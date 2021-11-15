Oregon’s Rainy Season Has Returned. It’s Getting Harder To Find Dry Time

Douglas Pilarski

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42kWzv_0cx37jS900
Rush Hour On The 26Douglas Pilarski

The rain has returned. Starting now until March, it will most likely rain every day. Rain in Oregon seems to never stop and provides a sharp contrast to the fine summer we enjoy here. I saw Mount Hood the other day. By the looks of the forecast, I may not see it again for several weeks.

We just don’t do umbrellas here. That’s right, Portlanders don’t carry umbrellas. A rain slicker will do. When you see a brolly, it almost always belongs to a newly arrived Oregonian or visitor.

I live about 95 miles east of the Pacific Ocean. Rain pushes in off the water. Once it encounters the Coast Range, it is forced up sharply where it cools rapidly. The moisture is lost through condensation, which in turn produces heavy rain.

The elevation of the Cascades can produce as much as ten feet of precipitation along the coast of Oregon. It is no surprise why Oregon is so green. Lush forests are everywhere, streams and rivers are constantly refreshed. Rain gear and duck boots are a must. New wiper blades and window wax are de rigueur for the driver. It’s part of the attraction of living in the Northwest. You get used to it.

Let’s estimate 150 or so days of rain here in the PNW. Compare that to New York City - which gets a little more than 100 days of rain. We get rain every other day. NYC gets rain every third day. The rain isn’t all gloom and doom - when it clears, our weather goes right back to glorious. The three sisters come out, and we have clean air and stunning views of Mt St. Helens, Mt Adams, and of course, Mt Hood.

So if you are planning a visit during the winter months, bring your duck shoes and slicker. Leave your umbrella at home.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 3

Published by

Douglas Pilarski is an award-winning writer & journalist based on the west coast. He writes about luxury goods, exotic cars, horology, tech, food, lifestyle, and workplace issues!

Beaverton, OR
40 followers

More from Douglas Pilarski

Portugal's Olive Oil Producers Break Production Record

The Olive Oil Industry News says 150,000 tons of Portuguese olives are expected for the crop year 2021/2022 when the final numbers are in. It turns out this high yield is a combination of factors. Many groves in Portugal have entered an on-year in the natural alternate bearing cycle. Olive production has increased with the application of precise crop management technology and favorable soil and climate conditions.

Read full story

Shohei Ohtani Is Everyone’s MVP

Baseball Writers Around The World Compare Him To Babe Ruth. Baseball fans haven’t seen anything like this before. A pitcher who can hit 450 foot home runs. And a hitter who can blow a fastball by you at 99 mph- in the same game. Shohei Ohtani had a season like no other. 2021 was one for the record books. Writers and baseball fans alike are saying Ohtani is the best to ever play the game.

Read full story

Elephants Are At Risk Of Extinction Due To Poaching And Ecological Factors

Namibia will auction up to 170 wild elephants, the southern African country's environmental ministry announced. An increase in elephant population and drought are the main reasons the government is putting the animals up for sale.

Read full story
8 comments

My Plan To Fix Major League Baseball

We have to fix this fast. Our game is at stake. I have been watching baseball my entire life. Here is what worries me about the changes to the game. What happened to the play at the plate? One of the best, most exciting moments in sport begs the question, can he beat the throw. Let catch block the plate too. I was a catcher. I blocked the plate. You were not getting past me if I had the ball. No one ended up in traction. It is a skill. Tell me, you cannot teach a guy to slide and not bulldoze the catcher? Really?

Read full story
8 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy