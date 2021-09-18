Owning your Health Data is beyond Information Security

Dr. Adam Tabriz

Holding on to Your Data Is Not Owning It

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hHUmT_0bxU9zZW00
Photo by Dan Nelson on Unsplash

With growing emphasis on value-based healthcare reimbursement, we are amidst finding ourselves more than ever challenged by the parallel escalation of corporate interest in “patient health information.” Health data security and the monetary value in quality data are the drivers of such tension.

Despite all the rationing in releasing the pressure through patient engagement, whether by providing the patients access to their records or creating interoperable digital data systems, there is more to saving patients’ sovereign state than simply easing accessibility issues.

Of course, Increased patient demands for more detailed medical data require a more sophisticated way to store files. That will help enhance patient confidence. But that is not even close to satisfying the sovereign patient hood. Surely it will lead to fewer medical errors, improve data access for doctors and patients, speed up medical information access during doctor visits, and make billing easier. It even enables creating a patient history after the visit streamlining the continuity of care. Nevertheless, it won’t guarantee doctors, more so the patients, that sophisticated secure data management will not abuse their data.

Abuse of Personal Healthcare Data doled under the need for optimal Patient Care.

The urgency stimulates big Data in healthcare to solve, reduce administrative workloads, and increase stakeholders’ profit. It also solves global problems of humanity, such as forecasting epidemics and combating existing diseases. But, given the means of data collection and utility of those data, it is becoming evident that the balance of the profit from data mining and the process to make it useful is not fairly distributed among the stakeholders. For example, data collected as a social and personal determinant of health without the patient’s consent with full transparency has been widely used in the past to upsurge insurance premiums. That profits the insurance company and the data collector more than it helps the patient.

Today, emerging companies charge a variable fee to clinicians looking to connect with their patients. Those fees are collected and dispersed to patients based on how many projects in which they’ve participated. For example, the person who’s executed five surveys sat for three meetings, and participated in a handful of focus groups will get a more significant profit share than someone who’s user-tested one product. Connecting patients with the medical industry, too, is a lucrative market. These companies want to make something that wouldn’t benefit a small group of people while patients are doing the work. Because that’s the way the power dynamic has traditionally been in healthcare. They accomplish that by ration patients take ownership of their data.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FLwgO_0bxU9zZW00
Photo by National Cancer Institute on Unsplash

It is widely accepted that individuals should control their data and have the right to make decisions about admittance to their personal information. Some even proclaim patient’s ownership of their data based on their direct participation in its cohort. Data provided by individuals are a form of labor that powers Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Clinical Data is co-constructed via a collaborative process implicating the patient, the clinician, and many other professionals within the health system. The primary clinician extracts, interpret, methods, classifies and describes the patient’s medical history. Other health experts formulate radiology images, test blood samples, and conduct gene sequencing. In countries with public health systems, the state pays to collect and store this data. Everyone in the patient’s care, including the patient, has a stake in healthcare data. Nonetheless, that is not the case today.

The current trend on Medical Data Management

The current mission of data management is around making it portable, interoperable, and private. Acknowledging that the health data is valuable, the primary stream data industry focuses on extracting or mining the data to deep learn of Commoditization.

The right to data portability enables individuals to procure and reuse personal data for their motives across different services. It also allows them to move, copy or transfer personal data quickly from one information technology (IT) setting to another safely and securely, without affecting the usability. However, making health information portable today is limited to clusters of centralized interoperable systems.

Data interoperability is relevant amid increasing public dependence on digital information. Data interoperability deals with the potential of systems and actions that establish, exchange, and consume data to have clear, shared goals for that data's scopes, context, and meaning.

One-off slants to Data carry concealed costs felt by people and organizations influenced by such data — most people dearth agency when it comes to their information. The value of the insights gained from such data is restricted because the real potential of such datasets is unclear. Even the prevailing interoperable systems are not interoperable enough to satisfy the appropriate agency to the patients or physicians.

Despite all the corporate rhetoric around making personal data more secure and safe, today's data privacy is not even close to perfect. Most people are still concerned, confused, and feeling a lack of control over their personal information. Majorities believe their data is less secure now than before. Today, data collection presents more risks than benefits, and it is impossible to go through daily life without being traced.

Most large institutions hold the ownership and daunting task of overseeing massive and ever-changing data abundances. They reserve to themselves the job of leveraging data as a strategic investment. The economic implication of digital services and data mining practice within the GDP (Gross Domestic Product) calculation, as most, if not all countries currently ignore the value generated by free services using digital data, and often massive amounts thereof.

Data Mining amid increasing Corporate interest in Patient Information and its contribution to Deep Learning (DL)

Data Mining is primarily borrowed in several applications. It is mainly utilized in understanding consumer research marketing, product analysis, demand, and supply analysis. Data Mining provides companies with a competitive edge in the business climate. A new data mining concept, business intelligence, is becoming used widely by leading corporate houses to stay ahead of their competitors. Business Intelligence (BI) helps in furnishing the latest data and is used for competition analysis, market research, economic trends, consumer behavior, industry research, geographical information analysis, etc. Therefore, data and data mining are valuable digital commodities. However, to the irony, most of the mined data are indiscriminately collected freely from the consumers.

In the recent decade, deep learning (DL) and neural networks have received much attention in media stories. Deep learning has been broadcasted as the subsequent era of computing.

McKinsey estimates trillions of dollars of impacts globally from deep learning. That Specifically predicts a 1% — 9% increase in revenues for companies that deploy Deep Learning.

Data Portability in the age of Information Technology

Since Data portability” is a characteristic of information technology that lets a user carry their data, Similarly, it cannot stave off increasing centralized database. Portability works together with transparency. Furthermore, if a portion of data is easily accessible or portable, the rest is secret or not transparent. The data integrity is an incomplete picture of the patient’s relationship with a service. Conversely, suppose a patient can find out all the company's information but has no way to take it and interact with it, i.e., not portable. In that case, they are denied entrance to understand further and analyze that information.

Centralized data takes back the power away from individuals by restricting portability and transparency. For instance, instead of reaching out to companies to repossess their data, companies should come to them for their data. Patients in the latter scenario control their information, hence controlling other people or companies' access to it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vGLL5_0bxU9zZW00
Photo by Fabio on Unsplash

Advances in modern data tokenization have made it possible to live with a new form of privacy-aware processes at scale, in the cloud, and with massively reduced risk. However, strict new privacy laws and related enforcement bodies can bring incentives to business responsibility.

Today, no forward-thinking business can tolerate the risk of data compromise, lawsuit, spying, and defamation from human blunder or direct attack, especially those well into their modern hybrid voyage. Industries riding the new crest of powerful yet emerging technologies utilizing centralized data schemes to strive and grow lays data into entirely new risk states.

The exponential rise of digital data availability and the requisite to process it in business and scientific fields have made it compulsory for users to analyze and mine helpful knowledge. Traditionally, the centralized data warehousing model has made it easier to gather all data and run an algorithm upon them.

Standard Deep Learning Models require centralizing of the training data on one machine or in a data center. For example, when an electronic health record start-up wants to develop a model to understand its physician propensity to diagnose a disease, it runs the models on the data collected from patient records and physician clinical judgments. Such data may comprise the time disbursed on patient care and notes written to drive a given diagnosis. Typically, 1000’s of data points are collected on every user over a period. Such data are conceded and sent over to a centralized data center or machines for computer analysis.

Federated Learning is the new agent of Data Monopoly

Recently, a new scheme has been considered for models trained from user interaction with mobile devices called Federated Learning.

Federated learning allots the Deep learning process over to the edge by enabling mobile devices to collaboratively learn a shared model using the device’s training data and keeping them. It dissociates the need for doing deep learning with the necessity to store the data in the cloud. Federated learning is dominated by tech giants such as Google, Amazon, and Microsoft, who offer cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) solutions and APIs to their subscribers. This model provides users with little control over the utility of AI products and their data collected from their devices, locations, etc. That opens a new door to the monopolization of only a few strong players.

The role of Decentralization in the Modern Data Management

In the blockchain or information technology, decentralization pertains to the shift of control and decision-making from a centralized entity, be it individual, organization, or group, to a distributed network of individual users. Decentralized networks strive to reduce the need for the level of trust amongst their participants. It, therefore, daunts their ability to exert authority or control over one another in ways that degrade the functionality of the network.

Decentralization matters by dispersing the management of and access to resources in an application; more outstanding and fairer service can be achieved. Of course, decentralization typically has some tradeoffs, including lower transaction speed, but such tradeoffs are worth the improved stability and service levels they produce in the long run.

Using a decentralized identity protocol, individuals can flawlessly exchange their information without fear of authority changes or systemic disruptions.

Entities on the Internet can disappear without prior notice and fast. So not depending on a centralized authority to store information on behalf of individuals empowers users to transport their identity assets more readily. Such portability under a decentralized state also functions in tandem with an identity’s perseverance.

Blockchain’s decentralized attribute permits unhitched supply chain management systems to interoperate secure manner without excessive investment expenses. Because of the overwhelming want for a supply chain revolution, leveraging these characteristics ensures that blockchain can be helpful and effective in the real world in real-time.

Decentralized architectures are becoming the way to protect one’s privacy. Although, despite the benefits they provide for data sovereignty, decentralized architectures need to account for specific issues that otherwise might ultimately impinge upon users’ privacy. Decentralization can preserve data confidentiality; however, it may still be vulnerable to metadata analysis by corporations. We can quickly address this with conventional security protocols. That is why the hybrid models of centralized and decentralized systems are emerging to enhance blockchain technology’s effectiveness and utility.

As mentioned earlier, the emerging DL market model is dominated by tech giants. It offers users little control over the usage of deep learning products and their data collected from their devices, locations enhancing the monopolization of elite players. Ultimately, it would edge the participation of smaller businesses or even larger enterprises in profound learning innovation and lack of interoperability and interpretability of decisions driven by those systems.

With DL's emergence, we see the beginning of a decentralized deep learning market, born at the intersection of on-device AI, blockchain, edge computing, or the Internet of Things (IoT). The latter is being challenged today through the introduction of Federated learning.

So, Who Should Own Medical Records?

Patients should have their Rights because they are the bedrock of their medical records. Having access to complete medical records will empower them to make informed decisions, choose physicians, services and carry their data anywhere at any time in a secure manner with confidence. It has also been found that sharing doctor notes with patients impacted their outcomes positively.

Other stakeholders like laboratories should have the right over the data that they examined. Thus, Every stakeholder should also reward them for the value they contributed, leaving them free to use it for research and other purposes, maintaining all security and privacy measures.

We should share medical records’ benefits based on the contribution value if any other arrangement or model is not used. We can bring a change to the ever-challenging healthcare industry by involving, engaging, and educating all stakeholders.

By giving proper ownership and reducing liability for corporate entities, we ensure information security, lower costs, increase medical care quality, address citizen’s expectations, and promote efficient practices. Ideally, We can achieve that through Portability, Interoperability, Transparency utilizing a decentralized ledger system.

#Patientinformation #bigdata #healthinformation #informationsecurity #healthcare

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Adam Tabriz is a Physician, Writer, Entrepreneur, and public health policy, expert. He is an advocate for Personal liberty. The combination of his experience and expertise underlines his passion for advocating true “Personalized Healthcare” and “Healthcare without Borders.” His favorite slogan is: “Peace of mind would come to all people through the universal respect for the basic human rights of everyone”

San Francisco, CA
392 followers

More from Dr. Adam Tabriz

The 3rd Party Payers and Cost Control

The Role of Social and Personal Determinants of Health on Price Control. Healthcare costs, patient premiums, and physician reimbursement for the sick’s medical care is a complicated task. Although it does not have to be that way, it is the reality. Until not long ago, companies based their care costs and reimbursement on a fee-for-service scheme. However, with the advancement of the International Code of disease, I.e., ICD-10, and the introduction of a merit-based reimbursement system, the way the cost of care is estimated is even more sophisticated.

Read full story

We can Homogenize the Global Market without Globalization

The Globalization of today is the Global Neo-Feudalism of Tomorrow. Looking back at the history of human evolution and its associated socioeconomic obstacles, we can observe how to overcome the disparity between classes of communities. Despite all that, we are still contemplating what would be the most efficient way to homogenize the global socioeconomic status. Of course, some may see such homogeneity as the ultimate equality among the constituents, something communism envisions with utter failure. But in reality, here within and after, what socioeconomic uniqueness stays creating options. It is about the free trade system between the various societies around the country or the world.

Read full story
1 comments

Should Doctors be Allowed to Terminate Human Lives?

Euthanasia and Hippocratic oath was the title of an article I published not too long ago. Within the context of the discussion, I spoke about medically assisted suicide and how it surely yet controversially fits within the scope of clinical judgment. Today, I would like to revisit the topic by exploring various attitudes and players and how they influence the physician approach towards such a sensitive subject. However, before we begin, let us bear in mind that there is no perfect answer to the notion of passive or even active euthanasia (also referred to as assisted suicide); neither is there a one-size-fits-all solution.

Read full story
4 comments

It is Tough to Live an Interracial Life in the Racist world

Racism is unmistakably wide of the mark. Anyone who respects individual sovereignty would also condemn racism and discrimination based on typical traits among people. But it has been rooted within the communal human being right from the establishment of modern societies. It is still persistent, and I think it will even exist in the future. Of course, some communities will resist racist behavior, yet others will embrace them.

Read full story
161 comments

Facemask, COVID-19, us, and the Story between the lines

Does the CDC and WHO Recommended Facemask Minimize Transmission of the Novel Virus to or from a Person. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, we all know the overwhelming controversy around protection against the novel virus. We are also aware of the politics of wearing (Or not wearing) face masks, shields, and whether just a Face Shield is sufficient to wear over the mouth and nose or an N-95 respirator is the ultimate protection. Furthermore, what would be the most appropriate way to use the face shield.

Read full story

Chasing Peace of Mind is the same as Shopping for a better Fabric Softener

The Concept of Peace of Mind- a Never-ending Paradox. The “peace of mind” is an old phrase. Its written evidence goes back as far as the 16th century. Even though we can only read “the phrase” so that now in history, nonetheless, its previous constructions go back even further. For instance, — “Peace of heart” was recorded in the early 1340s and “peace of soul” by 1425.

Read full story

The Lesson Doctors must learn from Lawyers about Artificial Intelligence

The contemporary world is in the midst of technological upheaval. Millennials’reliance on the tech industry is overwhelmingly liberating to those doubling down on technocrats. The latter sets up the best environment for corporate powers clenching on all enterprise sectors one by one, from agriculture to Healthcare.

Read full story

Internet of Bodies: A key notch in Medical Sustenance; yet another wave of Technological Swindle

Internet and the Internet of Things (IoT) are a couple of the most revolutionary inventions of human history. Its primary origin goes back to the “United States Advanced Research Projects Agency” (DARPA). It was deployed for the first time in October 1969. Then it was referred to as ARPANET. Following that, the contemporary Internet as the” World Wide Web” (WWW) was built by CERN in Switzerland in 1990 by a British (UK) scientist named Tim Berners-Lee.

Read full story

Collective Consciousness- An Innate Retort

Disregarding Individual Conscience for the Welfare of Bound Commonality. Every individual is born with a particular realm of consciousness and beliefs. Even though within a given society, we may all share the everyday collection of shared beliefs, thoughts, and moral attitudes, which operate as an amalgamating force within, no two souls embrace precisely the same set of values and said elements. The latter is called “Collective Conscience,” also referred to as “Collective consciousness.”

Read full story

Racism is the Culture of Insecurity

The Paradox of scolding Philosophy and exacerbating the perceptible Contempt. Racism is wrong! It is evil and rejected by every rational person with the right mind. Nevertheless, it is not a new happening, as it always prevails to hit the news headlines. Despite its historical presence, it is still perceived and dealt with differently by the populace because of the varying point of reference to a particular situation at a given moment in time. “Indeed, we are living in the realm of a cultural affair.”

Read full story

Should the Government have a say in how Women Manage their Healthcare Decisions?

The Wrong Question in the Wrong Context- The Answer rests within Individual Liberty. The title of this article is a question I recently encountered while browsing through Quora Contents. It caught my attention because I saw a few controversial issues within the query and among the responses I read. So, I took it upon myself to shed light on several contradictory opinions that I could perceive. However, before I do, let me be clear on one thing; there is no perfect answer to the question, but realistically, there are infinite radical opinions out there. The latter depends on the individual’s background and societal perspective of the issue that has riddled most, if not all, modern societies today. And- if you ask my personal opinion, I must say, there is one short answer and the long one, which I will leave the “short response” to the end of this discussion.

Read full story

Liberals are not Against Big Corporations.

Protectionism is the embodiment of the Large and Nefarious Government. The history of corporations reaches back to the medieval era when the state would authorize a group of people or a company to act as a single entity and be recognized as such in law to carry out specific tasks. Since- constitutions and policies around corporate formation have changed.

Read full story
Miami-dade County, FL

Welfare- Bureaucracy Driven Vs., Humanity Motivated

A Politicized Concept, rhetorically ambitious, with the paradoxical outcome. Welfare is an ancient phenomenon that goes back to the roman empire when the first emperor Augustus provided the “Cura Annonae” or “grain dole” for citizens who could not afford to buy food every month. Welfare statehood is rooted in innate human nature to help fellow humans. We have obligations towards our neighbors and fellow community members. Some call it humanity, other collective consciousness, and many see it through the lens of the golden rule and sense of ensuring liberty to all individuals.

Read full story

The United States- The Country with Radical Politicization

The Role of Politicians, Corporations, and Public Media in Individuals Private Affairs in the context of “Little Republics.”. Since the evolution of the human species and the institution of small communities- to the expansion of modern societies- as we see today, humans have strived to overcome particular challenges that emanated with their cohabitation. And Since- living together as a community is blended with social conflicts and individual needs; therefore, problem-solving measures have been inevitable. Historically, such actions often have been violent. Nonetheless, the human being as a social agent has also tried to solve their conflict in non-violent manners.

Read full story
2 comments
Oakland, CA

Health Insurance- For-Profit or Nonprofit

If a Government is going to compel you to buy insurance, shouldn’t the insurance be nonprofit?. The concept of a nonprofit organization is misleading, as it sounds like the latter system is built solely on humanity and care for others. For that reason, we often hear criticism such as healthcare has become for-profit and insurance companies or healthcare institutions, in general, should be not for profit- if they meant to deliver quality medical care for everyone.

Read full story

The Appropriation of Common Sense over Biased Proof of Concept

Just as the Supersede of Credibility through the Prerogative of Popularity. Plato, the Athenian philosopher, said once- “Opinion is the medium between knowledge and ignorance.” It serves as the fundamental tool to sway human life in any direction, be it for oneself and others.

Read full story

Modern Socialism and its Roadmap to Individual Interdependence

Interoperability within interdependence sphere as the instrument of corporate Socialism. Socialism is a sociopolitical and economic perspective that comprises a spectrum of systems depicted by the social holding of production standards. It encompasses the political theories and tendencies associated with such policies.

Read full story

COVID-19 and its Associated Controversies

The Coronavirus Pandemic from Microbiology to the oval office- The Reality, Myth, Intention, and Politics. It has been clear right from the start since the introduction of COVID-19- that this socio-politically decorated organism is here to stay. The coronavirus pandemic has set its reputation on the global stage. It should probably not have happened, but it has, given the world leadership attitude.

Read full story

Selfless Humanity Vs. Egocentric Labeling

The Two Contradictory Ironical Human Traits Within The Vicious Circle Of Labeling, Categorizing, And Habitual Stigmatism. Human existence from birth to mortality is riddled with unending turmoil. As humans, we differentiate ourselves from other species under the notion of humanity, yet hypocritically preoccupy ourselves with fictitious habits like labeling, categorizing, creating more patterns to set ourselves apart from our fellow humans. And while at it- we assign quality and value to our artificially tagged traits. Once we created these ideals, we set ourselves apart from others. We take it upon ourselves to unite and glamourize with others who share the same values and down look at those who don’t, creating polarity within ourselves. Still, we “The humans” have the mordacity to call ourselves upholders of humanity under collective consciousness.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy