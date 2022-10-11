Oil to reach $100 barrel by Christmas

Doug Stewart

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RQCEU_0iUrwsDY00
BP photo

On Oct. 5, OPEC+ announced a two million bpd reduction in crude supply for November 2022.

ICE Brent Front Month reached $94 per barrel right after the announcement, up from $88 per barrel last Friday.

We believe that the group will not be able to deliver on the full headline cut, but instead has scope to deliver 1.2 million bpd of effective cuts as 14 out of the 23 member countries (accounting for 39% of the group’s production in September) are currently underproducing so that the new quota will not be binding.

For example, Russian production is around 9.7 million bpd but their new quota is 10.5 million bpd.

The estimated 1.2 million bpd of effective output cut for November 2022 will be mainly shouldered by Saudi Arabia (-520,000 bpd), Iraq (-220,000 bpd), the UAE (-150,000 bpd) and Kuwait (-135,000 bpd).

Kazakhstan, Algeria, Oman, Gabon, and South Sudan will also contribute.

In the official press release, the group also outlined two non-volume shifts in policy that will also be quite impactful on the oil market. Firstly, the Declaration of Cooperation was extended until the end of 2023. This adds a year of potential sturdy oil price floor amid what OPEC+ describes as “uncertain” global economic outlook and the need for long-term guidance in the oil market.

Another important detail is that the 23-member group will only meet every six months, signaling that the new target production level of 40.1 will not be tinkered with on a month-to-month basis.

The JMMC, however, will meet every two months, meaning that there is maneuverability for tweaks to the policy if market conditions waver.

We see OPEC+ going for a “sell more for less” strategy amid weaker-than-expected demand as recession weighs and as supply ticks up in the US.

The announced OPEC+ cuts, even if executed at a 60% level would push inventory draws into bullish territory.

We believe that the price impact of the announced measures will be significant. By December this year, Brent would reach over $100 USD per barrel, up from our earlier call for $89 USD per barrel.

Reactions

  1. The U.S. has already reacted by stating its "disappointment" and plan to release an additional 10 million barrels of SPRs in November. With inventories at record lows and U.S. Gulf Coasts that run heavy and sour oil are already at high utilization, a release of more light and sweet volumes for exports would further widen the WTI-Brent spread.
  2. The U.S. government may also consider legislation aimed at what has previously been dubbed “NOPEC”, which would restrict how OPEC+ barrels are imported to the U.S.
  3. U.S. shale producers, in particular private operators, in reaction to the uplift in oil prices, may ramp up output, beyond the 500,000 bpd growth in crude and condensate we are forecasting between September and December 2022 to finish out the year at 12.7 million bpd. The question is if, and how fast, production can be accelerated.
  4. Higher oil prices will inevitably add to the inflation headache that global central banks are fighting, and higher oil prices will factor into the calculus of further increasing interest rates to cool down the economy.
  5. Demand destruction as a result of higher oil prices
  6. Unilateral cuts by Saudi Arabia if upside pressure on prices does not fully materialize.

This story originally appeared on WorkBoat.com and is republished here with permission.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Oil# energy# Maritime industry# OPEC# Brent

Comments / 7

Published by

Doug Stewart is a content creator for National Fisherman and WorkBoat magazine, with over 10+ years of commercial marine industry knowledge. He lives in Portland Maine.

Portland, ME
38 followers

More from Doug Stewart

Maine State

Protesting lobstermen call on Maine to join lawsuit against NOAA

Dwight Staples, a lobsterman from Stonington, Maine. speaks at an Oct. 12 rally in Portland.Doug Stewart. After a quarter century of trying to work with regulators to protect northern right whales, Maine lobstermen have at long last decided to throw down the gauntlet in defense of their fishery, long regarded as a model of sustainability.

Read full story
3 comments
Seattle, WA

The largest commercial marine tradeshow on the West Coast is back in Seattle

Registration is now open for Pacific Marine Expo, which returns to Seattle from Thursday, Nov. 18, through Saturday, Nov. 20, at the Lumen Field Event Center. The West Coast’s largest and longest-running commercial fishing and marine trade show, the Expo serves all aspects of the maritime industry, including commercial vessel owners and operators, commercial fishermen, boat builders, suppliers, and seafood processors. Last year’s Expo featured more than 350 exhibitors and attracted more than 5,000 visitors from 40 states and 24 countries; the event also presented more than 60 industry speakers during its free Conference program.

Read full story
1 comments
Maine State

Maine Lobstermen hire former high-ranking U.S. Department of Justice official to fight lawsuit

The Maine Lobstermen’s Association (MLA), today, announced that it has retained former U.S. Solicitor General Paul Clement and has filed for expedited consideration of MLA’s appeal to the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia in Maine Lobstermen’s Association v. National Marine Fisheries Service — its lawsuit to reverse a scientifically-flawed federal whale plan that will cripple Maine’s lobster industry.

Read full story
1 comments
Alaska State

Bristol Bay Snow & Red King Crab Season Closed for 2022/23 Season

The Alaska Department of Fish and Game announced today that the Bristol Bay Snow & Red King Crab fishery is closed for the 2022/23 season. The Alaska Department of Fish and Game (ADF&G) and National Marine Fisheries Service (NMFS) have completed an analysis of 2022 NMFS trawl survey results for Bering Sea snow crab. The stock is estimated to be below the ADF&G regulatory threshold for opening a fishery. Therefore, Bering Sea snow crab will remain closed for the 2022/23 season. ADF&G appreciates and carefully considered all input from crab industry stakeholders prior to making this decision. Understanding that crab fishery closures have substantial impacts on harvesters, industry, and communities, ADF&G must balance these impacts with the need for long-term conservation and sustainability of crab stocks. Management of Bering Sea snow crab must now focus on conservation and rebuilding given the condition of the stock. Efforts to advance our science and understanding of crab population dynamics are underway. With crab industry input, ADF&G will continue to evaluate options for rebuilding, including the potential for sustainably fishing during periods of low abundance. This will allow ADF&G to work on issues related to state and federal co-management, observer coverage, discard mortality, and fishery viability.

Read full story
11 comments
Coden, AL

Master Boat Builders Alabama-based shipyard turning the hull of the first all-electric ship assist tug in the US.

Master Boat Builders Alabama-based shipyard began construction of Crowley Maritime's eWolf, the first all-electric ship assist tug in the United States earlier this year. The electric tug will replace one that consumes more than 30,000 gals. of diesel per year. The eTug will operate out of San Diego and will be operational by mid-2023.

Read full story
Theodore, AL

Alabama shipbuilder delivers a new workboat to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

The Explorer 40 workboat was recently delivered to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburg District for use on the Allegheny and MonoSilver Ships photo. Silver Ships Theodore, AL recently delivered a new Explorer 40 workboat to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Pittsburg District for use on the Allegheny and Monongahela Rivers. The 40-foot workboat will support USACE Pittsburg District’s mission of improving navigable waterways and water infrastructure. The Explorer 40 series workboat will be used to support maintenance efforts of navigation locks and dams as well as buoy tendering operations.

Read full story

Deadliest Catch captain journeys to Norway for new TV spin-off

Bering Sea veteran Captain Sig Hansen of the F/V Northwestern.Discovery. When the Alaskan Red King Crab fishery shuts down for the first time in 25 years, Bering Sea veteran Captain Sig Hansen of the commercial fishing vessel Northwestern is forced to look for opportunities elsewhere. Deciding to risk it all, he sets his sights on a promising new fishing ground where King Crab is an invasive species: his ancestral home of Norway. DeadliestCatch:TheVikingReturns premiered on September 13 on Discovery and discovery+.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy