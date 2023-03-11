Lady Gaga Won’t Perform Hold My Hand at the Oscars

Douglas Pilarski

Hold My Hand is Her Third Nomination for Best Original Song

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bc6Rs_0lEOW5WA00
Photo byPinterest

It is unclear if Lady Gaga will attend the Oscars at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood this Sunday. A scheduling conflict exists between the Oscars event and Gaga’s shooting schedule. She is currently shooting the film, “Joker: Folie à Deux.” She will star as Harley Quinn in the movie.

The song, Hold My Hand is Gaga’s third Oscar nomination for Best Original Song. This year, it is the only nominated song that won’t be performed live during the ceremony and presentation. Gaga has performed at the Oscars, televised around the world, three times.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4URMzW_0lEOW5WA00
Photo byPinterest

The Oscars ceremony traditionally has all five nominees for Best Original Song perform their songs live. There’s no word yet whether another performer will sing Hold My Hand or if Lady Gaga will still attend the ceremony.

Writing the song for ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ was a powerful experience I will never forget. - Gaga on Instagram

If the 36-six-year-old singer wins Best Original Song, she will share the recognition with BloodPop. BloodPop is a super-producer who has worked with many top stars. A win for Lady Gaga would mark her second Oscar in only four years.

Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, the 95th edition of the Oscars is scheduled to air on Sunday, March 12. ABC will televise the event to more than 200 territories around the world. The show will originate from Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood.

***

Douglas Pilarski is an award-winning Writer & Journalist based on the west coast. He writes about luxury goods, exotic cars, horology, tech, food, lifestyle, millionaire travel, and the workplace. He is a regular contributor to Newsbreak.com and Medium.com.

You’re welcome to share your thoughts or tell me your story. Please email me here. dp1@sawyertms.com

