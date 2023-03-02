The Miami Creative Movement Gallery Exhibit Extended Through April 8th

New Artwork by 15 Miami Artists on View in Wynwood's Center for Visual Communication

CVC Gallery Photo by Barry Fellman

The group features influential works by Robert Thiele, Mira Lehr, John Bailly, John Bailly, Robert McKnight, David Marsh, Pablo Contrisciani, Carlos Betancourt, Kathleen Staples, Paola Gracey, Regina Jestrow, Edouard Duval-Carrie, Jacqueline Gopie, Gustavo Oviedo, Karen Rifas, and Asser Saint-Val.

There has never been a show quite like this before that succeeds in grouping influential Miami artists of this caliber, brilliantly juxtaposed among younger generations who are now taking the baton. Some of these artists led the charge as far back as 1961. They spearheaded the role of art in Miami. -Barry Fellman

South Florida rarely exhibits bold paintings in such a large gallery space. The viewer is rewarded with an electrifying viewing experience, says Barry Fellman.

Americana Quilt 72 Photo by Regina Jestrow

“The artists created these works over two years. COVID forced us to come out of this dark era, signaling a creative response, adds Fellman.

The CVC’s exhibition uses gallery space more thoroughly than other venues in Miami. Works are hung in a wide, unobstructed area and thrive in ample, open gallery space.

Nebula Dreams Photo by Gustavo Oviedo

The works dance with Miami’s light, colors, air, breezes, sounds, music, and life. They sing with the spirit of place unlike anywhere else, says Fellman.

A book with 200 images of Miami’s arts scene launched alongside this exhibition. The photography is the work of the nationally acclaimed photographer Fellman.

His new art book, Miami Creative: A Decade of Transformation, chronicles a pivotal decade in Miami’s arts and culture. There are essays by Alberto Ibargüen and Jordan Levin (art writer), with contributions by Dr. Carol Damian. Ibargüen is the CEO of the Knight Foundation.

The Arrival I and II Photo by Mira Lehr

Since 1987, the CVC has presented museum-quality exhibition programs of visual art and new media. Projects sync up with non-profit, educational, and governmental organizations.

The CVC relocated to the Wynwood Arts District in 2007 and moved into a newly renovated 10,000-square-foot space.

Miami Creative Exhibition Photo by Barry Fellman

Since moving to the new gallery space, exhibitions have included works by Clyde Butcher, Clarence Laughlin, and Robert Rauschenberg. Rauschenberg is considered by many to be an influential figure in the 20th century. CVC has hosted the 50th Anniversary exhibition of ULAE, the legendary NY printmaking studio.

***

Douglas Pilarski is an award-winning Writer & Journalist based on the west coast. He writes about luxury goods, exotic cars, horology, tech, food, lifestyle, millionaire travel, and the workplace. He is a regular contributor to Newsbreak.com and Medium.com.

You’re welcome to share your thoughts or tell me your story. Email me here. dp1@sawyertms.com.