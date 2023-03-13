Yachting in Greece

Greece is The Mediterranean's Most Varied and Attractive Sailing Grounds

Sailing the Greek Islands

For an unforgettable sailing adventure, visit at least one of the Greek islands. Start your sailing trip with The Ionian islands. The Lefkas sailing route is breathtaking. Plan to stop at Kathisma beach.

Wisdom begins in wonder. – SOCRATES

The Aegean Sea includes 220 islands, known as the Cyclades Islands, which form a circle around the sacred island of Delos. Take advantage of Parikia on Paros Island and the sandy beach at Martselo. Give yourself time to explore the Church of 100 doors.

Mykonos's windmills and white houses make it look like a fairy tale land. Go for the nightlife and the beaches.

The Saronic gulf route offers crystal-clear water and a relaxing atmosphere for the adventurer on a tight budget. Take in the architecture and mansions. Family memories are waiting for you here.

It takes a lifetime for someone to discover Greece, but it only takes an instant to fall in love with her. – HENRY MILLER

Greece is perfect as a sailing destination! It has over 6,000 islands and over 15,000km of coastline across the Aegean Sea. Whether you're considering using your boat or chartering one, you'll need a well-researched plan to do some island hopping.

Thousands of islands and islets make Greece one of the world's most popular yacht charter destinations. When you set sail for Greece, you'll explore different climates, a wide range of vegetation, an incredible culture, and superb architecture all in one country.

Greece is blessed with the longest coastline of any nation on the continent. Stretching almost 14,000km (8,700 mi), equally distributed between its mainland and some 3,000 islands, about 227 are inhabited.

The Saronic Gulf is nearest to Athens and is an excellent place for a few days if you want to go within a reasonable distance. The calmer waters of the Saronic and Ionian Seas are best suited to novice sailors. At the same time, the North and South Aegean offer more challenging conditions.

The most popular destinations include the Argo Saronic Islands, the Dodecanese, the Ionian Islands, and the Cyclades.

The Spetses, Hydra, Aegina, and Poros islands are covered with pine trees and boast quaint towns and a quiet atmosphere. You'll learn about the rich Greek heritage and the islands' decisive roles during the Greco-Turkish war.

On the water is plenty for exploring the Greek Isles in full glory. Island locations are plentiful, and exploring takes time. It is best to take your time with your discovery. If you're on a tight schedule, you may need more time to enjoy their beauty and your sailing experience.

Greece is a muse. It inspires creativity in magical ways that I can’t even begin to understand or explain. – JOE BONAMASSA

The length of your trip will vary based on several factors. Spending two weeks is plenty of time to see everything. Culture, heritage, and a natural setting will make a lasting impression.

While planning your trip, research these twelve destinations. Astypalaia, Chalki, Ikaria, Kalymnos, Karpathos, Kasos, Kastellorizo, Leros, Nisyros, Patmos, Symi, and Tilos. These 12 islands have so much to offer that you will want to plan enough time to explore every one of them.

If you don't have two weeks, time spent on any of these islands will surely provide all the nature, nightlife, and cuisine to put a fine point on your sailing in Greece experience.

One advantage of sailing is being able to choose your travel companions. Exploring with family or friends is fun. Sailing allows you to pick and choose your itinerary. You decide what to see. Pulling into a cove to check out a small island or beach may only be possible by boat.

Sailing depends on the weather. Be prepared to deal with those who get motion sickness too. The rocking movement of a sailboat on the water isn't for everyone. Yachts vary in size and amenities, be sure to choose a vessel that is suited to your needs. Also, remember water tank capacity will limit your hot shower time.

Your vessel choices are mega yachts, catamarans, sailing, and motor yachts. Each choice provides a distinctly different experience on the water. Research and planning will help you choose the proper purpose. Remember, the idea is to experience the thousands of isles and soak in some sun while at it.

Packing for your trip is a breeze. Start with a nice shirt or sundress for dinner out. While on the boat, shots and sunglasses, sandals, and a bathing suit are all you'll need. Check for dress code requirements at your favorite night spot. Otherwise, you will only need a few fancy clothes. You won't need to bring bedding, cooking supplies, or utensils. Water toys that are easy to pack and are welcome. Remember to pack your toiletries and medications.

On the coast of the mainland, you can see things like the Acropolis in Athens or the port of Piraeus. Sail down to Crete and visit the dig at Mochlos or see the ruins of Knossos. You will see how beautifully the past and the present have merged in this timeless land.

If you are even remotely interested in archaeology, then a trip to Greece is something that you have to take! Many active archaeological digs are underway, and a vast array of museums to explore, so this is the perfect high-end vacation for you.

If you, like many others, have realized that Greece is one of the countries where its coastal locations are sometimes easier to get to from the water, you have probably discovered that chartering a yacht in Greece will make your vacation easier! It is the perfect way to see an amazingly beautiful land.

There are well over a thousand islands in Greece, with just a fraction of these being inhabited. When you first experience the coast and islands, what will first strike you is how different each is from the next.

Choose from the Ionian Islands or the Aegean yacht charter cruising grounds of the Saronic Islands, the Cyclades, the Dodecanese, and the Sporades.

The ideal yacht charter time in the Aegean Islands is early summer to avoid the Meltemi. This strong wind can spontaneously blow for hours or days!

You will become immersed in the culture and daily life in the small port villages. The entire region is steeped in history, which makes for a compelling vacation experience.

Four main sea-going vessels are right for your adventure.

Mega Yachts

Mega Yachts for charter offer excellent vacations in Greece, with full service and amenities for you and your guests.

Catamarans

Catamaran yacht charters in Greece have fewer choices. They can be an option but have limitations in the distance they can travel in a week.

Sailing Yachts

Sailing yachts, particularly smaller ones, can also have limitations in the distance. Some large sailing yachts are available.

Motor Yachts

Motor Yachts deliver great charter vacations in the Greek Isles.

Planning is the key to your sailing success. The more landside investigating, the better. Call the yachting service, get your questions answered, and your trip will be much easier. Greece is, without a doubt, one of the most beautiful countries to visit in Europe.

Some places in Greece suffer massively due to over-tourism. Islands like Mykonos and Santorini need help managing the hordes of tourists visiting the islands during peak season. And landmarks in Athens are completely overcrowded during July and August. Plan carefully.

An adventure in the Greek isles is waiting for you.

