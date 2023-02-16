Finnish Casino Review Site Bonusetu Crowns Bucharest the Vegas of Europe

Paris and London have almost 800 restaurants with Michelin Stars. Add Brussels, and the three nearly top 1,000 fine dining spots with a coveted Michelin Star.

European nightlife is alive and well in Prague, Rome, and Berlin. Five Star hotels can be found in abundance in Istanbul. London, Paris, and Rome.

Bucharest rises to the top when the conversation shifts to nightlife and casinos.

Romanian capital Bucharest is the Las Vegas of Europe. There are 160 casinos in Romania. That's nine casinos per 100 residents.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BkDaA_0kphHNTB00
Palace Casino- Buchrest RomaniaPhoto byPinterest

All the cities on this list are fantastic destinations for gamblers and those seeking a glamorous experience.

Bucharest has 160 casinos. That comes to nine gambling hotspots per 100k residents. The vast abundance of gambling makes it Europe's Las Vegas. The nightlife is top ten, and the number of five-star hotels puts it in the middle of the pack at 17th.

Vegas is the dream destination for avid gamblers. Still, it is not accessible to everyone since getting there can be expensive. These ten cities have plenty of action for casino lovers looking to fulfill their lust for that high life within Europe. - Bonusetu spokesperson

If you are looking for nightlife, try Prague. The city boasts the more 5-star rated nightlife locations per capita of all European cities. Imagine having more than 160 top-flight nightclubs in a town. That's more than 12 five-star venues per 100k people. Adding to the excitement are more than sixty casinos.

Headed to Amsterdam? Go hungry! There are at least 70 restaurants with Michelin stars. That alone makes Amsterdam takes a top spot for fine dining restaurants. There is a lot more than eats. Casinos. Five-star hotels and nightlife put the Dutch capital in the top three. It is a city to explore and enjoy!

London's 163 five-star hotels ranked it second in the per capita rankings. The city has more than 50 casinos and plenty of Michelin guide eating establishments, ranking it in the top ten.

Dublin is ranked third in these European cities' casinos per capita, with almost two for every 100k residents. Dublin, the Irish capital, offers plentiful nightlife and a list of five-star hotels.

Rome, the Italian capital, leads the list of cities with the most five-star hotels. Only Rome has two per capita in Europe. 124 five-star rated nightlife spots put Rome firmly in the top ten.

Copenhagen leads Scandinavian cities in casinos and Michelin Guide restaurants.

Copenhagen is the only Scandinavian city in our top ten. With 1.5 casinos per 100k in population and four Michelin restaurants per 100k, Copenhagen ranks fifth on the list.

Antwerp is home to the second most Michelin Guide restaurants per capita at just over five per 100k while ranking 12th relatively for 5 starred nightlife locations allows the Belgian city into the eighth spot of the list.

Rotterdam ranks ninth with its relative abundance of casinos and Michelin restaurants per capita, boosting the rankings.

Sporting the third most 5-star hotels per capita at just over one and a half while maintaining a reasonable rank for nightlife allows the Portuguese city to squeeze into the top ten.

If Las Vegas is too far, try this list of casino-laden cities. What better way to kick off a night at the tables than with fine dining from a restaurant that has earned a Michelin star?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BXaiY_0kphHNTB00
Las Vegas StripPhoto byPinterest

Las Vegas is spectacular in many ways. Judging from this list of Europe's best casino cities, cities like Lisbon, London, and Bucharest offer the same thrills and excitement. You're welcome to share your thoughts in the comments section.

*** *** ***

Douglas Pilarski is an award-winning writer & journalist based on the west coast. He writes about luxury goods, exotic cars, horology, tech, food, lifestyle, and workplace issues! He is a regular contributor to Newsbreak.com and Medium.com and writes travel features for a number of magazines.

You’re welcome to share your thoughts or tell me your story. Email me here. dp1@sawyertms.com

Douglas Pilarski is an award-winning writer & journalist based on the west coast. He writes about luxury goods, exotic cars, horology, tech, food, lifestyle, and workplace issues!

