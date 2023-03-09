Americans Eat 3 Billion Pizzas a Year

Enter the Store-bought Frozen Pizza

Photo by Inna Gurina on Unsplash

Pizza has been around for a long time. Shops on the east coast are institutions—meccas to pie.

To the pizza purist, frozen pizza is not an acceptable option to the freshly made, oven-fresh pie. Dough pulled and stretched by hand. Make it with the finest imported 000 flour. Don't leave out EV olive oil, fresh garlic, basil leaves, and mozzarella. Popped into an 800-degree oven for just two minutes. The result is pure pizza.

The debate rages. What makes your pizza special? It’s the water. It’s the dough. It’s the expertise of the pizza maker. Neapolitan blows away deep dish. Opinions fly. The argument goes on and on. Nothing is settled. Do purists want to ban frozen pizza? Are you kidding?

The pizza market in the United States is divided into in-store deli food pizza offerings and the frozen food department. Pizza is very popular among consumers and probably America’s number-one dinner choice. It is estimated that more than 200 million Americans eat frozen pizza, well over half the total U.S. population. The global frozen pizza market amounts to about 16.2 billion U.S. dollars, a value that is expected to grow to over 23 billion dollars by 2027. - Statista

You can’t ban store-bought frozen pizza. They’re easy to make. Pop one in the oven and continue with your tv show. It’s ready in about 20 minutes. That’s what makes them so popular. With a little effort, you can add to toppings. For those who can’t live with pineapple and ham, you can dress your pie to your liking. I hold firmly to the belief that pineapple does not a pizza make. The ham can stay.

Photo by Saundarya Srinivasan on Unsplash

Challenges face the pizza maker. How did you get the pizza dough just right and ready to make a pie? How do you control oven temperature? If you bake anything at home, your oven tempos fluctuate. Placing a thermometer in the oven proves that. Put your gas oven on set to 350 degrees, and the flames go hotter and cooler to average out 350. Your sourdough has to go through hell trying to get a constant temperature—same with pizza.

Heading out with a date to a fine Italian restaurant to enjoy a pepperoni mushroom and antipasto can add up. Plus, it’s just tricky to get a date anymore. The eligible bachelor looking to impress his girl competes with door dash and Netflix. Only a man with real superpowers can overcome that.

Photo by Nadya Spetnitskaya on Unsplash

Suppose you have twenty minutes, and you do not have superpowers. In that case, you can turn a frozen pie into a meal full of carbohydrates, protein, calcium, fats, and vitamins. Frozen pizzas are often enjoyed with salads and fizz drinks, making them perfect for small gatherings. Dietitians call pizza a mixed dish with a blend of flavors from cheese, sauce, veggies, fruits, and meat. Cheap eats like this are a favorite of bachelors and students.

The global frozen pizza market was valued at USD 19.6 billion in 2019 and will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.2% from 2020 to 2027. The changing lifestyle and food preference among millennials, the young generation, and the working-class population is the key factor driving the market. Moreover, these frozen products offer convenience and higher shelf life, which, in turn, is expected to fuel market growth over the forecast period. Pizza has gained immense popularity as an iconic dish worldwide during the last couple of decades. It is chewy and crispy and offers an embellishment of marinara and cheese, which has been appreciated worldwide and liked by people of all ages and ethnicity. Although the food has gained great admiration among diners, the recipe remains complicated. -Grand View Research

Now, you can doll up a pie with mushrooms, salami, extra cheese, and anchovies with a little effort. It’s relatively easy to do. It’s easy and only adds a little time to the overall prep time. Custom-made pie at home and Netflix neutralizes your superpowers. You can crisp up the crust with some skill with a large cast iron pan. Your frozen pie can be heated and reheated. It’s easy to make, and the kids love it.

Product Insights

Regular frozen pizza was the largest product segment, with a market share of more than 40.0% in 2019, and expected to maintain dominance over the forecast period. These regular-size products are widely consumed among young generations, millennials, and the working-age population. The rising number of working-class women propels the global market's demand for regular-sized frozen pizza. - Brandon Gaille

The total number of pizzas sold in the United States annually tops three billion. That’s a $38 billion revenue stream. Pizza makes the top five most craved food.

***

Douglas Pilarski is an award-winning Writer & Journalist based on the west coast. He writes about luxury goods, exotic cars, horology, tech, food, lifestyle, millionaire travel, and the workplace. He is a regular contributor to Newsbreak.com and Medium.com.

You’re welcome to share your thoughts or tell me your story. Please email me here. dp1@sawyertms.com