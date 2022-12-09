Vessel owner prosecuted in Coast Guard’s ‘paper captain’ crackdown

Doug Stewart

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OtYL7_0jc8Bw7O00
Photo byUSCG

The U.S. Coast Guard is prosecuting John D. Gibbs, the owner and managing operator of the Southern Horizon, an 89-foot tuna longliner caught using a foreign national as master – a so-called ‘paper captain’ – on Oct. 19, as part of a broader operation by the Coast Guard to address the increased instances of vessel owners illegally hiring foreign captains to command U.S. flagged ships in violation of the Jones Act.

If found guilty Mr. Gibbs, who is a repeat paper captain offender, faces over $12,000 in fines, according to Coast Guard officials.

Noticing an uptick in the number of Jones Act violations in the Pacific Northwest since 2020, Coast Guard Sector Columbia River initiated Operation Flat Stanley, to target and prosecute vessel owners who use paper captains, the practice of listing a U.S. citizen as master on paper while giving the top job to a less expensive hire from abroad.  

In the Southern Horizon case, the Coast Guard chose to prosecute the vessel managing operator and not the actual paper captain on board who was pretending to be in charge, although it is the prerogative of the Coast Guard to do so.  

“Based on the precedent set at Sector Columbia River, the Coast Guard is focusing our attention not on the Paper Captain but rather on the owner and managing operator,” said Lt. Cmdr. Colin Fogarty, enforcement chief at Sector Columbia River, who helped initiate the operation.

“There are multiple reasons this strategy is advantageous,” said Fogarty. “First, it allows the Coast Guard to seek higher penalties for repeated violations. Second, it allows us to go to the heart of the problem, the axiom, the managing operator. It is this individual that is responsible for the hiring of paper captains and ultimately it is the managing operator who is reaping the financial reward at the cost of the unemployed American fisherman.

“Our end goal is to make it too costly for managing operators to cut corners with illegal foreign masters,” said Fogarty. “At the end of the day, I don’t want to seek penalties, I want these outfits to follow the law. I want them to hire well-trained American mariners.”

The Southern Horizon case was presented to a Coast Guard hearing officer on Nov. 29 and the typical timeline for a decision is 30-90 days. If found guilty, Gibbs and the vessel face a litany of potential penalties, including the invalidation of the certificate of documentation, fines, and potential complications with payment plans if there is a lien or mortgage on the vessel.

Mr. Gibbs could not be reached for comment. According to the Western & Central Pacific Fisheries Commission, Gibbs is listed as master of the Southern Horizon, owned by F/V Pac Horizon Inc. of San Diego, Calif., the vessel’s registered home port.

“The violation at hand is truly just a pebble dropping in water that causes ripples,” Fogarty said, “It impacts the C.O.D., it impacts their fishing permit, and it impacts their relationship with their bank. The Coast Guard is purely focused on the violation at hand, but it’s hard not to see the greater impact of these actions. This should all go to demonstrate to would-be future violators that crime doesn’t pay and if you’re going to operate a U.S. flagged vessel you will have a U.S. master at the helm.”

Operation Flat Stanley has involved coordination between various units in the Pacific Northwest, intelligence collection and sharing, and training and certifications for officers specifically intended to increase successful adjudications of these violations.

“I’m proud to say we have exported what we’ve learned across the Coast Guard,” Fogarty said. “We’re providing the same in-person and written training our personnel receive to the fleet. Last year, that training yielded dividends when Station Neah Bay detected vessels operating in violation of the Jones Act. During that operation, Sector Columbia River, working with Sector Puget Sound, deployed petty officers to station Neah Bay to provide assistance and training, these detections resulted in over $32,000 in fines.”

The operation has so far collected $60,000 in paper captain penalties, with another $13,000 pending adjudication.

Jones Act violations are difficult to enforce, and while the specific tactics, techniques and procedures used in Operation Flat Stanley are not publicly available, the Southern Horizon case illustrates how boarding officers are alerted to potential paper captain violations. When the Southern Horizon was boarded on the evening of Oct. 19 for a safety inspection off the coast of Westport, Wash., the boarding officers found the U.S. citizen listed as captain could not identify the high-water alarm on the boat and did not know how to deactivate it, among other issues.

In their sworn statements, the boarding officers said the paper captain too was unfamiliar with the safety features of the boat to be in command, according to Fogarty.

The boarding officers on the Southern Horizon used techniques closely paralleling the textbook hypothetical example in an article by CDR Mark Hammond , which highlights a paper captain’s unfamiliarity with the vessel as an important element in identifying these violations.

Lessons Learned

While the effort to catch paper captains is primarily focused in Sector Columbia River where most of the violations have taken place for myriad reasons, the tactics, techniques, and procedures that have been successful (and lessons learned from what has not worked), are being shared with other units.

“This is one of the most complex laws the Coast Guard is expected to enforce, and I’m very proud of my team consisting of both commissioned officers as well as petty officers,” Fogarty said.

“We’ve developed tactics, techniques, and procedures to successfully detect and subsequently enforce these cases,” said Fogarty. “The effectiveness of our efforts can be measured in two ways: we’ve been successful in every case with more than $60,000 in fines; and, outfits that previously engaged in this activity are now following the law.

“Since the very first day, we have been committed to memorializing lessons learned. Things that we’ve done well, things that we haven’t done so well. Those tactics techniques and procedures have been memorialized in Coast Guard instructions that have been pushed out to other Coast Guard units.”

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Commercial Fishing# Jones Act# Pacific Northwest# paper captain# Southern Horizon

Comments / 0

Published by

Doug Stewart is a content creator for National Fisherman and WorkBoat magazine, with over 10+ years of commercial marine industry knowledge. He lives in Portland Maine.

Portland, ME
330 followers

More from Doug Stewart

South Bristol, ME

A new lobster boat hits the water in Maine

On a bright sunny Oct. 2, about a year after its keel was laid, the Second Wind was launched at John’s Bay Boat Co., South Bristol, Maine. The 47’x14’ wooden lobster boat is the 76th wooden boat Peter Kass has built since starting his boat yard in 1983. Over 50 have been lobster boats.

Read full story
1 comments
Baltimore, MD

Ever Forward pilot was distracted before Chesapeake grounding, Coast Guard says

A Maryland state pilot guiding the 1,095’ container ship Ever Forward was distracted by his cell phone use before the vessel ran aground on March 13 in Chesapeake Bay, according to a new Coast Guard report on the incident.

Read full story
1 comments
California State

California wind auction hits $757 million

The second day of the California wind energy auction closed at $757.1 million, double the first day’s per-acre average. The Department of Interior hailed the first Pacific auction as “well exceeding the first lease sales that were held in the Atlantic.”

Read full story
7 comments

Workforce development concerns take center stage at WorkBoat Show

Hiring and retaining workers was on top of everyone’s mind at the International Workboat Show in New Orleans this week. Although no one had a silver bullet to solve the workforce problem, training schools and maritime companies have developed new approaches to attract new talent and retain those they have.

Read full story
1 comments
California State

Another crab-less California Thanksgiving

California’s Dungeness crab season is on hold yet again, as state officials gauge the migration of humpback whales offshore and low crab meat quality in the fishery’s northern range.

Read full story
Maine State

Northeast lobster fleet gains two-year delay before new whale restrictions

Northeast lobster fleet gains two-year delay before new whale restrictions. The U.S. lobster fishery and the National Marine Fishery Service gained another two years to work on a new set of regulations that better take the protection and preservation of North Atlantic right whales into account, in a ruling issued on an ongoing lawsuit from U.S. District Judge James Boasberg.

Read full story
5 comments
Maine State

MSC again suspends Maine lobster certification

Maine Lobster Marketing Collaborative/Patrick Daly. The Marine Stewardship Council certification of Maine lobster will be suspended effective Dec. 15, amid continuing fallout from the July 7, 2022, federal court ruling that the fishery is not fully compliant with the Marine Mammal Protection Act and Endangered Species Act.

Read full story
1 comments
Pascagoula, MS

Bollinger Shipyards acquires VT Halter Marine

Bollinger Shipyards, Lockport, La., announced today that it has completed the acquisition of VT Halter Marine Inc. and ST Engineering Halter Marine Offshore (STEHMO). The newly acquired yards have been renamed Bollinger Mississippi Shipbuilding and Bollinger Mississippi Repair.

Read full story
Alaska State

Bering Sea crabbers make online appeal for support

The Bering Sea crab collapse has thrown fishermen and their trade association into survival mode. A new online appeal is raising money to push for new crab conservation measures and federal fishery disaster aid to fishermen.

Read full story
48 comments

A return to $100 oil?

Despite a contentious production cut, it remains to be seen if the drop in oil prices over the past few months will prove to be temporary or if prices will return to earlier 2022 levels.

Read full story
Kings Point, NY

First woman appointed to lead U.S. Merchant Marine Academy

The U.S. Department of Transportation and the Maritime Administration announced last week the historic appointment of Rear Adm. Joanna M. Nunan (Coast Guard, Ret.) as the next superintendent of the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy (USMMA). Nunan is the first woman to be appointed USMMA superintendent.

Read full story
1 comments
Pascagoula, MS

Bollinger to acquire VT Halter Marine

Bollinger Shipyards, Lockport, La., announced yesterday that it will acquire VT Halter Marine Inc. and ST Engineering Halter Marine Offshore (STEHMO). Bollinger is buying the assets from ST Engineering North America, a technology, defense, and engineering group.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Spring launch scheduled for first zero-emissions passenger ferry in NYC

New York Cruise Lines and Green City Ferries AB (GCF) announced today a collaboration to launch the first high-speed zero-emissions electric ferry in New York Harbor. With a targeted launch date of spring 2024, the two companies will usher in a new era of cleaner and more efficient marine transportation. The vessel would operate under the iconic yellow-and-black branding of New York Cruise Lines’ subsidiary New York Water Taxi on the Hudson River between Brooklyn and Manhattan.

Read full story

Epitaph for a fishing boat

It’s always sad when a boat sinks. We vest our boats with personality, in return for which they serve us loyally, if not munificently. And when a boat goes to the bottom, we realize how vulnerable it always was.

Read full story
New Bedford, MA

Catch share consequences

I’ll always believe in open-access fisheries. I worked on deck for several years before buying my own boat. I sent away for a $25 Maine commercial fishing license and was on my own to sink or swim. With the help of others, I swam.

Read full story
Milbridge, ME

New lobster boat fulfills the need for speed

Most Maine lobstermen just like to go fast; it’s been that way since the days of sail and probably will always be that way. It’s true for lobstermen who like a good race and true for those that fish offshore and don’t want to waste a lot of time getting there. Both facts explain the 1,000-hp FPT diesel in the Reverence, a 42’ Mussel Ridge lobster boat that Sargent’s Custom Boats in Milbridge, Maine, built this year for Duncan Haass of Lamoine, Maine. Asked why 1,000 horses were needed for a lobster boat, boatyard owner Joe Sargent laughed and said, “Why? Go Fast!”

Read full story
Alaska State

Bering Sea crabbers call for new ‘crisis response’ to fishery disasters

Corey Arnold/Alaska Bering Sea Crabbers photo. The October 10 announcement of the crab season closures came days after Bering Sea crabbers pushed the North Pacific Fishery Management Council to take more steps to protect crab habitat and reduce bycatch in Bering Sea trawl fisheries.

Read full story
1 comments

National Fisherman’s 2022 Highliners

Since 1975 the editors of National Fisherman have annually honored leaders in the U.S. commercial fishing community. The NF Highliners are, as the name implies, the best of the industry – not only at catching fish, but giving back far more to the community, America’s rich marine resources, and working to ensure their future.

Read full story
Maine State

Protesting lobstermen call on Maine to join lawsuit against NOAA

Dwight Staples, a lobsterman from Stonington, Maine. speaks at an Oct. 12 rally in Portland.Doug Stewart. After a quarter century of trying to work with regulators to protect northern right whales, Maine lobstermen have at long last decided to throw down the gauntlet in defense of their fishery, long regarded as a model of sustainability.

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy