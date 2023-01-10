Cape May, NJ

Lund’s Fisheries invests $2 million in new scallop processing

Doug Stewart

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OhddK_0k94WkSq00
Photo byLund's Fisheries graphic.

Lund’s Fisheries is making a $2 million investment in its scallop operations with the acquisition of a new tunnel freezer at its plant in Cape May, N.J.

Lund’s says the addition  “will allow the company to continue to grow its scallop sales, and demonstrates its commitment to the future of the scallop fishery” even as the industry works through the 2023 season with its quota reduction.

“We are incredibly proud of the scallop products that we offer, and this new investment will allow us to provide even more of our sustainable, high-quality seafood,” said Lund’s CEO Wayne Reichle. “This is just the latest in our many investments to ensure our operations remain up to date and competitive.”

The freezer, designed and built by manufacturing firm Skaginn 3X, from the BAADER group, will allow Lund’s Fisheries to increase its freezing capabilities to 6,000 pounds per hour, effectively doubling its current freezing capacity.

The design of the freezer allows for more flexibility in operations, giving Lund’s the capacity to both fully freeze and crust freeze products using the same machine, as well as freeze multiple products at the same time.

Another improvement is that the freezer will utilize a mechanical refrigeration plant to freeze scallops instead of using nitrogen, making it more energy efficient and less expensive to operate than Lund’s current freezing system. Installation is expected to be complete in March 2023.

Lund’s Fisheries is a family-owned, vertically integrated seafood company located in Cape May, New Jersey. With three offloading facilities stretched from New Jersey to California, servicing 20 family-owned fishing vessels and independent owner/operators, Lund’s Fisheries specializes in delivering Marine Stewardship Council-certified sea scallops and calamari along with many other sustainably harvested seafood products.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Commercial Fishing# scallops# New Jersey# Lunds Fisheries

Comments / 0

Published by

Doug Stewart is a content creator for National Fisherman and WorkBoat magazine, with over 10+ years of commercial marine industry knowledge. He lives in Portland Maine.

Portland, ME
412 followers

More from Doug Stewart

Alaska State

Deadliest Catch returns in 2023 despite closing of fisheries

Deadliest Catch, the reality television series that follows crab fishermen aboard fishing vessels will return next April, despite the red king crab season being closed by Alaskan authorities.

Read full story
Baltimore, MD

Ever Forward ship owners to pay $676,200 for Chesapeake oyster bar restoration

Owners of the container ship Ever Forward will pay $676,200 toward reseeding and enhancing a Chesapeake Bay oyster bar where the 1,095’ vessel ran aground on March 13, 2022. The Evergreen Marine Corp. vessel was heading south from Baltimore to Norfolk, Va. when it ran aground outside the Craighill Channel near lighted buoy 16 around 8:20 p.m.

Read full story
2 comments
Massachusetts State

Massachusetts regulators uphold offshore wind contracts

Massachusetts utility regulators on Dec. 30 approved contracts between offshore wind developers Commonwealth Wind and Mayflower Wind Energy and power companies, saying the agreements are “in the public interest” – despite Commonwealth’s request to cancel its contracts in the face of rising costs, and a similar warning from Mayflower.

Read full story
2 comments
Reedsport, OR

New vessels for crab and salmon from Oregon shipyard

The Uyak, a 68-foot crabber, shrimper and salmon tender was designed and built by Fred Wahl Marine Construction.Photo byFred Wahl Marine Construction. Two new fishing vessels, the Uyak and the Nordic Fox, were built by Fred Wahl Marine Construction in 2022 and were among projects ongoing at the Reedsport, Ore. shipyard over the past year and into 2023.

Read full story
1 comments
South Bristol, ME

A new lobster boat hits the water in Maine

On a bright sunny Oct. 2, about a year after its keel was laid, the Second Wind was launched at John’s Bay Boat Co., South Bristol, Maine. The 47’x14’ wooden lobster boat is the 76th wooden boat Peter Kass has built since starting his boat yard in 1983. Over 50 have been lobster boats.

Read full story
3 comments
Baltimore, MD

Ever Forward pilot was distracted before Chesapeake grounding, Coast Guard says

A Maryland state pilot guiding the 1,095’ container ship Ever Forward was distracted by his cell phone use before the vessel ran aground on March 13 in Chesapeake Bay, according to a new Coast Guard report on the incident.

Read full story
1 comments
California State

California wind auction hits $757 million

The second day of the California wind energy auction closed at $757.1 million, double the first day’s per-acre average. The Department of Interior hailed the first Pacific auction as “well exceeding the first lease sales that were held in the Atlantic.”

Read full story
7 comments

Vessel owner prosecuted in Coast Guard’s ‘paper captain’ crackdown

The U.S. Coast Guard is prosecuting John D. Gibbs, the owner and managing operator of the Southern Horizon, an 89-foot tuna longliner caught using a foreign national as master – a so-called ‘paper captain’ – on Oct. 19, as part of a broader operation by the Coast Guard to address the increased instances of vessel owners illegally hiring foreign captains to command U.S. flagged ships in violation of the Jones Act.

Read full story

Workforce development concerns take center stage at WorkBoat Show

Hiring and retaining workers was on top of everyone’s mind at the International Workboat Show in New Orleans this week. Although no one had a silver bullet to solve the workforce problem, training schools and maritime companies have developed new approaches to attract new talent and retain those they have.

Read full story
1 comments
California State

Another crab-less California Thanksgiving

California’s Dungeness crab season is on hold yet again, as state officials gauge the migration of humpback whales offshore and low crab meat quality in the fishery’s northern range.

Read full story
Maine State

Northeast lobster fleet gains two-year delay before new whale restrictions

Northeast lobster fleet gains two-year delay before new whale restrictions. The U.S. lobster fishery and the National Marine Fishery Service gained another two years to work on a new set of regulations that better take the protection and preservation of North Atlantic right whales into account, in a ruling issued on an ongoing lawsuit from U.S. District Judge James Boasberg.

Read full story
6 comments
Maine State

MSC again suspends Maine lobster certification

Maine Lobster Marketing Collaborative/Patrick Daly. The Marine Stewardship Council certification of Maine lobster will be suspended effective Dec. 15, amid continuing fallout from the July 7, 2022, federal court ruling that the fishery is not fully compliant with the Marine Mammal Protection Act and Endangered Species Act.

Read full story
1 comments
Pascagoula, MS

Bollinger Shipyards acquires VT Halter Marine

Bollinger Shipyards, Lockport, La., announced today that it has completed the acquisition of VT Halter Marine Inc. and ST Engineering Halter Marine Offshore (STEHMO). The newly acquired yards have been renamed Bollinger Mississippi Shipbuilding and Bollinger Mississippi Repair.

Read full story
Alaska State

Bering Sea crabbers make online appeal for support

The Bering Sea crab collapse has thrown fishermen and their trade association into survival mode. A new online appeal is raising money to push for new crab conservation measures and federal fishery disaster aid to fishermen.

Read full story
48 comments

A return to $100 oil?

Despite a contentious production cut, it remains to be seen if the drop in oil prices over the past few months will prove to be temporary or if prices will return to earlier 2022 levels.

Read full story
Kings Point, NY

First woman appointed to lead U.S. Merchant Marine Academy

The U.S. Department of Transportation and the Maritime Administration announced last week the historic appointment of Rear Adm. Joanna M. Nunan (Coast Guard, Ret.) as the next superintendent of the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy (USMMA). Nunan is the first woman to be appointed USMMA superintendent.

Read full story
1 comments
Pascagoula, MS

Bollinger to acquire VT Halter Marine

Bollinger Shipyards, Lockport, La., announced yesterday that it will acquire VT Halter Marine Inc. and ST Engineering Halter Marine Offshore (STEHMO). Bollinger is buying the assets from ST Engineering North America, a technology, defense, and engineering group.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Spring launch scheduled for first zero-emissions passenger ferry in NYC

New York Cruise Lines and Green City Ferries AB (GCF) announced today a collaboration to launch the first high-speed zero-emissions electric ferry in New York Harbor. With a targeted launch date of spring 2024, the two companies will usher in a new era of cleaner and more efficient marine transportation. The vessel would operate under the iconic yellow-and-black branding of New York Cruise Lines’ subsidiary New York Water Taxi on the Hudson River between Brooklyn and Manhattan.

Read full story

Epitaph for a fishing boat

It’s always sad when a boat sinks. We vest our boats with personality, in return for which they serve us loyally, if not munificently. And when a boat goes to the bottom, we realize how vulnerable it always was.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy