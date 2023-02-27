In Step With Kylie Good

The 2022 All American Quarter Horse Congress Queen

Kylie Good Photo by Douglas Pilarski

Miss Kylie Good is the All-American Quarter Horse Congress Queen for 2022. She was crowned on October 8, 2022, at the All-American Quarter Horse Congress in Columbus, Ohio.

Kylie graduated summa cum laude honors from York College of Pennsylvania in May 2022, earning a BS in Supply Chain Operations Management and Certified in Planning and Inventory Management (CPIM) credentials before graduation. She has family roots in the Quarter Horse industry.

Winning the prestigious All-American Quarter Horse Congress Queen title has been a dream realized. In my role, I have had the opportunity to advocate for the Quarter Horse breed and represent the largest single-breed horse show in the world, the All-American Quarter Horse Congress. -Kylie Good

Once her duties as Congress Queen are complete, Kylie expects to test her supply chain management leadership skills to bring a more substantial female presence in the male-dominated supply chain sector.

Previously, the 22-year-old daughter of Jeffrey and Denise Good represented the Pennsylvania Quarter Horse Association as their Queen 2019-2022.

It is exciting to share my passion for this show and encourage people worldwide to visit and experience the western way of life, watch world-class equine athletes, and promote our western trade show. I am blessed to represent the quarterhorse and lifestyle that has shaped me into the young horsewoman I am today. -Kylie Good

Kylie's passion lies in encouraging today's youth to be involved in the future of AQHA. As a youth, she has served on the AQHYA and PQHYA Board of Directors and is now engaged as an adult.

As the 2022 Congress queen, Kylie will promote the rich history of the AQHA and OQHA to young adults in hopes of developing the industry's future. Kylie will keep a rigorous travel schedule going from state to state to present awards.

Kylie proudly represents Pennsylvania and brings the crown home to her PQHA family. She wishes those participants luck and hopes to see everyone in the Winners Circle!

Douglas Pilarski is an award-winning Writer & Journalist based on the west coast. He writes about luxury goods, exotic cars, horology, tech, food, lifestyle, and workplace issues. He is a regular contributor to Newsbreak.com and Medium.com.

You’re welcome to share your thoughts or tell me your story. Email me here. dp1@sawyertms.com.