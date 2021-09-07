Artificial Intelligence, Machine learning, Big Data and Health Information: What you need to Know

Dr. Adam Tabriz

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kOgIq_0amO5nyO00
Photo by Tara Winstead from Pexels

Health information and big data have been the pinnacle of a rapidly advancing healthcare technology. The progress is so fast that the healthcare community is finding it difficult to keep up creating a vacuum that encourages alternate interests and monopolies in the healthcare space.

Most of us would agree that healthcare technology is just a tool like a pen we write with or a car we drive. And we all know that we have the basic knowledge of the technology behind both tools.

But can the same be said about healthcare technology today? Probably not!

We need to understand the basics of technology to prevent its adverse consequences.

The Implications of Big Data in Healthcare

Did you know that Artificial Intelligence (AI) or Machine Learning (ML) requires a huge volume of your information in the form of big data to function? Imagine you could get paid for something that they steal from you!

Electronic medical records (EMR) generate a huge amount of data that contains information accessible easily through data mining-something which was not possible with paper records. An average tertiary care hospital generates more than 100 TB of data annually while the Library of Congress is said to have only 10 TB of text data. That means a typical healthcare institution generates more data per month than the Library of Congress!

Also, the revenue from big data and business analytics is predicted to reach $260 billion by 2022. The US is one of the biggest players contributing $88 billion in BDA revenues which account for more than 50% of the worldwide figure. Western Europe follows the USA with revenue of $35 billion while the Asia Pacific region comes in third with $23.9 billion.

Big data is also required for the optimal performance of ML even though it uses algorithms and statistical models for functioning. Without big data, both AI and ML would become useless! One example of non-healthcare data mining is using electric bikes and scooters to map the layout and streets of a city.

We may be unaware, but every aspect of our lives from social networking to online shopping to a basic internet search, are all sources for data mining. You may or may not have consented to share the data by overlooking the fine prints in terms and conditions.

Healthcare is also vulnerable to data mining which is going on as we speak. Patient information and data generated by healthcare providers is a valuable commodity that will only become expensive with time. The data which belongs to you is being traded by large monopolized entities for billions of dollars.

Big data can be analyzed to reveal trends, patterns, and associations especially in the case of human behavior and interactions. In healthcare, the data will be made up of questionnaires, diagnostics, clinical visits, and follow-up communication.

Based on the population healthcare model big data from a hospital or entire healthcare system is mined to generate multiple data points to identify patients who need additional care.

The centralized nature and current trade practices make it unsafe while increasing the incentives for pirates to hack this information.

Health Information is Your Private Property

Giving access to your health data equates with giving access to your private and proprietary information which can be used against you or in your favor. For example, if an insurance provider gets to know you have purchased a cigar, they may increase your premium.

Large corporations are gaining full control of our healthcare system by disregarding independent physicians. They are also gaining control over your health information without your informed consent at no additional cost in a space that doesn’t have enough government oversight or control. Slowly the monopolistic nature of healthcare is emerging as we are walking towards a new era of a corrupt private totalitarian system that will not only destroy the value and quality of Hippocratic personalized medicine but also take the cookie-cutter medicine approach to the next level.

It’s about time we demand appropriate government policies and start asking the important questions. We have to give the ownership of medical big data back to individual owners via appropriate decentralization so that pirates don’t have any incentives to hack them. We need a system where you can be the owner of your own data with control over your health and healthcare. You should be the one to decide who you want to share your information with and when. We need to turn the monetary gain towards the patient, so that big corporations have to reimburse you in order to be able to use your data, instead of taking it for free.

It’s time to keep ownership of the data you worked to generate and prevent corporations from using it against your interest. The time has come to gain your individual healthcare independence!

If we don’t claim our rights, then big data will only end up empowering the wrong individuals who gain more money to lobby their interests suppressing individual patients, physicians, and healthcare providers. We will only be left to deal with misguided algorithms which don’t do any good towards machine learning.

We are the ones who can stop the broken cycle of healthcare from spiraling out of control. We need to personalize medical delivery services and preserve the personal touch in order to eliminate the corporate takeover of the medical practice.

How will it be if we could reverse the scenario and give back the power to the individual owners so that they get credited based on their health status! You get more money or credits from the insurance providers if you are more healthy and compliant with your healthcare. It will create a win-win situation for everyone and reduce costs while providing incentives to stay healthy. We can also look forward to lower premiums as well.

So what can be the incentive to keep data centralized? There’s one word for it- greed!

#Artificialintelligence #machinelearning #technology #healthcare #bigdata

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Adam Tabriz is a Physician, Writer, Entrepreneur, and public health policy, expert. He is an advocate for Personal liberty. The combination of his experience and expertise underlines his passion for advocating true “Personalized Healthcare” and “Healthcare without Borders.” His favorite slogan is: “Peace of mind would come to all people through the universal respect for the basic human rights of everyone”

San Francisco, CA
380 followers

More from Dr. Adam Tabriz

Facemask, COVID-19, us, and the Story between the lines

Does the CDC and WHO Recommended Facemask Minimize Transmission of the Novel Virus to or from a Person. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, we all know the overwhelming controversy around protection against the novel virus. We are also aware of the politics of wearing (Or not wearing) face masks, shields, and whether just a Face Shield is sufficient to wear over the mouth and nose or an N-95 respirator is the ultimate protection. Furthermore, what would be the most appropriate way to use the face shield.

Read full story

Chasing Peace of Mind is the same as Shopping for a better Fabric Softener

The Concept of Peace of Mind- a Never-ending Paradox. The “peace of mind” is an old phrase. Its written evidence goes back as far as the 16th century. Even though we can only read “the phrase” so that now in history, nonetheless, its previous constructions go back even further. For instance, — “Peace of heart” was recorded in the early 1340s and “peace of soul” by 1425.

Read full story

The Lesson Doctors must learn from Lawyers about Artificial Intelligence

The contemporary world is in the midst of technological upheaval. Millennials’reliance on the tech industry is overwhelmingly liberating to those doubling down on technocrats. The latter sets up the best environment for corporate powers clenching on all enterprise sectors one by one, from agriculture to Healthcare.

Read full story

Internet of Bodies: A key notch in Medical Sustenance; yet another wave of Technological Swindle

Internet and the Internet of Things (IoT) are a couple of the most revolutionary inventions of human history. Its primary origin goes back to the “United States Advanced Research Projects Agency” (DARPA). It was deployed for the first time in October 1969. Then it was referred to as ARPANET. Following that, the contemporary Internet as the” World Wide Web” (WWW) was built by CERN in Switzerland in 1990 by a British (UK) scientist named Tim Berners-Lee.

Read full story

Collective Consciousness- An Innate Retort

Disregarding Individual Conscience for the Welfare of Bound Commonality. Every individual is born with a particular realm of consciousness and beliefs. Even though within a given society, we may all share the everyday collection of shared beliefs, thoughts, and moral attitudes, which operate as an amalgamating force within, no two souls embrace precisely the same set of values and said elements. The latter is called “Collective Conscience,” also referred to as “Collective consciousness.”

Read full story

Racism is the Culture of Insecurity

The Paradox of scolding Philosophy and exacerbating the perceptible Contempt. Racism is wrong! It is evil and rejected by every rational person with the right mind. Nevertheless, it is not a new happening, as it always prevails to hit the news headlines. Despite its historical presence, it is still perceived and dealt with differently by the populace because of the varying point of reference to a particular situation at a given moment in time. “Indeed, we are living in the realm of a cultural affair.”

Read full story

Should the Government have a say in how Women Manage their Healthcare Decisions?

The Wrong Question in the Wrong Context- The Answer rests within Individual Liberty. The title of this article is a question I recently encountered while browsing through Quora Contents. It caught my attention because I saw a few controversial issues within the query and among the responses I read. So, I took it upon myself to shed light on several contradictory opinions that I could perceive. However, before I do, let me be clear on one thing; there is no perfect answer to the question, but realistically, there are infinite radical opinions out there. The latter depends on the individual’s background and societal perspective of the issue that has riddled most, if not all, modern societies today. And- if you ask my personal opinion, I must say, there is one short answer and the long one, which I will leave the “short response” to the end of this discussion.

Read full story

Liberals are not Against Big Corporations.

Protectionism is the embodiment of the Large and Nefarious Government. The history of corporations reaches back to the medieval era when the state would authorize a group of people or a company to act as a single entity and be recognized as such in law to carry out specific tasks. Since- constitutions and policies around corporate formation have changed.

Read full story
Miami-dade County, FL

Welfare- Bureaucracy Driven Vs., Humanity Motivated

A Politicized Concept, rhetorically ambitious, with the paradoxical outcome. Welfare is an ancient phenomenon that goes back to the roman empire when the first emperor Augustus provided the “Cura Annonae” or “grain dole” for citizens who could not afford to buy food every month. Welfare statehood is rooted in innate human nature to help fellow humans. We have obligations towards our neighbors and fellow community members. Some call it humanity, other collective consciousness, and many see it through the lens of the golden rule and sense of ensuring liberty to all individuals.

Read full story

The United States- The Country with Radical Politicization

The Role of Politicians, Corporations, and Public Media in Individuals Private Affairs in the context of “Little Republics.”. Since the evolution of the human species and the institution of small communities- to the expansion of modern societies- as we see today, humans have strived to overcome particular challenges that emanated with their cohabitation. And Since- living together as a community is blended with social conflicts and individual needs; therefore, problem-solving measures have been inevitable. Historically, such actions often have been violent. Nonetheless, the human being as a social agent has also tried to solve their conflict in non-violent manners.

Read full story
2 comments
Oakland, CA

Health Insurance- For-Profit or Nonprofit

If a Government is going to compel you to buy insurance, shouldn’t the insurance be nonprofit?. The concept of a nonprofit organization is misleading, as it sounds like the latter system is built solely on humanity and care for others. For that reason, we often hear criticism such as healthcare has become for-profit and insurance companies or healthcare institutions, in general, should be not for profit- if they meant to deliver quality medical care for everyone.

Read full story

The Appropriation of Common Sense over Biased Proof of Concept

Just as the Supersede of Credibility through the Prerogative of Popularity. Plato, the Athenian philosopher, said once- “Opinion is the medium between knowledge and ignorance.” It serves as the fundamental tool to sway human life in any direction, be it for oneself and others.

Read full story

Modern Socialism and its Roadmap to Individual Interdependence

Interoperability within interdependence sphere as the instrument of corporate Socialism. Socialism is a sociopolitical and economic perspective that comprises a spectrum of systems depicted by the social holding of production standards. It encompasses the political theories and tendencies associated with such policies.

Read full story

COVID-19 and its Associated Controversies

The Coronavirus Pandemic from Microbiology to the oval office- The Reality, Myth, Intention, and Politics. It has been clear right from the start since the introduction of COVID-19- that this socio-politically decorated organism is here to stay. The coronavirus pandemic has set its reputation on the global stage. It should probably not have happened, but it has, given the world leadership attitude.

Read full story

Selfless Humanity Vs. Egocentric Labeling

The Two Contradictory Ironical Human Traits Within The Vicious Circle Of Labeling, Categorizing, And Habitual Stigmatism. Human existence from birth to mortality is riddled with unending turmoil. As humans, we differentiate ourselves from other species under the notion of humanity, yet hypocritically preoccupy ourselves with fictitious habits like labeling, categorizing, creating more patterns to set ourselves apart from our fellow humans. And while at it- we assign quality and value to our artificially tagged traits. Once we created these ideals, we set ourselves apart from others. We take it upon ourselves to unite and glamourize with others who share the same values and down look at those who don’t, creating polarity within ourselves. Still, we “The humans” have the mordacity to call ourselves upholders of humanity under collective consciousness.

Read full story

Genomics and the Personalization of Healthcare

Medicine is the science of relativity where every individual is unique and every scenario and case is different. Every factor from molecules to genes, psychology to physics, environmental to social contributes to the diversity of medical delivery. Medicine is complex, but that doesn’t mean healthcare also has to be complex.

Read full story

Healthcare is Suffering from Groupthink Syndrome

Personalized Healthcare requires Personal Autonomy, something Population Health will at no time offer. For the past couple of centuries, population health has been the core player in the public health realm. The way population health functions is by defining “the health outcomes of a group of people, and the distribution of such results within the group. Likewise, medical decisions based on population health are the upshot of collective determination of what treatment options are appropriate for a given population. In other words, collective consciousness plays a fundamental role in delivering healthcare based on population health models.

Read full story

Everyone Grasps Perfection Differently - Part Four

Humanity, Collective Consciousness, and Perfectionism. As discussed previously, there is no set definition for a perfect scenario. But in the philosophical sense, Perfectionism is the term used for an account of a good human life, a statement of soul human wellbeing, a moral concept. Meanwhile, it delineates political meaning. Historically, Perfectionism is correlated with ethical theories that depict human good in terms of the development of human behavior. Perfectionist Accounts of human welfare, are those that pursue to identify the goods that contribute to the value of human existence. However, the variation in values is what makes the philosophical Perfectionism an open-ended discussion. Philosophies such as Emersonian Perfectionism attempts to get a clasp on a dimension in any ethical reasoning. It is less about what to value most in life, yet more about an outline of how we come to appreciate anything in the first place. It tends to probe into the everyday quality of one’s life and the state of his essence, which is the very rudiments of what it means to be an exemplary subject.

Read full story

The Option is the key for Successful Personalized Healthcare: The obligation is not the Answer

The option is one of the most, if not the utmost, intuitive of all prerogatives in every human’s life. There are, indeed, many essential principles that can ensure more outstanding quality patient care. However, physicians and healthcare professionals alike who are most available, polite, friendly, and helpful undoubtedly do much better than those who fall short of providing the same services. Subtle psychological determinants play a role in ultimate patient satisfaction in every experience. With the ongoing inclination towards a merit-based patient reimbursement system, how physicians incorporate end factors into their practice could help them earn higher customer satisfaction, loyalty, and overall compensation.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy