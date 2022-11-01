Bering Sea crabbers call for new ‘crisis response’ to fishery disasters

Doug Stewart

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lXc45_0iuhdvG000
Corey Arnold/Alaska Bering Sea Crabbers photo.

The October 10 announcement of the crab season closures came days after Bering Sea crabbers pushed the North Pacific Fishery Management Council to take more steps to protect crab habitat and reduce bycatch in Bering Sea trawl fisheries.

“ABSC has recommended actions to help better manage and conserve Alaska’s crab stocks to the North Pacific Fishery Management Council for years – recommendations like reducing bycatch limits to create incentives to avoid crab, protecting vulnerable molting and mating crab, protecting habitat, and creating dynamic closed areas – all while keeping other fisheries on the water,” the statement says.

“Last year, ABSC proposed a one-year emergency measure to create immediate protections for Bristol Bay red king crab and habitat. These proposals are consistently denied even in the face of growing evidence that these actions would have helped crab stocks. But we won’t give up fighting to rebuild these crab stocks that our livelihoods depend on. ABSC once again has an emergency request pending with the Secretary of Commerce to protect red king crab and their habitat.”

Crab captain Mark Casto of the F/V Pinnacle said a fishery closure should trigger lower bycatch caps.

“This is the first time, in the 30-plus years that I have been captain/owner, that there will be no snow crab fishery. My seven-man crew, all who have worked with me for up to 23 years, will have to figure out something else to do,” Casto says in the association statement.

“As a second-generation fisherman, I feel it's time all Bering Sea fisheries come together and figure out how to work together on the issues we have control over. Issues such as bycatch in all fisheries, not fishing in areas during times when crabs are molting and mating, and targeting the predatory fish that feed on the crab.

"If one fishery is closed, we need to lower the bycatch caps on all other fisheries. It’s time to start working together, we are supposed to be the leaders in sustainable fisheries, it’s time to act like it.”

Crabbers shut out of the commercial fishery “are ready to use their vessels as research platforms to better understand crab movement, habitat, and patterns of distribution for both juveniles and females,” the association says. “With fisheries closed, captains and their crews are eager to get moving on meaningful research this season.”

Read More

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Alaska# Bering Sea# Crab# Commercial Fishing# Seafood

Comments / 1

Published by

Doug Stewart is a content creator for National Fisherman and WorkBoat magazine, with over 10+ years of commercial marine industry knowledge. He lives in Portland Maine.

Portland, ME
65 followers

More from Doug Stewart

Epitaph for a fishing boat

It’s always sad when a boat sinks. We vest our boats with personality, in return for which they serve us loyally, if not munificently. And when a boat goes to the bottom, we realize how vulnerable it always was.

Read full story

National Fisherman’s 2022 Highliners

Since 1975 the editors of National Fisherman have annually honored leaders in the U.S. commercial fishing community. The NF Highliners are, as the name implies, the best of the industry – not only at catching fish, but giving back far more to the community, America’s rich marine resources, and working to ensure their future.

Read full story
Maine State

Protesting lobstermen call on Maine to join lawsuit against NOAA

Dwight Staples, a lobsterman from Stonington, Maine. speaks at an Oct. 12 rally in Portland.Doug Stewart. After a quarter century of trying to work with regulators to protect northern right whales, Maine lobstermen have at long last decided to throw down the gauntlet in defense of their fishery, long regarded as a model of sustainability.

Read full story
3 comments

Oil to reach $100 barrel by Christmas

On Oct. 5, OPEC+ announced a two million bpd reduction in crude supply for November 2022. ICE Brent Front Month reached $94 per barrel right after the announcement, up from $88 per barrel last Friday.

Read full story
7 comments
Seattle, WA

The largest commercial marine tradeshow on the West Coast is back in Seattle

Registration is now open for Pacific Marine Expo, which returns to Seattle from Thursday, Nov. 18, through Saturday, Nov. 20, at the Lumen Field Event Center. The West Coast’s largest and longest-running commercial fishing and marine trade show, the Expo serves all aspects of the maritime industry, including commercial vessel owners and operators, commercial fishermen, boat builders, suppliers, and seafood processors. Last year’s Expo featured more than 350 exhibitors and attracted more than 5,000 visitors from 40 states and 24 countries; the event also presented more than 60 industry speakers during its free Conference program.

Read full story
1 comments
Maine State

Maine Lobstermen hire former high-ranking U.S. Department of Justice official to fight lawsuit

The Maine Lobstermen’s Association (MLA), today, announced that it has retained former U.S. Solicitor General Paul Clement and has filed for expedited consideration of MLA’s appeal to the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia in Maine Lobstermen’s Association v. National Marine Fisheries Service — its lawsuit to reverse a scientifically-flawed federal whale plan that will cripple Maine’s lobster industry.

Read full story
1 comments
Alaska State

Bristol Bay Snow & Red King Crab Season Closed for 2022/23 Season

The Alaska Department of Fish and Game announced today that the Bristol Bay Snow & Red King Crab fishery is closed for the 2022/23 season. The Alaska Department of Fish and Game (ADF&G) and National Marine Fisheries Service (NMFS) have completed an analysis of 2022 NMFS trawl survey results for Bering Sea snow crab. The stock is estimated to be below the ADF&G regulatory threshold for opening a fishery. Therefore, Bering Sea snow crab will remain closed for the 2022/23 season. ADF&G appreciates and carefully considered all input from crab industry stakeholders prior to making this decision. Understanding that crab fishery closures have substantial impacts on harvesters, industry, and communities, ADF&G must balance these impacts with the need for long-term conservation and sustainability of crab stocks. Management of Bering Sea snow crab must now focus on conservation and rebuilding given the condition of the stock. Efforts to advance our science and understanding of crab population dynamics are underway. With crab industry input, ADF&G will continue to evaluate options for rebuilding, including the potential for sustainably fishing during periods of low abundance. This will allow ADF&G to work on issues related to state and federal co-management, observer coverage, discard mortality, and fishery viability.

Read full story
13 comments
Coden, AL

Master Boat Builders Alabama-based shipyard turning the hull of the first all-electric ship assist tug in the US.

Master Boat Builders Alabama-based shipyard began construction of Crowley Maritime's eWolf, the first all-electric ship assist tug in the United States earlier this year. The electric tug will replace one that consumes more than 30,000 gals. of diesel per year. The eTug will operate out of San Diego and will be operational by mid-2023.

Read full story
Theodore, AL

Alabama shipbuilder delivers a new workboat to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

The Explorer 40 workboat was recently delivered to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburg District for use on the Allegheny and MonoSilver Ships photo. Silver Ships Theodore, AL recently delivered a new Explorer 40 workboat to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Pittsburg District for use on the Allegheny and Monongahela Rivers. The 40-foot workboat will support USACE Pittsburg District’s mission of improving navigable waterways and water infrastructure. The Explorer 40 series workboat will be used to support maintenance efforts of navigation locks and dams as well as buoy tendering operations.

Read full story

Deadliest Catch captain journeys to Norway for new TV spin-off

Bering Sea veteran Captain Sig Hansen of the F/V Northwestern.Discovery / Facebook image. When the Alaskan Red King Crab fishery shuts down for the first time in 25 years, Bering Sea veteran Captain Sig Hansen of the commercial fishing vessel Northwestern is forced to look for opportunities elsewhere. Deciding to risk it all, he sets his sights on a promising new fishing ground where King Crab is an invasive species: his ancestral home of Norway. DeadliestCatch:TheVikingReturns premiered on September 13 on Discovery and discovery+.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy