffering, most religions prohibit euthanasia. Accordingly, the semantics of death in the eyes and ears of faith is entirely different from a modern perspective.

Laws, Ethics, Death, and the practice of Medicine

Prohibition of death is a political, social phenomenon and taboo. A law passed stating that it is illegal to die, usually specified in an absolute political division or a specific raising.

The earliest prohibition of death occurred in the 5th century BC, on the Greek island of Delos; dying on Delos was prohibited on religious terrains.

Today, primarily, the prohibition of death is an ambiguous response to the government’s failure to approve the expansion of municipal graveyards. For instance, in Spain, one town has prohibited “death”; in France, several settlements have had death banned, while in Biritiba Mirim, in Brazil, an attempt to prevent death occurred in 2005. The latter is suggestive of how an extreme political realm can dictate hypocrisy over rationale.

Today-Irrespective of the country and jurisdiction, laws around the subject of death and dying are the byproduct of prevailing, Thus norms in society and their political upshot.

A person’s norms and values are invariably influenced by faith, views, and knowledge of the constituency. Henceforth reflecting on the openness of the exchange of ideas, solid religious groundworks change modern societies, with few exceptions. Specific laws affect the subject of death and dying. It utterly prohibits intentional or direct cause of death. However, some countries like the Netherlands overcome such limitations by admitting medically assisted euthanasia for individual patients under certain circumstances over following due process.

Origin of Laws around Death

The narrative of law ties closely to the expansion of civilization. The fundamental law dares back to Ancient Egyptians, as far again as 3000 BC. It was based on the concept of Ma’at and characterized by tradition, rhetorical speech, social equality, and impartiality. By the 22nd century BC, the ancient Sumerian ruler Ur-Nammu had formulated the first law code, which consisted of casuistic statements (“if … then …”). Around 1760 BC, King Hammurabi further refined Babylonian law by codifying and inscribing it in stone.

Ethics of Death and Dying

Death is a value burdened word. The term touches our ears uttered in negativity, and to hear the word ‘death’ halts the time. Even mentioning death can be presumed to incite apprehension as we defeat the anxiety that appends to it and try to avoid views of mortality. The thought of dying spirals almost everyone, as the death of others comes into the individual’s viewpoint. When unconsciously becomes our own. We indeed confront death, and we do so with caution, a sense of unreality, and even fear.

Death is a mystery to everyone. That is why we tend to circumvent it- not only for ourselves but also for those suffering, thus imprisoned by their medical condition. We reflect on our collective consciousness and even go further and extend the sufferer’s heartbeat under the notion of humanity and the wrongfulness of eliciting death.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AeDca_0c0gt5Fr00
Photo by National Cancer Institute on Unsplash

The mortality of a human being for a medical professional has become a double-edged sword. It is becoming more than ever cumbersome given the progress of technology, politics, bureaucracy, and population health. Indeed, death is a subject of ethical significance, which demands a personalized approach; nonetheless, the latter is easier said than done!

Origin of Ethics and its implications on Euthanasia

The subject of euthanasia invites several complex moral dilemmas, such as if it is appropriate to end the life of a critically ill who is enduring severe pain and suffering. Under what conditions can euthanasia be justified, or is there a moral estrangement between annihilating someone and lapse in peace. At the core of these wiles are people's distinct impressions about the significance and value of human actuality.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z8oHG_0c0gt5Fr00
Photo by averie woodard on Unsplash

Very often, as societies witness the pain and suffering of patients in the face of scientific evolution, people also call euthanasia the ‘mercy killing.’ Perhaps those who use the term are deeming it for terminally ill and suffering prolonged, intolerable pain.

Ethics is the branch of philosophy that deals with the concept of euthanasia. It examines right and wrong moral behavior, decent concepts such as justice, virtue, duty, and moralistic vocabulary.

Various ethical principles pose numerous answers to the subject, hence the highest good!

Ethics elaborate on a complete set of proper behaviors for individuals and groups based on patients’ values and physicians who live in a given society. In other words, — ethical theories are closely related to forms of life in various social schemes. The latest is a phenomenon not uncommonly overlooked by the modern medical practice, not necessarily because of physician’s and patients’ reluctance. But due to the overwhelming politicization, centralization, and bureaucracy of the healthcare system.

