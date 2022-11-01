Bering Sea crabbers call for new ‘crisis response’ to fishery disasters

Corey Arnold/Alaska Bering Sea Crabbers photo.

The October 10 announcement of the crab season closures came days after Bering Sea crabbers pushed the North Pacific Fishery Management Council to take more steps to protect crab habitat and reduce bycatch in Bering Sea trawl fisheries.

“ABSC has recommended actions to help better manage and conserve Alaska’s crab stocks to the North Pacific Fishery Management Council for years – recommendations like reducing bycatch limits to create incentives to avoid crab, protecting vulnerable molting and mating crab, protecting habitat, and creating dynamic closed areas – all while keeping other fisheries on the water,” the statement says.

“Last year, ABSC proposed a one-year emergency measure to create immediate protections for Bristol Bay red king crab and habitat. These proposals are consistently denied even in the face of growing evidence that these actions would have helped crab stocks. But we won’t give up fighting to rebuild these crab stocks that our livelihoods depend on. ABSC once again has an emergency request pending with the Secretary of Commerce to protect red king crab and their habitat.”

Crab captain Mark Casto of the F/V Pinnacle said a fishery closure should trigger lower bycatch caps.

“This is the first time, in the 30-plus years that I have been captain/owner, that there will be no snow crab fishery. My seven-man crew, all who have worked with me for up to 23 years, will have to figure out something else to do,” Casto says in the association statement.

“As a second-generation fisherman, I feel it's time all Bering Sea fisheries come together and figure out how to work together on the issues we have control over. Issues such as bycatch in all fisheries, not fishing in areas during times when crabs are molting and mating, and targeting the predatory fish that feed on the crab.

"If one fishery is closed, we need to lower the bycatch caps on all other fisheries. It’s time to start working together, we are supposed to be the leaders in sustainable fisheries, it’s time to act like it.”

Crabbers shut out of the commercial fishery “are ready to use their vessels as research platforms to better understand crab movement, habitat, and patterns of distribution for both juveniles and females,” the association says. “With fisheries closed, captains and their crews are eager to get moving on meaningful research this season.”

