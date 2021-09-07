Everyone Grasps Perfection Differently - Part Four

Humanity, Collective Consciousness, and Perfectionism

As discussed previously, there is no set definition for a perfect scenario. But in the philosophical sense, Perfectionism is the term used for an account of a good human life, a statement of soul human wellbeing, a moral concept. Meanwhile, it delineates political meaning. Historically, Perfectionism is correlated with ethical theories that depict human good in terms of the development of human behavior. Perfectionist Accounts of human welfare, are those that pursue to identify the goods that contribute to the value of human existence. However, the variation in values is what makes the philosophical Perfectionism an open-ended discussion. Philosophies such as Emersonian Perfectionism attempts to get a clasp on a dimension in any ethical reasoning. It is less about what to value most in life, yet more about an outline of how we come to appreciate anything in the first place. It tends to probe into the everyday quality of one’s life and the state of his essence, which is the very rudiments of what it means to be an exemplary subject.

Altruism and being Perfect

Altruism is the tenet and proper exercise of interest for the happiness of other individuals. It marks a quality of life that is both material and spiritual. Complete altruism sees perfection in ultimate selflessness. And ultimate goal and where to stop requires a realistic yet objective formulation. Otherwise, by itself, is the source for being taken advantage of, and cause for self-burnout. Not to mention the fact that perfection based on an altruistic attitude can quickly raise external expectations and dependence.

Feeling Perfect is Self-Centered.

Individuals who seek perfection are typically sensitive to the opinions of others. These judgments are most often guessed. Everyone has an idea, but promoting someone else’s belief in the status of being a judge is ridiculous. After all, others can’t truly judge you unless you recommend upon him or her the power of being an arbitrator. The mere perfection is to exist, yet the true perfectionist never exists. Self-centered and perfectionist may not be the same but share many traits. They both are by nature opinionated, defensive, and often fail to see the big picture.

Social Norms and Perfection

The good life for human beings can manifest in two substantially different ways. On the first understanding, such an existence is construed in terms of wellbeing. The best reality for a human being is a life that goes maximally well for the person who steers it. On the next conception, the good life for a human being is construed in terms of excellence or success. An outstanding human life could be a life that is best in tenures of wellbeing, but it does not have to be that way. And for that is possible, such an experience requires sacrifices to be made by a person’s well-being in exchange for another person's deed or for other goods.

Everyone sees Perfection Differently.

Just as Humanity and Altruism come in various shapes and forms, so does the consent to bring perfection. The feeling of excellence and being perceived as complete is relative and depends on factors such as culture, environment, and norms by which one grew up and lived. That, by itself, is not merely a source of the negative upshot. What is, however, deleterious, is the lack of objectivity and setting realistic boundaries within us all. And not rely on external and internal approvals.

After all” Perfect is the Enemy of Good”

