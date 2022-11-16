Las Vegas, NV

Mecum Auctions Offers 1,000 Vehicles at Las Vegas Convention Center

Douglas Pilarski

American Muscle Cars, Classics, Corvettes, Exotics, Trucks, Hot Rods, Customs, and More Cross The Auction Block

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UTF7M_0jCC8iTn00
LOT S89.1 2006 Ford GT Heritage EditionPhotography by Douglas Pilarski

There is nothing quite like the excitement of watching an auction. Television gives you a front-row seat to all the action. Being there in person is an entirely different story. The colors, sounds, smells, and cars are everywhere. After attending the recent Mecum 2022 Las Vegas auction. What are you waiting for if you haven’t experienced an auction live and in person?

For someone with even a passing interest in cars, you will find something to stun you. Maybe it’s the daily driver once owned by Elvis Presley, a stunning Mercedes AMG GT in orange paint the likes of which you’ve never seen, or your first personal viewing of a 1933 Packard 12. Cars are transportation until they capture you. Aren’t you supposed to track down and drive a Corvette from your high school graduation year? Maybe you remember dad’s red 1962 Impala SS with a convertible top and red interior. Memories connect us with cars.

Cars get in your blood. There are many ways to connect yourself to the hobby. Restoration projects, photography, car shows, track events, and classic car auctions are ways we celebrate our past. There is nothing like pulling out of the driveway and going for a spin in a ’67 Pontiac GTO or a ’57 Chevy Nomad. Cruising is a national pass time. And a profoundly emotional one.

The event at Las Vegas, held from November 10-12 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, saw nearly 1,000 American muscle cars, classics, corvettes, exotics, trucks, hot rods, and customs cross the auction block.

Mecum Auction Company started its business in 1988. Since then, the company has become a world leader in collector cars and vintage and antique motorcycles. Mecum’s first auction was held at the Rockford airport in Illinois. Over more than 30 years, the company has auctioned more than 20,000 vehicles.

Mecum has expanded its catalog of offerings to include a wide array of collectibles encompassing entry-level to investment-grade classic and collector cars, vintage and antique motorcycles, signs and memorabilia items like gas pumps, pedal cars and clocks, and even collector-grade tractors and farm relics.

Here are some of the cars I found most interesting. Drop me a line and tell me about your favorite. Enjoy!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YMhvw_0jCC8iTn00
LOT S13 1935 Ford PhaetonPhoto by Douglas Pilarski
1935 Ford Phaeton

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CTZUP_0jCC8iTn00
LOT F237 1955 Buick SpecialPhoto by Douglas Pilarski
1955 Buick Special

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KUBAe_0jCC8iTn00
LOT S152 1965 Chevrolet Corvette CoupePhoto by Douglas Pilarski
1965 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=019W6A_0jCC8iTn00
LOT S138.1 1950 Oldsmobile 88 Club SedanPhoto by Douglas Pilarski
1950 Oldsmobile 88 Club Sedan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gsiJ4_0jCC8iTn00
LOT S225 1964 Porsche 356C CoupePhoto by Douglas Pilarski
1964 Porsche 356C Coupe

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PeWVy_0jCC8iTn00
LOT F287 1968 Pontiac Firebird ConvertiblePhoto by Douglas Pilarski
1968 Pontiac Firebird Convertible

About Mecum Auctions

Mecum Auctions is headquartered in Walworth, Wisconsin, and since 2011 has been ranked No. 1 in the world with the number of collector cars offered at auction, No. 1 in the world with the number of collector cars sold at auction, No. 1 in the U.S. with many auction venues, No. 1 in the U.S. in total dollar volume of sales, and is host to the world’s largest collector car auction held annually in Kissimmee, Florida, as well as the world’s largest motorcycle auction held annually in Las Vegas.

Looking for more information? Mecum’s website is updated daily with the latest consignments. It includes detailed descriptions and photographs of the vehicles to be offered.

For schedule information, to consign a vehicle, or to register as a bidder for Mecum events, visit Mecum.com or call (262) 275-5050 for details.

Douglas Pilarski is an award-winning writer and journalist based on the west coast. He covers luxury goods, horology, exotic cars, CJ-CX, workplace issues, fine dining, lifestyle, and millionaire travel. He is a regular contributor to NewsBreak.com and Editor of Journal Blue on Medium.com. Contact him at douglas.pilarski@sawyertms.com.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Mecum Auctions# American Muscle Cars# Classic Cars# Las Vegas Convention Center# Exotic Cars

Comments / 0

Published by

Douglas Pilarski is an award-winning writer & journalist based on the west coast. He writes about luxury goods, exotic cars, horology, tech, food, lifestyle, and workplace issues!

Beaverton, OR
747 followers

More from Douglas Pilarski

Las Vegas, NV

Luxury Footwear Brand FREEBIRD Opens Store in Las Vegas

Iconic Footwear Company Takes Significant Steps Into Retail Expansion With Exciting New Store Locations Across The Country. FREEBIRD, the leading footwear company known for handmade leather boots, recently opened its new storefront in Las Vegas, NV. The Denver-based FREEBIRD continues to grow its industry footprint while delivering artistic designs to new and existing fans.

Read full story

Emmy-Nominee Yvonne Orji Joins Forces With T.J. Maxx to Empower Women

The Maxx You Project has touched the lives of more than 160,000 women across the country. A July 2021 survey commissioned by T.J.Maxx uncovered that 65% of women have new priorities coming out of the pandemic, according to MullenLowe U.S.

Read full story

CEO McGlashan Grows Global Hospitality Brand Portfolio to 80 Properties In 10 Years

From the Kitchen to the Corner Office: This CEO's Impactful Rise to the Top. Valor Hospitality CEO Euan McGlashanImage courtesy of Valor Hospitality. As graduation season is in full swing, many new grads are entering the workforce with big dreams. Every dream has to start somewhere, and for Valor Hospitality Partners co-founder and CEO Euan McGlashan, that place was a restaurant kitchen.

Read full story
1 comments

Ohtani Powers Angels Past Boston, Breaks 14-Game Losing Streak

Pitching Gem And 2 Run Home Run Made The Difference. Shohei Ohtani broke the franchise-record 14-game losing streak on Thursday. All it took was a two-run homer and about 100 pitches. The final score was Angels 5 and Red Sox 2.

Read full story
Brooklyn Park, MN

Taco Bell Reinvents Drive-Thru Concept With Futuristic Restaurant

You’ve Never Seen A Drive-thru Like This Before!. Taco Bell DefyCourtesy Taco Bell Corp. Meet Defy. Taco Bell’s most innovative restaurant design yet. Forget the traditional drive-thru experience. Taco Bell is launching a new restaurant experience in Brooklyn Park, MN. The 3,000-square-foot, two-story restaurant is set to open on June 7th.

Read full story

The Wild Horses Of Assateague Island

The Sky Was A Pure Blue That Punched You In The Eye. Wild horses 1Public Domain Photo provided by National Park Service ( NPS) Everyone piles in the car, and we are headed to North Carolina. It was always a family trip. Someone was always headed south for some R&R. I made the trip once or twice.

Read full story
2 comments

Considering Luxury Watch Consignment?

Patek Philippe ref:2499, Circa 1955Pinterest Courtesy of Bonham's. An auction could help you find a buyer for one exceptional timepiece or an entire collection. According to a recent report by Research and Markets, the global luxury watch market will grow to $73.5 Billion by 2025. Key companies include LVMH Group, Richemont, and The Swatch Group.

Read full story

Hollywood Comes Alive On The Biggest Night Of The Year!

The Movie Industry Celebrates The 94th Oscars Awards. This is the 94th edition of the Academy Awards. Brought to you by the Academy of Motion Pictures Art and Sciences, it is the biggest night in Hollywood.

Read full story

What Happens To Old Formula One Cars?

Many Of The Parts The Cars Race With Will Likely Not See Action The Following Season. 1984 Ferrari 126 C4 M2 Formule 1 MonoplacePhoto courtesy of Bonham's. At the end of a long season of Formula One racing, constructors end up with a stock of remaining parts for their cars. Wheels, tires, electronics, chassis, and other parts need to be dealt with. Some parts, like power units, go back to the makers. If Ferrari or Mercedes AMG supply motors, that equipment goes back to the factory it came from. Many of the parts the cars race with will likely not see action the following season.

Read full story

The GMT Wristwatch

The Rolex Explorer II GMTPhoto by mrJayW via Pixabay. The globe has 24 time zones. The earth rotates once every 24 hours. We set our clocks to the same time in each time zone. This allows for the sun to be overhead at noon.

Read full story
1 comments

The Taste Of Japan

Japanese food looks so simple at first. Digging deeper, it is a maze of intense flavors. Here are ten flavors that define Japanese food. Once you are familiar with these tastes, you will see them used over and over in a wide variety of dishes. Your tastebuds will say arigato gozaimasu!

Read full story
5 comments
Portland, OR

Layers Of Clothing Key To Beating Oregon Cold

Portland is not the coldest place on Earth, but it feels like it sometimes. Braving Portland’s winter weather requires a plan to stay warm and dry. It can be 34 in the early morning with 90 percent humidity. It’s a penetrating cold. You’ll need layers of clothes to beat the chill.

Read full story
5 comments

The Dirty Dozen Military Wristwatches From World War II

These Watches Were Engraved With WWW On The Caseback. Military Issue Watches Circa 1942Photo via Pinterest. Watch. Wrist. Waterproof. Thousands of watch collectors around the world immerse themselves in the continuous pursuit of unique timepieces. Whether it is luxury, period, mechanical, exotic, or skeleton, collectors continue to add to their collections.

Read full story
20 comments

Deciding Between A Jet Or A Yacht?

Sounds Like A Happy Problem To Have -To Decide Between A Yacht And A Jet. First of all, we are not talking a runabout with a 40 hp Johnson. We are also not talking about a super mega yacht either. Let's take it to 110 ft. That should do it. Do we need a helicopter pad? No. As long as we have dinghies, we are ok. Does it need to have a pool? No. A large sundeck? Yes. You can always jump in the water to cool off. Inside should be what you would expect. Nice, roomy, comfy everything. We'll need a place to plug in our phones. The bedrooms should also be high-tech-looking.

Read full story
44 comments

Will F1 Great Lewis Hamilton Return For The 2022 Season?

The Rumors Are Flying, The Hints Are Dropping, And Hamilton Himself Remains Silent. Lewis In Qatar, 2021Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team Media and Partner site. Even before Abu Dhabi, Formula One insiders and fans alike whispered. Would legendary Mercedes-AMG driver Lewis Hamilton call it quits during the off-season?

Read full story

Recycling-Can One Person Save The Planet?

There Are New Controls, Regulations, And PR Campaigns To Save Us From Ourselves. Recyling Program BinsPhoto by Nareeta Martin via Unsplash. There is a renewed urgency on stemming the flow of plastic waste pouring into our environment. Here’s a reminder of why recycling is such a good thing — for you and the planet.

Read full story
2 comments

May The Quartz Be With You

Seiko’s Giant Leap In 1969 Changed Wristwatches Forever. Neil Armstrong rocked the world in 1969. Neil was wearing an Omega Speedmaster when the Eagle touched down on the moon. The Speedmaster will forever have a second name, the moon watch.

Read full story
3 comments

Goblin Sharks Are Ocean Floor Dwellers

The first time I laid eyes on a picture of a Goblin shark, I thought it looked like a pinata from an underwater horror movie. It didn’t look real to me. I learned after some research, it does exist as pictured. I learned that it is a rare shark with origins reaching back millions of years.

Read full story
138 comments
New York City, NY

The 2021 Heisman Trophy Winner Will Be Announced On Saturday

The Heisman Is Awarded To College Football's Top Player. This week, four of the top players in College Football sit and wonder if good fortune will touch them this Saturday in New York City. This year’s winner will get the nod at the Downtown Athletic Club in New York City.

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy