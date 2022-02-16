The Taste Of Japan

Douglas Pilarski

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NKzc9_0eG1gzQ200
Furikake and SalmonPhoto via Pinterest

The Flavors We Love

Japanese food looks so simple at first. Digging deeper, it is a maze of intense flavors. Here are ten flavors that define Japanese food. Once you are familiar with these tastes, you will see them used over and over in a wide variety of dishes. Your tastebuds will say arigato gozaimasu!

Furikake

Furikake is a seasoned rice topping. It is common on tables in Japanese homes. The ingredients are many and limited to the basic building blocks of ground dry fish, seaweed, sesame seeds, and specks of sea salt.

You will find this popular condiment on Japanese grocery store shelves. No harm in picking up three or four shaker top bottles. Keep a small collection of favorite flavors on hand. There is a lot to choose from, so it is ripe for experimenting.

Do you want to create furikake? Start by crushing then toasting sesame seeds. Add a healthy amount of nori, sea salt, sugar, bonito flakes, chili flakes, miso powder, shiitake powder, dried shiso, and toasted salmon skin. There is no end to the combinations you can come up with. My advice is to find what you like in the store, then if you want to jump into the make-it-at-home game, get the ingredients, and experiment. Make notes to track what worked. Serving furikake over hot Japanese rice is a classic!

Miso

Miso is a ferment of soybeans. It can take up to three years in storage before it is ready to eat. An earthen crock is packed with soybeans paste and seasoned with salt. Koji, also known as Aspergillus Oryzae, is added.

There are modern methods for making miso that involve steel vessels to hold the ingredients during fermentation. An earthen pot is a more traditional method. The pots are sometimes buried in the ground for as long as three years to allow the fermentation process to proceed. Miso takes on the flavors of the local area where it is made. Locals will add barley, seaweed, rice, and other ingredients to vary and localize the end product.

Miso paste is used in a variety of Japanese dishes. Find the salty, earthy flavors in ramen, fish, and pickles. It is even used in Korean BBQ. Miso paste is commonly paired with dashi to make miso soup. Miso paste is gaining fans as chefs discover its unique flavoring and versatility.

Yuzu

Yuzu has a tart or sour taste. The citrusy flavor is between lemon and lime. The fragrant fruit is used mainly for its juice and often zest when a chef wants an extra punch in a dish. Yuzu is cultivated in Japan, China, and Korea.

Yuzu looks rough like a bumpy, mishandled lemon. Fresh, whole Yuzu are difficult to find outside of Japan. You can buy many yuzu-infused and inspired products in Japanese groceries. These products shake out like salt and give foods an unmistakable sour-tart taste. Try some yuzu-flavored mayonnaise or ponzu sauce for a welcome burst of flavor.

Cultivation of yuzu outside of East Asia is becoming more commonplace as it becomes more popular and accepted by a wider audience. Countries such as Spain, France, and Australia have adopted the fruit and are currently planting groves.

Dashi

Dashi is the root of the umami flavor that has grown so popular with foodies everywhere. It can't be simpler to make. It is considered a soup stock. Boiling water and shaved bonito flakes are the two main ingredients.

Traditional soup stocks can be made from meats, vegetables, and spices simmered for several hours. In contrast, you can make dashi with two ingredients in twenty minutes. So simple is dashi that you can vary the taste by changing up the ingredients. Instead of the dried bonito flakes, try dried kelp, dried anchovy, sardine, and dried shiitake mushrooms to add variety. Create your own savory, umami-packed flavor sensations by experimenting with different combinations.

Matcha

Serious tea drinkers are drawn to matcha looking for an intense green tea flavor. Unlike regular green tea, you consume the entire green tea leaf while enjoying matcha. Matcha is found in ice cream, pastries, and confections.

Matcha is full of flavor served hot or cold. It provides as much as ten times the nutrients of regular green tea and more caffeine than coffee. Matcha is grown in the shade which increases the amount of amino acid L-theanine and chlorophyll found in the leaf. Theanine is a powerful antioxidant. The extra chlorophyll gives the tea a vivid green color.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c662v_0eG1gzQ200
Matcha Green Tea PowderPhoto via Pinterest

Sake

Polish rice grains and remove the bran - you are on the long and complicated journey to enjoy one of the best-loved flavors in Japan. Sake is an alcoholic beverage and is sometimes referred to as rice wine. The word sake in Japanese means alcohol. This beverage is a complicated, longer-process fermented drink rather than a wine.

One of the steps in the fermentation process is allowing sake to sit in large wooden open-top fermentation tanks. These open-top tanks have been used in sake-making for centuries. One famous fermentation tank maker has not had a new order since the late 1800s. The tanks age over time and impart the ferment with unique flavors that influence the final product. You will find sake makers around Japan. Were you to stop in small towns while making a tour of sake, you will find a tremendous variety of tastes, looks, and local traditions from village to village.

White Pepper

The chef will add a dash of white pepper to avoid seeing flecks of black pepper in the final presentation. White pepper is added when creating sauces, stir-fries, and hot-and-sour soups.

White pepper is made by removing the outer skin that coats the pepper berry. Once removed, the core is sun-dried and ground into a fine dust. White pepper is more commonly used in Chinese and Japanese cooking than black pepper.

One more thing, white pepper and black pepper both have the same power to make you sneeze! A-choo!

Chili Oil

Chili oil can be simple or complex. As simple as Red Chili Flakes infused avocado or sesame oil. There are a large number of ingredients available if you wanted to take a more creative approach to infuse the oil. Various combinations of cloves, Sichuan peppercorns, cinnamon, cardamom pods, bay leaves, black peppercorns, garlic, ginger, green onion, and black rice vinegar will take your chili oil to the next level.

Use chili oil in spicy ramen, as a topping for tofu or as a sauce for mabu-tofu, over eggs and eggplant, and in chicken salad for a warm, punchy flavor. Chili oil is always on the table at a dim sum restaurant and partnered with white vinegar, it makes a fine dipping sauce for gyoza.

There are endless recipes and combinations of ingredients. That leaves plenty of room for creating your taste sensations or in a classic tried-and-true recipe.

Wasabi

Wasabi is Japanese horseradish. A close relative of mustard and watercress. But wasabi isn’t an ordinary root - it grows in water. Wasabi patches are carefully cultivated in coldwater streams. Roots grow around pebbles in the stream and keep the plant from washing away.

The root is green in color - the taste is unmistakable. Wasabi stems, flowers, and leaves are used in dishes. When out for sushi, wasabi is a familiar sight. Along with soy sauce and ginger, wasabi brings sushi of all types alive. No matter which way you choose to eat it, freshly grated, from a tube, or mixed from dry wasabi powder, it packs a punch. Wasabi is versatile and can be found in noodle dishes, katsu, unagi, and soba.

Soy Sauce

Soy sauce originated in China more than 2,000 years ago. Salt was not easy to obtain if you were not located near a coast. Soy sauce was a way to extend salt. It is a ferment of soybeans, salt, water, wheat, and other grains. Fermenting agents such as fungal cultures and bacteria are introduced to ignite fermentation. The version known as tamari is made without wheat and therefore suits a gluten-free diet. The dark Chinese recipe is high in antioxidants.

Blending and brewing are the two ways of making soy sauce. Methods to make the salty liquid have changed over the centuries. It can take anywhere from a couple of days to several months to make soy from start to finish. Besides Japan, Korea, Vietnam, China, Indonesia, and Taiwan all make soy sauce. Methods and tastes vary with the country of origin.

Summary

For centuries, rice has been at the core of native Japanese cuisine. There is a rich tradition of eating rice with fish, seasonal vegetables, and other marine products. The rich food traditions continue to be explored by talented Japanese chefs on a mission to pay homage to the traditions in new ways. Foreign dishes have also been adopted and changed to suit Japanese sensibilities. The cuisine today continues to focus on presentation, fresh ingredients, and rich flavors.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Japanese Food# Flavor# Cuisine# Cooking# Taste

Comments / 5

Published by

Douglas Pilarski is an award-winning writer & journalist based on the west coast. He writes about luxury goods, exotic cars, horology, tech, food, lifestyle, and workplace issues!

Beaverton, OR
679 followers

More from Douglas Pilarski

The GMT Wristwatch

The Rolex Explorer II GMTPhoto by mrJayW via Pixabay. The globe has 24 time zones. The earth rotates once every 24 hours. We set our clocks to the same time in each time zone. This allows for the sun to be overhead at noon.

Read full story
1 comments
Portland, OR

Layers Of Clothing Key To Beating Oregon Cold

Portland is not the coldest place on Earth, but it feels like it sometimes. Braving Portland’s winter weather requires a plan to stay warm and dry. It can be 34 in the early morning with 90 percent humidity. It’s a penetrating cold. You’ll need layers of clothes to beat the chill.

Read full story
5 comments

The Dirty Dozen Military Wristwatches From World War II

These Watches Were Engraved With WWW On The Caseback. Military Issue Watches Circa 1942Photo via Pinterest. Watch. Wrist. Waterproof. Thousands of watch collectors around the world immerse themselves in the continuous pursuit of unique timepieces. Whether it is luxury, period, mechanical, exotic, or skeleton, collectors continue to add to their collections.

Read full story
20 comments

Deciding Between A Jet Or A Yacht?

Sounds Like A Happy Problem To Have -To Decide Between A Yacht And A Jet. First of all, we are not talking a runabout with a 40 hp Johnson. We are also not talking about a super mega yacht either. Let's take it to 110 ft. That should do it. Do we need a helicopter pad? No. As long as we have dinghies, we are ok. Does it need to have a pool? No. A large sundeck? Yes. You can always jump in the water to cool off. Inside should be what you would expect. Nice, roomy, comfy everything. We'll need a place to plug in our phones. The bedrooms should also be high-tech-looking.

Read full story
44 comments

Will F1 Great Lewis Hamilton Return For The 2022 Season?

The Rumors Are Flying, The Hints Are Dropping, And Hamilton Himself Remains Silent. Lewis In Qatar, 2021Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team Media and Partner site. Even before Abu Dhabi, Formula One insiders and fans alike whispered. Would legendary Mercedes-AMG driver Lewis Hamilton call it quits during the off-season?

Read full story

Recycling-Can One Person Save The Planet?

There Are New Controls, Regulations, And PR Campaigns To Save Us From Ourselves. Recyling Program BinsPhoto by Nareeta Martin via Unsplash. There is a renewed urgency on stemming the flow of plastic waste pouring into our environment. Here’s a reminder of why recycling is such a good thing — for you and the planet.

Read full story
2 comments

May The Quartz Be With You

Seiko’s Giant Leap In 1969 Changed Wristwatches Forever. Neil Armstrong rocked the world in 1969. Neil was wearing an Omega Speedmaster when the Eagle touched down on the moon. The Speedmaster will forever have a second name, the moon watch.

Read full story
3 comments

Goblin Sharks Are Ocean Floor Dwellers

The first time I laid eyes on a picture of a Goblin shark, I thought it looked like a pinata from an underwater horror movie. It didn’t look real to me. I learned after some research, it does exist as pictured. I learned that it is a rare shark with origins reaching back millions of years.

Read full story
143 comments

Meet Hachiko- Japan's National Treasure

Hachiko is a national treasure in Japan. The Akita, a symbol of friendship and loyalty, is memorialized in a bronze statue at Shibuya Station in Tokyo. The statue was erected in 1934 - was melted down for metal during the war and replaced with the one we know today. Everyone knows where the statue is located, so it is a common meeting place.

Read full story
20 comments
New York City, NY

The 2021 Heisman Trophy Winner Will Be Announced On Saturday

The Heisman Is Awarded To College Football's Top Player. This week, four of the top players in College Football sit and wonder if good fortune will touch them this Saturday in New York City. This year’s winner will get the nod at the Downtown Athletic Club in New York City.

Read full story
3 comments

Classic Formula One Livery - The Jordan 191

Michael Schumacher Drove This Car At Spa-Francorchamps In His F1 Debut At The Belgian GP. The Jordan 191. Fitted with a Ford Cosworth HBA4 3.5L V8, it produced 650 horsepower. The car is legendary- the very car F1 legend Michael Schumacher drove in his F1 debut at Spa.

Read full story
3 comments

Farm Productivity Increases With Technology

As the population grows, increased pressure is put on crops to feed the many. We are too busy to think about how a farmer harnesses science and technology. The organic boom is still going. Organics are labor-intensive and expensive. The proper use of pesticides and herbicides lets farmers grow more and use less land.

Read full story

Jeddah’s Corniche Circuit Set To Challenge Formula One Drivers

Formula One's Newest Circuit - CornichePhoto via Pinterest. The circuit itself was completed just nine months after construction began. Formula One’s newest track is laid out to kiss the banks of the Red Sea in Jeddah’s Corniche section.

Read full story

A Hummingbird Family Lives In My Tree

Woody and SweetiePhoto credit: Zdeněk Macháček via Unsplash. Hummingbirds visit me every day in my backyard. There is a tree in my yard. It blooms in yellow flowers, and when they fall later in the year, the ground - a yellow carpet. The hummingbirds live in that tree. I can hear them talk. They make a nick-nick sound when they are around.

Read full story
3 comments

The Accelerator Cable Broke On My VW Bus

I was the last person to leave the office. I was the first one there in the morning and always the last to leave. That meant, today, I would not have someone to help me. Sure enough, I hopped into my sweet ‘73 VW Bus and turned the key. I put it in reverse and nothing. Well, something. The pedal felt like I was stepping into a pile of mashed potatoes. The accelerator cable had snapped.

Read full story
52 comments
Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh's Polish Hill Is My Polish Hill

Polish Hill is a small neighborhood in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. It is a place near and dear to my heart. My family lived there for more than 50 years. Hardworking men - many of whom were Polish immigrants, made a life there. They owned houses, raised their families, and supported local shops and they made a life. Polish Hill is as vibrant as ever today.

Read full story
10 comments

Verstappen, Hamilton Battle For 2021 World Championship

Two Races Remain In The 2021 Campaign With Nothing Decided. There is a high-stakes battle for the Formula One 2021 World Championship. The rivalry between Max and Lewis intensified early in the season.

Read full story
2 comments

New Watches Support Sea Turtle Conservation

Seven Species Of Sea Turtles Roam The Globe’s Vast Ocean Habitats. Oceanic Society is leading a growing network of people and programs focused on sea turtle conservation. The Society publishes conservation data and program results in the annual State of the World’s Sea Turtles Program. Partners in the program include Duke University’s OBIS-SEAMAP and IUCN-SSC Marine Turtle Specialist Group.

Read full story
2 comments

Are Formula One Cars Too Complicated?

Just a few more races until Formula One crowns a new world champion for 2021. Red Bull and Max Verstappen have a lead on Mercedes AMG and seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton.

Read full story
10 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy