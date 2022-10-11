The largest commercial marine tradeshow on the West Coast is back in Seattle

Doug Stewart

Registration is now open for Pacific Marine Expo , which returns to Seattle from Thursday, Nov. 18, through Saturday, Nov. 20, at the Lumen Field Event Center.

The West Coast’s largest and longest-running commercial fishing and marine trade show, the Expo serves all aspects of the maritime industry, including commercial vessel owners and operators, commercial fishermen, boat builders, suppliers, and seafood processors. Last year’s Expo featured more than 350 exhibitors and attracted more than 5,000 visitors from 40 states and 24 countries; the event also presented more than 60 industry speakers during its free Conference program.

This year’s Expo will again feature a full exhibit floor filled with the latest in equipment and services from top industry manufacturers and suppliers and a free education program on topics such as marine safety, business management, regulatory issues, technical advancements, and more. In addition, the Expo will also present:

The popular Alaska Hall

Product demonstrations

The King County Maritime Economic Forecast Breakfast

A special Fishermen’s Lounge

Performances by Fisher Poets

The Fisherman of the Year contest.

The return of the Expo last year proved again that this show is the place to be for the commercial marine and fishing industry to see old friends, network and successfully do business in person,” says Bob Callahan, Group Vice President, Diversified Communications, which produces the show.

“It was terrific to bring the maritime family safely together again at last year’s successful show. We’re building on last year’s success with an array of new and returning exhibitors, gripping onsite content, and amazing special events – 2022 is going to be one for the books.

The Expo’s 2022 Education Program will offer a variety of informative education sessions at no additional cost to attendees and exhibitors. The sessions will cover such topics as marine safety, business management, regulatory issues, technical advancements, and more. The Educational Program is designed to provide current and essential updates to the commercial fishing industry while offering an environment for open discussions and networking with other industry professionals.

“We have heard time and time again how important this show is to the commercial fishing and marine industry, and we can’t wait to do our part to successfully drive this business forward once again,” says Callahan.

The Pacific Marine Expo has been held in Seattle for more than 50 years and returned last year after a year away due to the pandemic. Currently, there are no health requirements for masks or proof of vaccination for Washington events.