MSC again suspends Maine lobster certification

Doug Stewart

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qJR71_0jDcyQJ100
Maine Lobster Marketing Collaborative/Patrick Daly

The Marine Stewardship Council certification of Maine lobster will be suspended effective Dec. 15, amid continuing fallout from the July 7, 2022, federal court ruling that the fishery is not fully compliant with the Marine Mammal Protection Act and Endangered Species Act.

The Marine Stewardship Council and its third-party auditors MRAG Americas found Maine’s lobster fishery is unlikely to cause harm to endangered North Atlantic right whales, because of limited overlap between the fixed-gear fishing areas and whale habitat.

An updated MRAG report issued Nov. 16 says “there is no new evidence to change our existing determination that the effects of the Unit of Assessment fishery (Gulf of Maine LMA 1 lobster) on the population of North Atlantic right whales are likely to be within nationally mandated take limits. We also determined that the Gulf of Maine LMA 1 lobster fishery is unlikely to be hindering the recovery of these whales, based on existing evidence.”

But the fishery’s legal status does not now comply with the MSC Fishery Standard, MRAG and the Marine Stewardship Council say.

As a result of the federal court ruling, MRAG Americas in September 2022 “initiated an expedited audit of the Maine lobster fishery certification to determine if the fishery still meets the requirements of the Standard,” according to a statement issued by the council. “The audit concluded with the finding that as a result of the court ruling, the fishery is no longer in compliance with all relevant laws, does not meet the MSC Fisheries Standard, and therefore the certification of the Maine lobster fishery is suspended.”

“There is no recent evidence that the Maine lobster fishery is responsible for entanglements or interactions with right whales,” the statement added. “The suspension will be effective Dec. 15, 2022, 30 days after the notice of suspension, at which point Gulf of Maine lobster will not be eligible to be sold as MSC certified sustainable or carry the MSC blue fish ecolabel on products.”

The MSC had completed a five-year audit of the Maine fishery in June 2022 and "it was determined the fishery was not likely to be harmful to the whales," said Marianne LaCroix, executive director of the Maine Lobster Marketing Collaborative.

Soon after, U.S. District Court Judge James E. Boasberg issued his opinion that the National Marine Fisheries Service efforts to protect right whales from gear entanglement have not gone far enough. It was apparent at the point that the MSC certification could be in jeopardy, said LaCroix.

"It's a bit out of the industry's control at this point" as to when the certification could be restored, said LaCroix. Much will depend on how soon new rule proposals could be presented to the court, agreed to by parties in the complex litigation, and moved forward.

In the meantime losing the MSC certification will have some effects in the lobster market, especially among corporate buyers that require the MSC label for products they sell, said LaCroix.

But at the same time, the MSC is advising that the Maine fleet is not posing a danger to the whales, she noted.

"It's an interesting situation because they're also saying the industry is doing what it's supposed to do," said LaCroix.  

Maine lobster was first certified by MSC in December 2016, and this is the second suspension over the contentious right whale issue. The fishery was suspended in August 2020 and reinstated in September 2021 when the National Marine Fisheries Service – under court challenges from environmental groups – imposed new regulatory measures to prevent whale entanglements with fishing gear.

Like those revised NMFS rules, the MSC certification attracted its own objections from environmental groups.

“Consideration of the objections to the recertification, subject to review by an independent adjudicator, will now resume while the fishery certificate is suspended,” the council said.

Advocates for the Maine industry said they will still work with MSC to restore the certification.

“To reinforce what the MSC shared today, the lobster fishery remains fully compliant with all regulations and unlikely to hinder the recovery of right whales,” the Maine Lobster Marketing Collaborative said in a statement. “However, due to a legal technicality in regard to the ongoing litigation around protecting endangered North Atlantic right whales, the fishery’s certificate will be suspended in December 2022.”

 “In their investigation on the Maine lobster fishery’s risk to right whales, independent auditors from MRAG Americas found that Maine’s lobster fishery is unlikely to cause harm to right whales, mainly because of the very limited overlap between rope in the Maine fishery and right whale habitat,” the collaborative said.

“We appreciate MSC’s partnership and transparency and are committed to working together to restore our blue label certification as we strive to bring to market our iconic and beloved product.”

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Maine# Commercial Fishing# North Atlantic right whales# Marine Stewardship Council# Lobster

Comments / 0

Published by

Doug Stewart is a content creator for National Fisherman and WorkBoat magazine, with over 10+ years of commercial marine industry knowledge. He lives in Portland Maine.

Portland, ME
195 followers

More from Doug Stewart

Maine State

Northeast lobster fleet gains two-year delay before new whale restrictions

Northeast lobster fleet gains two-year delay before new whale restrictions. The U.S. lobster fishery and the National Marine Fishery Service gained another two years to work on a new set of regulations that better take the protection and preservation of North Atlantic right whales into account, in a ruling issued on an ongoing lawsuit from U.S. District Judge James Boasberg.

Read full story
1 comments
Pascagoula, MS

Bollinger Shipyards acquires VT Halter Marine

Bollinger Shipyards, Lockport, La., announced today that it has completed the acquisition of VT Halter Marine Inc. and ST Engineering Halter Marine Offshore (STEHMO). The newly acquired yards have been renamed Bollinger Mississippi Shipbuilding and Bollinger Mississippi Repair.

Read full story
Alaska State

Bering Sea crabbers make online appeal for support

The Bering Sea crab collapse has thrown fishermen and their trade association into survival mode. A new online appeal is raising money to push for new crab conservation measures and federal fishery disaster aid to fishermen.

Read full story
44 comments

A return to $100 oil?

Despite a contentious production cut, it remains to be seen if the drop in oil prices over the past few months will prove to be temporary or if prices will return to earlier 2022 levels.

Read full story
Kings Point, NY

First woman appointed to lead U.S. Merchant Marine Academy

The U.S. Department of Transportation and the Maritime Administration announced last week the historic appointment of Rear Adm. Joanna M. Nunan (Coast Guard, Ret.) as the next superintendent of the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy (USMMA). Nunan is the first woman to be appointed USMMA superintendent.

Read full story
1 comments
Pascagoula, MS

Bollinger to acquire VT Halter Marine

Bollinger Shipyards, Lockport, La., announced yesterday that it will acquire VT Halter Marine Inc. and ST Engineering Halter Marine Offshore (STEHMO). Bollinger is buying the assets from ST Engineering North America, a technology, defense, and engineering group.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Spring launch scheduled for first zero-emissions passenger ferry in NYC

New York Cruise Lines and Green City Ferries AB (GCF) announced today a collaboration to launch the first high-speed zero-emissions electric ferry in New York Harbor. With a targeted launch date of spring 2024, the two companies will usher in a new era of cleaner and more efficient marine transportation. The vessel would operate under the iconic yellow-and-black branding of New York Cruise Lines’ subsidiary New York Water Taxi on the Hudson River between Brooklyn and Manhattan.

Read full story

Epitaph for a fishing boat

It’s always sad when a boat sinks. We vest our boats with personality, in return for which they serve us loyally, if not munificently. And when a boat goes to the bottom, we realize how vulnerable it always was.

Read full story
New Bedford, MA

Catch share consequences

I’ll always believe in open-access fisheries. I worked on deck for several years before buying my own boat. I sent away for a $25 Maine commercial fishing license and was on my own to sink or swim. With the help of others, I swam.

Read full story
Milbridge, ME

New lobster boat fulfills the need for speed

Most Maine lobstermen just like to go fast; it’s been that way since the days of sail and probably will always be that way. It’s true for lobstermen who like a good race and true for those that fish offshore and don’t want to waste a lot of time getting there. Both facts explain the 1,000-hp FPT diesel in the Reverence, a 42’ Mussel Ridge lobster boat that Sargent’s Custom Boats in Milbridge, Maine, built this year for Duncan Haass of Lamoine, Maine. Asked why 1,000 horses were needed for a lobster boat, boatyard owner Joe Sargent laughed and said, “Why? Go Fast!”

Read full story
Alaska State

Bering Sea crabbers call for new ‘crisis response’ to fishery disasters

Corey Arnold/Alaska Bering Sea Crabbers photo. The October 10 announcement of the crab season closures came days after Bering Sea crabbers pushed the North Pacific Fishery Management Council to take more steps to protect crab habitat and reduce bycatch in Bering Sea trawl fisheries.

Read full story
1 comments

National Fisherman’s 2022 Highliners

Since 1975 the editors of National Fisherman have annually honored leaders in the U.S. commercial fishing community. The NF Highliners are, as the name implies, the best of the industry – not only at catching fish, but giving back far more to the community, America’s rich marine resources, and working to ensure their future.

Read full story
Maine State

Protesting lobstermen call on Maine to join lawsuit against NOAA

Dwight Staples, a lobsterman from Stonington, Maine. speaks at an Oct. 12 rally in Portland.Doug Stewart. After a quarter century of trying to work with regulators to protect northern right whales, Maine lobstermen have at long last decided to throw down the gauntlet in defense of their fishery, long regarded as a model of sustainability.

Read full story
3 comments

Oil to reach $100 barrel by Christmas

On Oct. 5, OPEC+ announced a two million bpd reduction in crude supply for November 2022. ICE Brent Front Month reached $94 per barrel right after the announcement, up from $88 per barrel last Friday.

Read full story
7 comments
Seattle, WA

The largest commercial marine tradeshow on the West Coast is back in Seattle

Registration is now open for Pacific Marine Expo, which returns to Seattle from Thursday, Nov. 18, through Saturday, Nov. 20, at the Lumen Field Event Center. The West Coast’s largest and longest-running commercial fishing and marine trade show, the Expo serves all aspects of the maritime industry, including commercial vessel owners and operators, commercial fishermen, boat builders, suppliers, and seafood processors. Last year’s Expo featured more than 350 exhibitors and attracted more than 5,000 visitors from 40 states and 24 countries; the event also presented more than 60 industry speakers during its free Conference program.

Read full story
1 comments
Maine State

Maine Lobstermen hire former high-ranking U.S. Department of Justice official to fight lawsuit

The Maine Lobstermen’s Association (MLA), today, announced that it has retained former U.S. Solicitor General Paul Clement and has filed for expedited consideration of MLA’s appeal to the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia in Maine Lobstermen’s Association v. National Marine Fisheries Service — its lawsuit to reverse a scientifically-flawed federal whale plan that will cripple Maine’s lobster industry.

Read full story
1 comments
Alaska State

Bristol Bay Snow & Red King Crab Season Closed for 2022/23 Season

The Alaska Department of Fish and Game announced today that the Bristol Bay Snow & Red King Crab fishery is closed for the 2022/23 season. The Alaska Department of Fish and Game (ADF&G) and National Marine Fisheries Service (NMFS) have completed an analysis of 2022 NMFS trawl survey results for Bering Sea snow crab. The stock is estimated to be below the ADF&G regulatory threshold for opening a fishery. Therefore, Bering Sea snow crab will remain closed for the 2022/23 season. ADF&G appreciates and carefully considered all input from crab industry stakeholders prior to making this decision. Understanding that crab fishery closures have substantial impacts on harvesters, industry, and communities, ADF&G must balance these impacts with the need for long-term conservation and sustainability of crab stocks. Management of Bering Sea snow crab must now focus on conservation and rebuilding given the condition of the stock. Efforts to advance our science and understanding of crab population dynamics are underway. With crab industry input, ADF&G will continue to evaluate options for rebuilding, including the potential for sustainably fishing during periods of low abundance. This will allow ADF&G to work on issues related to state and federal co-management, observer coverage, discard mortality, and fishery viability.

Read full story
13 comments
Coden, AL

Master Boat Builders Alabama-based shipyard turning the hull of the first all-electric ship assist tug in the US.

Master Boat Builders Alabama-based shipyard began construction of Crowley Maritime's eWolf, the first all-electric ship assist tug in the United States earlier this year. The electric tug will replace one that consumes more than 30,000 gals. of diesel per year. The eTug will operate out of San Diego and will be operational by mid-2023.

Read full story
Theodore, AL

Alabama shipbuilder delivers a new workboat to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

The Explorer 40 workboat was recently delivered to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburg District for use on the Allegheny and MonoSilver Ships photo. Silver Ships Theodore, AL recently delivered a new Explorer 40 workboat to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Pittsburg District for use on the Allegheny and Monongahela Rivers. The 40-foot workboat will support USACE Pittsburg District’s mission of improving navigable waterways and water infrastructure. The Explorer 40 series workboat will be used to support maintenance efforts of navigation locks and dams as well as buoy tendering operations.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy