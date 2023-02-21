Los Angeles, CA

New Dining Experience Lights Up Hollywood

Douglas Pilarski

Art Deco Design Marries Old Hollywood Architecture With a Modern Cantina Experience

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h8USs_0kuZVik900
Taco Bell CantinaPhoto byCourstey of Taco Bell

Roll out the purple carpet as Taco Bell has opened its doors to its latest Cantina restaurant experience in the heart of Los Angeles, bringing the vibrant atmosphere to the iconic palm tree-lined Hollywood Boulevard community. Now open, 6741 Hollywood Boulevard sits on a historic 1920s Hollywood property, once a bookstore known as a book lover’s haunt for movie stars, merging a “golden-age” design with modern, digital-only ordering and pick-up.

"We're continuing to push the boundaries and innovate for communities hungry for elevated dining experiences from quick-service restaurants they love, and our new Hollywood Cantina is poised to be a guest favorite," added Mark Reed, Owner of C&R Restaurant Group.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PeuAu_0kuZVik900
CantinaPhoto byTaco Bell

The Hollywood Cantina is the first in Los Angeles County and joins nearly 150 Taco Bell restaurants already operating nationwide. With more than 350 Taco Bell restaurants in Southern California, the Hollywood Cantina reaffirms the brand’s goal to serve 10,000 restaurants and become a $20 billion brand within this decade.

"We're excited to be part of LA history with the continued expansion of our Cantina concept," said Taco Bell President and Global COO Mike Grams. "These flexible formats are bringing iconic Taco Bell experiences to our fans across America, made possible by strong partnerships with our franchisees and the best restaurant teams."

Below are the unique elements of the restaurant and its historic surroundings that bring people from near and far to Hollywood every day.

  • Digital Ordering: Fans can order from standing menu kiosks inside the restaurant. The restaurant’s five kiosks supplement traditional menu boards, allowing guests to take orders into their own hands, with a golden-age era vibe.
  • Party at the “Taco Shop”: From a movie screen to DJ-ready speakers and connections at the Taco Shop, Hollywood Cantina is set to offer more than just craveable food and alcoholic or non-alcoholic drinks. Customers can also purchase their Taco Bell merchandise from a curated collection.
  • Hollywood Footprint: The Hollywood Cantina is the first in Los Angeles County and joins nearly 150 Taco Bell restaurants nationwide. With more than 350 Taco Bell restaurants in Southern California, the Hollywood Cantina reaffirms the brand’s goal to operate 10,000 restaurants and become a $20 billion brand within this decade.
In a perfect pairing of old meets new, the newest Taco Bell restaurant is housed within one of Los Angeles' most historic areas, known for palm-tree-lined, star-studded streets. 6741 Hollywood Boulevard was built in 1917 in the Churrigueresque style. Most notably, the building hosted the bookstore Pickwick in the 1930s, owned by Louis Epstein and named after Charles Dickens' classic The Pickwick Papers. Many of Hollywood's most iconic entertainment stars were frequent visitors.
  • Improved Team Member Experience: The beloved elements of the typical Cantina are paired with the Hollywood concept’s digital design elements. It’s designed to simplify and modernize the consumer experience, which optimizes and redeploys the team member’s role within the restaurant experience.
"Taco Bell Cantinas continue to embody the spirit of the community, with our latest Hollywood location delivering an immersive, craveable brand experience to our Los Angeles guests," said Brian Cox, Owner of C&R Restaurant Group, one of Taco Bell's franchisees.

About Taco Bell Corp.

For more information about Taco Bell, visit www.TacoBell.com.

About C&R Restaurant Group

Created in 2012, C&R Restaurant Group, LP, is a Costa Mesa-based franchisee of Taco Bell, operating stores in Los Angeles and Orange Counties.