Why people Support Euthanasia

Most people think unendurable pain is the foremost reason people seek out euthanasia. Still, some surveys in the USA and the Netherlands showed that less than a third of requests for euthanasia were because of intractable pain.

Incurably ill persons can severely damage their quality of life by physical conditions such as incontinence, nausea, vomiting, breathlessness, paralysis, and difficulty swallowing.

Emotional influences that cause people to think of euthanasia include depression, fearing loss of control or dignity, feeling a burden, or aversion to being dependent. Based on this doctrine, more and more societies are embracing Death with Dignity laws.

Supporters of “death with dignity” have accomplished legalizing what is also known as physician-aid-in-dying in five U. S. states by convincing voters, lawmakers, and courts that terminally ill patients have the right to die without suffering intractable pain in their final primes. That opens another chapter for discussion over the physician’s role as the healer.

Physician or Healer and Death

Assisting in dying is contentious, precisely because it factors the many ethical dilemmas our society has wrestled with and concerns of violations that primarily affect the deprived, the need to protect vulnerable populations and the strains between patient choice and control. That is in contrast to the position of the physician as a healer. Indeed, aid in dying is controversial; because of the potential risk of inquests on physicians’ professional integrity as a healer. Physicians are programmed to heal, but the healer’s standards plummet when the patient can no longer be physically treated.

As physicians, we don’t do a great job of optimizing dying patients' dwindle tranquility, partly because clinicians are often uncomfortable when they can no longer heal the patient. Medical culture too often sees death as a failure, and physicians find it challenging to address mortality.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Bm47S_0c0gt5Fr00
Photo by Mohamed Nohassi on Unsplash

Another group explains their rationale for not engaging in assisted death based on religious grounds. Some also believe lines have already been blurred between the Hippocratic Oath’s mandate and the potential for harm in the treatments we provide. Nevertheless, the Hippocratic oath does not harm principle see life as ending in dignity; and health as a state of harmony between “Comfort always, often treat and Heal sometimes!

Medicine, Life, and Death

Too often, doctors entomb themselves in treating disease based on symptoms and clinical judgment that disconnect them from the realism of life and death. This phenomenon is even more profound when physicians rely more and more on technology and evidence-based medicine.

The dissociation of modern medicine from personalized care is inevitable, given the takeover of the art of healing by revolutionary technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning. Therefore, for medicine to familiarizes itself with life and death, it must provide physicians the education and autonomy to connect with the patients individually, recognize their needs, and honor them accordingly.

Until healthcare honors personal expectations, it will fall short of delineating between extending quality life and prolonging pain, suffering, and death.

The Bottom line of Physician Attitude, Practice of Medicine and Death

Medicine is about keeping human beings in comfort, devoid of disease, suffering, and pain. Of Course- irrespective of the treatment and efficacy of the rendered care, a physician shall not cause intentional harm. However, whether death stands for injury or the procedure- is a matter of ethical significance and depends on the patient’s view of life, health, and objective findings of the doctor; still, euthanasia is a decision that we must observe within the framework of the doctor-patient relationship.

No physician must be obliged to render assisted death, while no patient with debilitating (End stage) ailments such as Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) should be allowed to live in agony. Legislations must respect individual autonomy but ensure the transparent and accountable execution of such laws.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xKPGw_0c0gt5Fr00
Photo by Ankhesenamun on Unsplash
Medicine that ignores pain and suffering in any form is not linctus, mainly when science and technology come to a halt in resolving the upheaval. The latter is the point where euthanasia becomes the optimum treatment.

Extending death is not part of Hippocratic medicine, despite the overwhelming miss perceptions. Hippocratic medicine is about the individual slant to the patient’s life, health, and wellness. It is about keeping patients contented without refuting death as part of the human journey. So, let us keep bureaucracy away from medical practice, personalize healthcare, honor patients’ needs, and respect the physician’s objective and personal beliefs even if it pertains to a choice between life and death.

