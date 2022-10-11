Seattle, WA

The largest commercial marine tradeshow on the West Coast is back in Seattle

Doug Stewart

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IeCB9_0iUp9DFZ00
Doug Stewart

Registration is now open for Pacific Marine Expo, which returns to Seattle from Thursday, Nov. 18, through Saturday, Nov. 20, at the Lumen Field Event Center.

The West Coast’s largest and longest-running commercial fishing and marine trade show, the Expo serves all aspects of the maritime industry, including commercial vessel owners and operators, commercial fishermen, boat builders, suppliers, and seafood processors. Last year’s Expo featured more than 350 exhibitors and attracted more than 5,000 visitors from 40 states and 24 countries; the event also presented more than 60 industry speakers during its free Conference program.

This year’s Expo will again feature a full exhibit floor filled with the latest in equipment and services from top industry manufacturers and suppliers and a free education program on topics such as marine safety, business management, regulatory issues, technical advancements, and more. In addition, the Expo will also present:

  • The popular Alaska Hall
  • Product demonstrations
  • The King County Maritime Economic Forecast Breakfast
  • A special Fishermen’s Lounge
  • Performances by Fisher Poets
  • The Fisherman of the Year contest.
The return of the Expo last year proved again that this show is the place to be for the commercial marine and fishing industry to see old friends, network and successfully do business in person,” says Bob Callahan, Group Vice President, Diversified Communications, which produces the show.

“It was terrific to bring the maritime family safely together again at last year’s successful show. We’re building on last year’s success with an array of new and returning exhibitors, gripping onsite content, and amazing special events – 2022 is going to be one for the books.

The Expo’s 2022 Education Program will offer a variety of informative education sessions at no additional cost to attendees and exhibitors. The sessions will cover such topics as marine safety, business management, regulatory issues, technical advancements, and more. The Educational Program is designed to provide current and essential updates to the commercial fishing industry while offering an environment for open discussions and networking with other industry professionals.

“We have heard time and time again how important this show is to the commercial fishing and marine industry, and we can’t wait to do our part to successfully drive this business forward once again,” says Callahan.

The Pacific Marine Expo has been held in Seattle for more than 50 years and returned last year after a year away due to the pandemic. Currently, there are no health requirements for masks or proof of vaccination for Washington events.

To register, visit www.PacificMarineExpo.com. Companies interested in exhibiting at Pacific Marine Expo should contact Christine Salmon, Sales Director, at 207.842.5530 or csalmon@divcom.com.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Commercial Fishing# Fishing# Expo# Marine# Seattle

Comments / 1

Published by

Doug Stewart is a content creator for National Fisherman and WorkBoat magazine, with over 10+ years of commercial marine industry knowledge. He lives in Portland Maine.

Portland, ME
38 followers

More from Doug Stewart

Maine State

Protesting lobstermen call on Maine to join lawsuit against NOAA

Dwight Staples, a lobsterman from Stonington, Maine. speaks at an Oct. 12 rally in Portland.Doug Stewart. After a quarter century of trying to work with regulators to protect northern right whales, Maine lobstermen have at long last decided to throw down the gauntlet in defense of their fishery, long regarded as a model of sustainability.

Read full story
3 comments

Oil to reach $100 barrel by Christmas

On Oct. 5, OPEC+ announced a two million bpd reduction in crude supply for November 2022. ICE Brent Front Month reached $94 per barrel right after the announcement, up from $88 per barrel last Friday.

Read full story
7 comments
Maine State

Maine Lobstermen hire former high-ranking U.S. Department of Justice official to fight lawsuit

The Maine Lobstermen’s Association (MLA), today, announced that it has retained former U.S. Solicitor General Paul Clement and has filed for expedited consideration of MLA’s appeal to the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia in Maine Lobstermen’s Association v. National Marine Fisheries Service — its lawsuit to reverse a scientifically-flawed federal whale plan that will cripple Maine’s lobster industry.

Read full story
1 comments
Alaska State

Bristol Bay Snow & Red King Crab Season Closed for 2022/23 Season

The Alaska Department of Fish and Game announced today that the Bristol Bay Snow & Red King Crab fishery is closed for the 2022/23 season. The Alaska Department of Fish and Game (ADF&G) and National Marine Fisheries Service (NMFS) have completed an analysis of 2022 NMFS trawl survey results for Bering Sea snow crab. The stock is estimated to be below the ADF&G regulatory threshold for opening a fishery. Therefore, Bering Sea snow crab will remain closed for the 2022/23 season. ADF&G appreciates and carefully considered all input from crab industry stakeholders prior to making this decision. Understanding that crab fishery closures have substantial impacts on harvesters, industry, and communities, ADF&G must balance these impacts with the need for long-term conservation and sustainability of crab stocks. Management of Bering Sea snow crab must now focus on conservation and rebuilding given the condition of the stock. Efforts to advance our science and understanding of crab population dynamics are underway. With crab industry input, ADF&G will continue to evaluate options for rebuilding, including the potential for sustainably fishing during periods of low abundance. This will allow ADF&G to work on issues related to state and federal co-management, observer coverage, discard mortality, and fishery viability.

Read full story
11 comments
Coden, AL

Master Boat Builders Alabama-based shipyard turning the hull of the first all-electric ship assist tug in the US.

Master Boat Builders Alabama-based shipyard began construction of Crowley Maritime's eWolf, the first all-electric ship assist tug in the United States earlier this year. The electric tug will replace one that consumes more than 30,000 gals. of diesel per year. The eTug will operate out of San Diego and will be operational by mid-2023.

Read full story
Theodore, AL

Alabama shipbuilder delivers a new workboat to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

The Explorer 40 workboat was recently delivered to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburg District for use on the Allegheny and MonoSilver Ships photo. Silver Ships Theodore, AL recently delivered a new Explorer 40 workboat to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Pittsburg District for use on the Allegheny and Monongahela Rivers. The 40-foot workboat will support USACE Pittsburg District’s mission of improving navigable waterways and water infrastructure. The Explorer 40 series workboat will be used to support maintenance efforts of navigation locks and dams as well as buoy tendering operations.

Read full story

Deadliest Catch captain journeys to Norway for new TV spin-off

Bering Sea veteran Captain Sig Hansen of the F/V Northwestern.Discovery. When the Alaskan Red King Crab fishery shuts down for the first time in 25 years, Bering Sea veteran Captain Sig Hansen of the commercial fishing vessel Northwestern is forced to look for opportunities elsewhere. Deciding to risk it all, he sets his sights on a promising new fishing ground where King Crab is an invasive species: his ancestral home of Norway. DeadliestCatch:TheVikingReturns premiered on September 13 on Discovery and discovery+.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy