A New Study Reveals That Maine Has The Highest Rate of Workplace Accidents

Douglas Pilarski

Slips, Trips, And Falls Are The Top Cause Of All Workers’ Compensation Claims

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PKL8g_0kgXYE4Q00
Surgeons at the ready.Photo byNCI via Unsplash

Research conducted by experts at High Rise Financial analyzed the most recent data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics to reveal the rate of nonfatal work injuries and illnesses across each U.S. state.

The study reveals that Maine has the most workplace accidents, with the highest rate being 4.7 out of every 100 full-time workers. On average, 2.8 workers out of every 100 in the U.S. are injured yearly. Maine’s rate is 67.8% higher than the yearly average.

Maine also had the highest injury or illness rate, leading to restricted work or job transfer, involving 1.4 of every 100 workers. Job transfers are often the result of work restrictions leading to a temporary change in an injured worker’s routine job functions.

Oregon and Vermont placed next in the rankings, with an accident rate of 3.8 out of 100 full-time workers. In Oregon, statistics show 1.7 of every 100 workers take one or more days off due to workplace injuries.

Washington ranks fourth for the most serious workplace accidents, while Montana follows in fifth place. The top ten is rounded out by Alaska, Hawaii, Iowa, Minnesota, and Nevada, all coming out with a total of 3.3 out of 100 recordable cases per 100 workers.

Northern states have higher percentages of people working in health and personal care, nursing, and heavy tractor/truck drivers. Mainly healthcare is known to be one of the most dangerous professions.

These professions tend to have higher risk factors, such as environmental hazards, burnout, and violence. Nearly two million American workers report being victims of workplace violence each year.

In Maine, the most recent data shows 15,890 people out of 592,000 registered employees (2.68%) are Home Health and Personal Care Aides, and 14,380 out of 592,000 (2.43%) are Registered Nurses. These professions are the second and third most popular in the state.

The number of cases, particularly in the top five states of the study, shows just how often workers across the U.S. are involved in accidents in the workplace. It is vital for employers to address these statistics, emphasizing the implications of a potentially dangerous working environment. Workplace accidents can directly impact workers' health and safety and the workforce, losing team members and potentially incurring financial losses if cases are taken to court. -A spokesperson for High Rise Financial

An analysis of workers’ compensation claims shows slips, trips, and falls are the top cause of claims, incurring injuries such as broken bones, sprains, cuts, pulled muscles, and damage to the back, head, and neck. While these types of injuries are described as ‘nonfatal,’ they can result in hospitalization and missed workdays, often resulting in financial losses.

Accidents in a workplace can pose many complications in injury cases due to the number of parties involved and the time they can take to resolve. Legal representatives can resolve some lawsuits quickly, but most take months or even years to settle. As a result, many workplace injury victims amass debt while waiting for their settlement. Therefore, opting for pre-settlement funding can help a claimant access money prior to their settlement to avoid a buildup of debt without applying for a loan.

High Rise Financial conducted the research, a Pre-Settlement Legal Funding Company that provides victims of personal injury cases with a portion of their anticipated accommodation funds before their case officially settles.

### ###

Douglas Pilarski is an award-winning writer and journalist on the west coast and covers luxury goods, horology, exotic cars, CJ-CX, workplace issues, fine dining, lifestyle, and millionaire travel. He is a regular contributor to NewsBreak.com and Journal Blue on Medium.com.

Contact him at douglas.pilarski@sawyertms.com.

Douglas Pilarski is an award-winning writer & journalist based on the west coast. He writes about luxury goods, exotic cars, horology, tech, food, lifestyle, and workplace issues!