#euthanasia #life #pain #suffering #medicine #healthcare

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 4

Published by

Adam Tabriz is a Physician, Writer, Entrepreneur, and public health policy, expert. He is an advocate for Personal liberty. The combination of his experience and expertise underlines his passion for advocating true “Personalized Healthcare” and “Healthcare without Borders.” His favorite slogan is: “Peace of mind would come to all people through the universal respect for the basic human rights of everyone”

San Francisco, CA
392 followers

More from Dr. Adam Tabriz

Everyone Grasps Perfection Differently

Realistically, we are the only Person who Expects us to Be Perfect!. The human species is relentlessly striving toward more emphasis on accomplishment and productivity. The contradiction of humans and humanity is that ever to struggle to be perfect. It affirms that we may not be at consensus, hence hindering our progress. In other words, the balance consequent to halting the inevitable growth permits innate development.

Read full story

Modern Socialism and its Roadmap to Individual Interdependence

Interoperability within interdependence sphere as the instrument of corporate Socialism. Socialism is a sociopolitical and economic perspective that comprises a spectrum of systems depicted by the social holding of production standards. It encompasses the political theories and tendencies associated with such policies.

Read full story

Federated Learning is a Deep Learning Technology with the Potential poker chip Mission

Federated Learning (FL) is one more Instrument of Corporate Monopoly adapted to the concept of Public movement towards Data Decentralization. Without question, Data is a modern commodity of our time. It is by far the most precious article of trade. The data resources and the means of access are growing exponentially.

Read full story

The 3rd Party Payers and Cost Control

The Role of Social and Personal Determinants of Health on Price Control. Healthcare costs, patient premiums, and physician reimbursement for the sick’s medical care is a complicated task. Although it does not have to be that way, it is the reality. Until not long ago, companies based their care costs and reimbursement on a fee-for-service scheme. However, with the advancement of the International Code of disease, I.e., ICD-10, and the introduction of a merit-based reimbursement system, the way the cost of care is estimated is even more sophisticated.

Read full story

We can Homogenize the Global Market without Globalization

The Globalization of today is the Global Neo-Feudalism of Tomorrow. Looking back at the history of human evolution and its associated socioeconomic obstacles, we can observe how to overcome the disparity between classes of communities. Despite all that, we are still contemplating what would be the most efficient way to homogenize the global socioeconomic status. Of course, some may see such homogeneity as the ultimate equality among the constituents, something communism envisions with utter failure. But in reality, here within and after, what socioeconomic uniqueness stays creating options. It is about the free trade system between the various societies around the country or the world.

Read full story
1 comments
San Mateo County, CA

Owning your Health Data is beyond Information Security

With growing emphasis on value-based healthcare reimbursement, we are amidst finding ourselves more than ever challenged by the parallel escalation of corporate interest in “patient health information.” Health data security and the monetary value in quality data are the drivers of such tension.

Read full story

It is Tough to Live an Interracial Life in the Racist world

Racism is unmistakably wide of the mark. Anyone who respects individual sovereignty would also condemn racism and discrimination based on typical traits among people. But it has been rooted within the communal human being right from the establishment of modern societies. It is still persistent, and I think it will even exist in the future. Of course, some communities will resist racist behavior, yet others will embrace them.

Read full story
161 comments

Facemask, COVID-19, us, and the Story between the lines

Does the CDC and WHO Recommended Facemask Minimize Transmission of the Novel Virus to or from a Person. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, we all know the overwhelming controversy around protection against the novel virus. We are also aware of the politics of wearing (Or not wearing) face masks, shields, and whether just a Face Shield is sufficient to wear over the mouth and nose or an N-95 respirator is the ultimate protection. Furthermore, what would be the most appropriate way to use the face shield.

Read full story

Chasing Peace of Mind is the same as Shopping for a better Fabric Softener

The Concept of Peace of Mind- a Never-ending Paradox. The “peace of mind” is an old phrase. Its written evidence goes back as far as the 16th century. Even though we can only read “the phrase” so that now in history, nonetheless, its previous constructions go back even further. For instance, — “Peace of heart” was recorded in the early 1340s and “peace of soul” by 1425.

Read full story

The Lesson Doctors must learn from Lawyers about Artificial Intelligence

The contemporary world is in the midst of technological upheaval. Millennials’reliance on the tech industry is overwhelmingly liberating to those doubling down on technocrats. The latter sets up the best environment for corporate powers clenching on all enterprise sectors one by one, from agriculture to Healthcare.

Read full story

Internet of Bodies: A key notch in Medical Sustenance; yet another wave of Technological Swindle

Internet and the Internet of Things (IoT) are a couple of the most revolutionary inventions of human history. Its primary origin goes back to the “United States Advanced Research Projects Agency” (DARPA). It was deployed for the first time in October 1969. Then it was referred to as ARPANET. Following that, the contemporary Internet as the” World Wide Web” (WWW) was built by CERN in Switzerland in 1990 by a British (UK) scientist named Tim Berners-Lee.

Read full story

Collective Consciousness- An Innate Retort

Disregarding Individual Conscience for the Welfare of Bound Commonality. Every individual is born with a particular realm of consciousness and beliefs. Even though within a given society, we may all share the everyday collection of shared beliefs, thoughts, and moral attitudes, which operate as an amalgamating force within, no two souls embrace precisely the same set of values and said elements. The latter is called “Collective Conscience,” also referred to as “Collective consciousness.”

Read full story

Racism is the Culture of Insecurity

The Paradox of scolding Philosophy and exacerbating the perceptible Contempt. Racism is wrong! It is evil and rejected by every rational person with the right mind. Nevertheless, it is not a new happening, as it always prevails to hit the news headlines. Despite its historical presence, it is still perceived and dealt with differently by the populace because of the varying point of reference to a particular situation at a given moment in time. “Indeed, we are living in the realm of a cultural affair.”

Read full story

Should the Government have a say in how Women Manage their Healthcare Decisions?

The Wrong Question in the Wrong Context- The Answer rests within Individual Liberty. The title of this article is a question I recently encountered while browsing through Quora Contents. It caught my attention because I saw a few controversial issues within the query and among the responses I read. So, I took it upon myself to shed light on several contradictory opinions that I could perceive. However, before I do, let me be clear on one thing; there is no perfect answer to the question, but realistically, there are infinite radical opinions out there. The latter depends on the individual’s background and societal perspective of the issue that has riddled most, if not all, modern societies today. And- if you ask my personal opinion, I must say, there is one short answer and the long one, which I will leave the “short response” to the end of this discussion.

Read full story

Liberals are not Against Big Corporations.

Protectionism is the embodiment of the Large and Nefarious Government. The history of corporations reaches back to the medieval era when the state would authorize a group of people or a company to act as a single entity and be recognized as such in law to carry out specific tasks. Since- constitutions and policies around corporate formation have changed.

Read full story
Miami-dade County, FL

Welfare- Bureaucracy Driven Vs., Humanity Motivated

A Politicized Concept, rhetorically ambitious, with the paradoxical outcome. Welfare is an ancient phenomenon that goes back to the roman empire when the first emperor Augustus provided the “Cura Annonae” or “grain dole” for citizens who could not afford to buy food every month. Welfare statehood is rooted in innate human nature to help fellow humans. We have obligations towards our neighbors and fellow community members. Some call it humanity, other collective consciousness, and many see it through the lens of the golden rule and sense of ensuring liberty to all individuals.

Read full story

The United States- The Country with Radical Politicization

The Role of Politicians, Corporations, and Public Media in Individuals Private Affairs in the context of “Little Republics.”. Since the evolution of the human species and the institution of small communities- to the expansion of modern societies- as we see today, humans have strived to overcome particular challenges that emanated with their cohabitation. And Since- living together as a community is blended with social conflicts and individual needs; therefore, problem-solving measures have been inevitable. Historically, such actions often have been violent. Nonetheless, the human being as a social agent has also tried to solve their conflict in non-violent manners.

Read full story
2 comments
Oakland, CA

Health Insurance- For-Profit or Nonprofit

If a Government is going to compel you to buy insurance, shouldn’t the insurance be nonprofit?. The concept of a nonprofit organization is misleading, as it sounds like the latter system is built solely on humanity and care for others. For that reason, we often hear criticism such as healthcare has become for-profit and insurance companies or healthcare institutions, in general, should be not for profit- if they meant to deliver quality medical care for everyone.

Read full story

The Appropriation of Common Sense over Biased Proof of Concept

Just as the Supersede of Credibility through the Prerogative of Popularity. Plato, the Athenian philosopher, said once- “Opinion is the medium between knowledge and ignorance.” It serves as the fundamental tool to sway human life in any direction, be it for oneself and others.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy