Massachusetts regulators uphold offshore wind contracts

Doug Stewart

Massachusetts utility regulators on Dec. 30 approved contracts between offshore wind developers Commonwealth Wind and Mayflower Wind Energy and power companies, saying the agreements are “in the public interest” – despite Commonwealth’s request to cancel its contracts in the face of rising costs, and a similar warning from Mayflower.

In an order issued Friday the state Department of Public Utilities approved power purchase agreements for both projects, totaling a nameplate power potential of 1,605 megawatts. The agency turned down Commonwealth’s request on Dec. 16 to cancel the contract reviews, and allow it to rebid in the next Massachusetts solicitation for offshore power proposals in April 2023.

The order states that Commonwealth and Mayflower procured the power purchase agreements “through an open, fair, and transparent competitive solicitation process…the Department finds that the pricing terms in the PPAs are reasonable for offshore wind energy resources.

“In conclusion, through the use of a fair, open and transparent competitive solicitation process, the Companies have demonstrated that: the pricing terms in the PPAs are reasonable for offshore wind energy generation resources…the Department finds that the estimated bill impacts of the PPAs are reasonable in light of the benefits of the contracts. For these reasons, the Department finds that the PPAs are in the public interest.”

Commonwealth’s parent company Avangrid began pushing in October for reconsideration of the power purchase agreements, saying that global economic conditions – inflation, rapidly increasing material, and equipment costs, tightening credit markets, and the war in Ukraine – could make the project unfeasible.

In its own Dec. 23 filing with state regulators, Mayflower Wind Energy said it would stick with its commitment to developing 400 megawatts in its first phase of offshore power for Massachusetts for now – but warned it to is under pressure from escalating costs.

Mayflower advised it “is subject to these same facts, pressures, and realities” that developers Commonwealth Wind cited in their ongoing bid to begin re-negotiating power purchase agreements.

Mayflower Wind Energy LLC is a 50-50 joint venture between Shell New Energies US LLC and Offshore Wind LLC with contracts to provide capacity up to 400 MW to electric distribution companies. Their federal lease could potentially be developed out to 800 MW capacity.

In its statement, Mayflower said it is continuing to work along the timelines set out in its contracts.

“Notwithstanding the firm commitment expressed above, Mayflower Wind respectfully must nonetheless agree with much of the factual analysis underlying Commonwealth Wind’s conclusion, especially as Mayflower is subject to these same facts, pressures,

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34ugcS_0k2bYpIE00
Photo byMayflower Wind

and realities,” the company’s filing states.

“Extraordinary global economic conditions, including unexpected and significant commodity price increases and supply shortages, have materially increased the expected cost of financing and constructing the Mayflower Wind Project,” according to the developers.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Offshore wind# Wind energy# Massachusetts# Mayflower Wind

Comments / 2

Published by

Doug Stewart is a content creator for National Fisherman and WorkBoat magazine, with over 10+ years of commercial marine industry knowledge. He lives in Portland Maine.

Portland, ME
376 followers

More from Doug Stewart

Reedsport, OR

New vessels for crab and salmon from Oregon shipyard

The Uyak, a 68-foot crabber, shrimper and salmon tender was designed and built by Fred Wahl Marine Construction.Photo byFred Wahl Marine Construction. Two new fishing vessels, the Uyak and the Nordic Fox, were built by Fred Wahl Marine Construction in 2022 and were among projects ongoing at the Reedsport, Ore. shipyard over the past year and into 2023.

Read full story
1 comments
South Bristol, ME

A new lobster boat hits the water in Maine

On a bright sunny Oct. 2, about a year after its keel was laid, the Second Wind was launched at John’s Bay Boat Co., South Bristol, Maine. The 47’x14’ wooden lobster boat is the 76th wooden boat Peter Kass has built since starting his boat yard in 1983. Over 50 have been lobster boats.

Read full story
3 comments
Baltimore, MD

Ever Forward pilot was distracted before Chesapeake grounding, Coast Guard says

A Maryland state pilot guiding the 1,095’ container ship Ever Forward was distracted by his cell phone use before the vessel ran aground on March 13 in Chesapeake Bay, according to a new Coast Guard report on the incident.

Read full story
1 comments
California State

California wind auction hits $757 million

The second day of the California wind energy auction closed at $757.1 million, double the first day’s per-acre average. The Department of Interior hailed the first Pacific auction as “well exceeding the first lease sales that were held in the Atlantic.”

Read full story
7 comments

Vessel owner prosecuted in Coast Guard’s ‘paper captain’ crackdown

The U.S. Coast Guard is prosecuting John D. Gibbs, the owner and managing operator of the Southern Horizon, an 89-foot tuna longliner caught using a foreign national as master – a so-called ‘paper captain’ – on Oct. 19, as part of a broader operation by the Coast Guard to address the increased instances of vessel owners illegally hiring foreign captains to command U.S. flagged ships in violation of the Jones Act.

Read full story

Workforce development concerns take center stage at WorkBoat Show

Hiring and retaining workers was on top of everyone’s mind at the International Workboat Show in New Orleans this week. Although no one had a silver bullet to solve the workforce problem, training schools and maritime companies have developed new approaches to attract new talent and retain those they have.

Read full story
1 comments
California State

Another crab-less California Thanksgiving

California’s Dungeness crab season is on hold yet again, as state officials gauge the migration of humpback whales offshore and low crab meat quality in the fishery’s northern range.

Read full story
Maine State

Northeast lobster fleet gains two-year delay before new whale restrictions

Northeast lobster fleet gains two-year delay before new whale restrictions. The U.S. lobster fishery and the National Marine Fishery Service gained another two years to work on a new set of regulations that better take the protection and preservation of North Atlantic right whales into account, in a ruling issued on an ongoing lawsuit from U.S. District Judge James Boasberg.

Read full story
6 comments
Maine State

MSC again suspends Maine lobster certification

Maine Lobster Marketing Collaborative/Patrick Daly. The Marine Stewardship Council certification of Maine lobster will be suspended effective Dec. 15, amid continuing fallout from the July 7, 2022, federal court ruling that the fishery is not fully compliant with the Marine Mammal Protection Act and Endangered Species Act.

Read full story
1 comments
Pascagoula, MS

Bollinger Shipyards acquires VT Halter Marine

Bollinger Shipyards, Lockport, La., announced today that it has completed the acquisition of VT Halter Marine Inc. and ST Engineering Halter Marine Offshore (STEHMO). The newly acquired yards have been renamed Bollinger Mississippi Shipbuilding and Bollinger Mississippi Repair.

Read full story
Alaska State

Bering Sea crabbers make online appeal for support

The Bering Sea crab collapse has thrown fishermen and their trade association into survival mode. A new online appeal is raising money to push for new crab conservation measures and federal fishery disaster aid to fishermen.

Read full story
48 comments

A return to $100 oil?

Despite a contentious production cut, it remains to be seen if the drop in oil prices over the past few months will prove to be temporary or if prices will return to earlier 2022 levels.

Read full story
Kings Point, NY

First woman appointed to lead U.S. Merchant Marine Academy

The U.S. Department of Transportation and the Maritime Administration announced last week the historic appointment of Rear Adm. Joanna M. Nunan (Coast Guard, Ret.) as the next superintendent of the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy (USMMA). Nunan is the first woman to be appointed USMMA superintendent.

Read full story
1 comments
Pascagoula, MS

Bollinger to acquire VT Halter Marine

Bollinger Shipyards, Lockport, La., announced yesterday that it will acquire VT Halter Marine Inc. and ST Engineering Halter Marine Offshore (STEHMO). Bollinger is buying the assets from ST Engineering North America, a technology, defense, and engineering group.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Spring launch scheduled for first zero-emissions passenger ferry in NYC

New York Cruise Lines and Green City Ferries AB (GCF) announced today a collaboration to launch the first high-speed zero-emissions electric ferry in New York Harbor. With a targeted launch date of spring 2024, the two companies will usher in a new era of cleaner and more efficient marine transportation. The vessel would operate under the iconic yellow-and-black branding of New York Cruise Lines’ subsidiary New York Water Taxi on the Hudson River between Brooklyn and Manhattan.

Read full story

Epitaph for a fishing boat

It’s always sad when a boat sinks. We vest our boats with personality, in return for which they serve us loyally, if not munificently. And when a boat goes to the bottom, we realize how vulnerable it always was.

Read full story
New Bedford, MA

Catch share consequences

I’ll always believe in open-access fisheries. I worked on deck for several years before buying my own boat. I sent away for a $25 Maine commercial fishing license and was on my own to sink or swim. With the help of others, I swam.

Read full story
Milbridge, ME

New lobster boat fulfills the need for speed

Most Maine lobstermen just like to go fast; it’s been that way since the days of sail and probably will always be that way. It’s true for lobstermen who like a good race and true for those that fish offshore and don’t want to waste a lot of time getting there. Both facts explain the 1,000-hp FPT diesel in the Reverence, a 42’ Mussel Ridge lobster boat that Sargent’s Custom Boats in Milbridge, Maine, built this year for Duncan Haass of Lamoine, Maine. Asked why 1,000 horses were needed for a lobster boat, boatyard owner Joe Sargent laughed and said, “Why? Go Fast!”

Read full story
Alaska State

Bering Sea crabbers call for new ‘crisis response’ to fishery disasters

Corey Arnold/Alaska Bering Sea Crabbers photo. The October 10 announcement of the crab season closures came days after Bering Sea crabbers pushed the North Pacific Fishery Management Council to take more steps to protect crab habitat and reduce bycatch in Bering Sea trawl fisheries.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy