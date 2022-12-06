Workforce development concerns take center stage at WorkBoat Show

Doug Stewart

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lOsmx_0jYWqZWp00
Photo byDoug Stewart

Hiring and retaining workers was on top of everyone’s mind at the International Workboat Show in New Orleans this week. Although no one had a silver bullet to solve the workforce problem, training schools and maritime companies have developed new approaches to attract new talent and retain those they have.

They cited efforts to reach out early to young kids and their parents (and grandparents), offer good internet connections and comfortable living quarters on vessels, assure strong career paths within a company, make mental health services available, promote jobs as a unique adventure with good pay and benefits, and retool training to offer a digital-savvy generation more online instruction when appropriate.

Most participants agreed that the industry does a poor job of promoting itself as a great place to work, and that people beyond the rivers or coasts or those who don’t already have a family maritime connection know little about the profession or the importance of maritime jobs to the economy.

“We need to promote it as an industry that’s exciting,” said Martin Glenday, president of Moxie Media, a New Orleans-based media design and production company that works with maritime clients. “The PR has not been good. This is a great story that doesn’t get a lot of attention.”

Maritime schools are also rethinking how they recruit students, casting a wider geographic, demographic and age net for recruiting, and moving into training students for jobs in emerging energy fields.

Massachusetts Maritime Academy has developed a new niche in training for the fledging offshore wind industry, promoting this to cadets as a new and exciting career opportunity, and explaining to potential students the excitement of being able to train on a brand-new, state-of-the art training ship that is due to arrive at the academy in January 2024.

The academy, located on Cape Cod, has also extended its outreach programs to students starting in the fifth grade. “We invite them to campus, we are going into schools,” said Maryanne Richards, director of career and professional services at MMA told a WorkBoat Show session on workforce development. “Because of the changing demographics, with not as many students graduating from high school, we are doing more initiatives to children and their parents.”

MMA also offers a summer camp that gives youngsters a flavor of life on campus, experience a navigational simulator, board the school’s training ship and learn about jobs after graduation, she said.

At Delgado Community College in New Orleans, which has a Maritime and Industrial Training Center, the emphasis is on educating “parents, grandparents, brothers and sisters” as well as well as potential students as young as 4-7th grades about maritime careers, according to Rick Schwab, senior director of workforce development and education.

“We let people sit in on navigation class, visit simulators,” he said, adding that the school has prepared a list of qualifications for certain maritime jobs to match a job skill to training requirements. “We have a list of qualities to be competent in a job like mate or tankerman, and we show it to a parent or counselor. They didn’t realize that these vessels are multi-million dollar technical machines. We’re trying to get them to think out of the box of skilled labor being a more technical expertise.”

Schwab said it’s important to show students that there’s a progressive career path in the industry. “You need to give them goals to attain, give people promise and motivation,” he said. “We treat a deckhand like a captain because one day (he or she) will be a captain.”

Glenday at Moxie Media concurred, saying that “the young Generation Z is focused on technology, so if you don’t have good internet, and have no career path, they will leave and find a job elsewhere.” If a young person goes on a maritime company website and “it looks like crap,” he or she is not likely to want to work there, Glenday added. “Technology is the key to keep them engaged.”

Glenday added that some maritime students complain that too much training is done in a classroom and when possible should be moved online, because that’s where the new generation spends most of its time and expects it to be.

Worker retention and hiring has become a top preoccupation of top managers at inland barge companies. Merritt Lane, CEO of Canal Barge, New Orleans, told a Marine Money conference in New Orleans this week that he spends more time “marketing our company to our employees than to our customers. We all spend a significant time on vessels making sure we are taking care of the well-being (of crews).” He said Canal now has created a pipeline of mariners coming into the company. “It has been a lot of work, but we’re feeling we’re just about right now” with acquiring new talent.

Lance Sannino, president of Enterprise Marine Services, an inland tank barge operator based in Houston, added that as his company rebounds from the pandemic it will focus on employees in the near-term. “That’s where our investment will be.”

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# International Workboat Show# training# workforce# maritime# school

Comments / 1

Published by

Doug Stewart is a content creator for National Fisherman and WorkBoat magazine, with over 10+ years of commercial marine industry knowledge. He lives in Portland Maine.

Portland, ME
263 followers

More from Doug Stewart

Baltimore, MD

Ever Forward pilot was distracted before Chesapeake grounding, Coast Guard says

A Maryland state pilot guiding the 1,095’ container ship Ever Forward was distracted by his cell phone use before the vessel ran aground on March 13 in Chesapeake Bay, according to a new Coast Guard report on the incident.

Read full story
1 comments
California State

California wind auction hits $757 million

The second day of the California wind energy auction closed at $757.1 million, double the first day’s per-acre average. The Department of Interior hailed the first Pacific auction as “well exceeding the first lease sales that were held in the Atlantic.”

Read full story
5 comments

Vessel owner prosecuted in Coast Guard’s ‘paper captain’ crackdown

The U.S. Coast Guard is prosecuting John D. Gibbs, the owner and managing operator of the Southern Horizon, an 89-foot tuna longliner caught using a foreign national as master – a so-called ‘paper captain’ – on Oct. 19, as part of a broader operation by the Coast Guard to address the increased instances of vessel owners illegally hiring foreign captains to command U.S. flagged ships in violation of the Jones Act.

Read full story
California State

Another crab-less California Thanksgiving

California’s Dungeness crab season is on hold yet again, as state officials gauge the migration of humpback whales offshore and low crab meat quality in the fishery’s northern range.

Read full story
Maine State

Northeast lobster fleet gains two-year delay before new whale restrictions

Northeast lobster fleet gains two-year delay before new whale restrictions. The U.S. lobster fishery and the National Marine Fishery Service gained another two years to work on a new set of regulations that better take the protection and preservation of North Atlantic right whales into account, in a ruling issued on an ongoing lawsuit from U.S. District Judge James Boasberg.

Read full story
4 comments
Maine State

MSC again suspends Maine lobster certification

Maine Lobster Marketing Collaborative/Patrick Daly. The Marine Stewardship Council certification of Maine lobster will be suspended effective Dec. 15, amid continuing fallout from the July 7, 2022, federal court ruling that the fishery is not fully compliant with the Marine Mammal Protection Act and Endangered Species Act.

Read full story
1 comments
Pascagoula, MS

Bollinger Shipyards acquires VT Halter Marine

Bollinger Shipyards, Lockport, La., announced today that it has completed the acquisition of VT Halter Marine Inc. and ST Engineering Halter Marine Offshore (STEHMO). The newly acquired yards have been renamed Bollinger Mississippi Shipbuilding and Bollinger Mississippi Repair.

Read full story
Alaska State

Bering Sea crabbers make online appeal for support

The Bering Sea crab collapse has thrown fishermen and their trade association into survival mode. A new online appeal is raising money to push for new crab conservation measures and federal fishery disaster aid to fishermen.

Read full story
47 comments

A return to $100 oil?

Despite a contentious production cut, it remains to be seen if the drop in oil prices over the past few months will prove to be temporary or if prices will return to earlier 2022 levels.

Read full story
Kings Point, NY

First woman appointed to lead U.S. Merchant Marine Academy

The U.S. Department of Transportation and the Maritime Administration announced last week the historic appointment of Rear Adm. Joanna M. Nunan (Coast Guard, Ret.) as the next superintendent of the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy (USMMA). Nunan is the first woman to be appointed USMMA superintendent.

Read full story
1 comments
Pascagoula, MS

Bollinger to acquire VT Halter Marine

Bollinger Shipyards, Lockport, La., announced yesterday that it will acquire VT Halter Marine Inc. and ST Engineering Halter Marine Offshore (STEHMO). Bollinger is buying the assets from ST Engineering North America, a technology, defense, and engineering group.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Spring launch scheduled for first zero-emissions passenger ferry in NYC

New York Cruise Lines and Green City Ferries AB (GCF) announced today a collaboration to launch the first high-speed zero-emissions electric ferry in New York Harbor. With a targeted launch date of spring 2024, the two companies will usher in a new era of cleaner and more efficient marine transportation. The vessel would operate under the iconic yellow-and-black branding of New York Cruise Lines’ subsidiary New York Water Taxi on the Hudson River between Brooklyn and Manhattan.

Read full story

Epitaph for a fishing boat

It’s always sad when a boat sinks. We vest our boats with personality, in return for which they serve us loyally, if not munificently. And when a boat goes to the bottom, we realize how vulnerable it always was.

Read full story
New Bedford, MA

Catch share consequences

I’ll always believe in open-access fisheries. I worked on deck for several years before buying my own boat. I sent away for a $25 Maine commercial fishing license and was on my own to sink or swim. With the help of others, I swam.

Read full story
Milbridge, ME

New lobster boat fulfills the need for speed

Most Maine lobstermen just like to go fast; it’s been that way since the days of sail and probably will always be that way. It’s true for lobstermen who like a good race and true for those that fish offshore and don’t want to waste a lot of time getting there. Both facts explain the 1,000-hp FPT diesel in the Reverence, a 42’ Mussel Ridge lobster boat that Sargent’s Custom Boats in Milbridge, Maine, built this year for Duncan Haass of Lamoine, Maine. Asked why 1,000 horses were needed for a lobster boat, boatyard owner Joe Sargent laughed and said, “Why? Go Fast!”

Read full story
Alaska State

Bering Sea crabbers call for new ‘crisis response’ to fishery disasters

Corey Arnold/Alaska Bering Sea Crabbers photo. The October 10 announcement of the crab season closures came days after Bering Sea crabbers pushed the North Pacific Fishery Management Council to take more steps to protect crab habitat and reduce bycatch in Bering Sea trawl fisheries.

Read full story
1 comments

National Fisherman’s 2022 Highliners

Since 1975 the editors of National Fisherman have annually honored leaders in the U.S. commercial fishing community. The NF Highliners are, as the name implies, the best of the industry – not only at catching fish, but giving back far more to the community, America’s rich marine resources, and working to ensure their future.

Read full story
Maine State

Protesting lobstermen call on Maine to join lawsuit against NOAA

Dwight Staples, a lobsterman from Stonington, Maine. speaks at an Oct. 12 rally in Portland.Doug Stewart. After a quarter century of trying to work with regulators to protect northern right whales, Maine lobstermen have at long last decided to throw down the gauntlet in defense of their fishery, long regarded as a model of sustainability.

Read full story
3 comments

Oil to reach $100 barrel by Christmas

On Oct. 5, OPEC+ announced a two million bpd reduction in crude supply for November 2022. ICE Brent Front Month reached $94 per barrel right after the announcement, up from $88 per barrel last Friday.

Read full story
7 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy