Maine Lobstermen hire former high-ranking U.S. Department of Justice official to fight lawsuit

Doug Stewart

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12xCmB_0iUmHQoE00
Doug Stewart

The Maine Lobstermen’s Association (MLA), today, announced that it has retained former U.S. Solicitor General Paul Clement and has filed for expedited consideration of MLA’s appeal to the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia in Maine Lobstermen’s Association v. National Marine Fisheries Service — its lawsuit to reverse a scientifically-flawed federal whale plan that will cripple Maine’s lobster industry.

Clement, who served as U.S. solicitor general during the President George W. Bush administration from 2004-2008, is widely recognized as a leading Supreme Court advocate, focusing on appellate matters, constitutional litigation, and strategic counseling. He has argued more than 100 cases before the Supreme Court including several of the highest-profile cases of the past decade.

When we said we refuse to let a single judge’s decision be the last word and that MLA is preparing to go all the way to the Supreme Court, we weren’t kidding,” said MLA president Kristan Porter, who is also a commercial fisherman from Cutler.

“We are incredibly grateful that Paul Clement, arguably the most qualified attorney in the nation on these matters, has chosen to stand with us. Paul has looked at the facts and agrees with what we have been saying all along – National Marine Fisheries Service (NMFS) abused its discretion. Maine lobstermen are not driving the right whale toward extinction, but we are being punished by unsound federal rules that will wreck this industry but won’t recover the whale.”

“This is a clear case of government overreach. It is no exaggeration to say that the fate of the Maine lobster fishery, a national icon, hangs in the balance,” said Paul Clement. “The applicable statute requires the agency to apply the best available evidence. The agency instead has resolved every doubt and every disputed issue against an iconic American industry that has gone to great lengths to protect the right whale.

The agency is inflicting unprecedented hardship on Maine lobstermen, while explicitly acknowledging that all this suffering will do nothing to restore the right whale so long as they continue to die in Canada.”

In September 2021, MLA filed a lawsuit challenging the federal government’s fundamentally flawed 10-year whale protection plan that will all but eliminate the Maine lobster fishery yet still fail to save the endangered North Atlantic right whale. MLA argues that NMFS has overestimated the lobster industry’s risk to right whales by cherry-picking the science and using unsupported assumptions and “worst-case scenarios” to justify its mandate for Maine's lobster fishery to reduce its already minimal risk to right whales by 98%. MLA claims that NMFS also failed to follow mandatory legal requirements to assess the economic and social costs of their actions.

On September 8, 2022, a federal judge in Washington, DC ruled against MLA in an opinion that deferred to the federal agency on all counts without disputing the validity of MLA’s concerns. As a result, NMFS is now fast-tracking the 10-year whale plan and will require Maine’s lobster industry to implement an unachievable 90-percent “risk reduction” as quickly as possible or the federal lobster fishery could be shut down. According to Clement, the district court’s green light for shutting down a way of life is entirely unjustified.

The Maine lobster industry is in utter shock and disbelief that their own federal government has set a course to eliminate a fishery that has never been known to kill a single right whale, said Patrice McCarron MLA executive director.

“Lobstermen are already mourning the loss of their industry. These are good people who care deeply about the ocean, lobsters, and right whales. They want to be part of the solution but, without action by the Court, this is not possible.”

The Maine lobster fishery is essential to Maine’s culture, heritage, and economy and has supported communities and generations of families while ensuring that this important natural resource is sustainably harvested for nearly two centuries. There are approximately 4,750 commercially licensed lobstermen and 1,085 student license holders in the state. Maine’s lobster fleet directly supports more than 12,000 jobs on the water. In addition to the harvesters, the shoreside wholesale lobster sector, that is, the lobster supply chain, supports an additional 5,500 jobs and generates an additional $1 billion annually – which just begins to touch upon the real value of the fishery to the state. Lobster directly infuses myriad sectors of Maine’s economy from real estate to hotels, restaurants, trucking companies, auto dealerships, and banks to name a few.

“The uncertainty of the new deep-cutting federal whale regulations now underway has sent a chill through the lobster fishery this year unlike anything I have experienced during my tenure,” said Larry Barker, president of Machias Savings Bank, in a Declaration filed with the motion for appeal. “Our employees with close connections to the lobster industry are regularly hearing from lobstermen that they are canceling plans to apply for new loans given their uncertain future. Many will delay important investments in the upkeep of their boats, engines, and traps due to financial uncertainty.”

The MLA is the oldest and largest fishing industry association on the east coast, established in 1954. In 2021, MLA launched its #SaveMaineLobstermen campaign with a four-pronged approach to preserve the industry and protect endangered whales. The plan includes aggressive legal and policy strategies, ensuring decisions are based on sound science, innovating effective conservation strategies, and communication.

More information on the issue and documents supporting MLA’s court case can be found at www.savemainelobstermen.org/incourt.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# right whale# Commercial Fishing# lobster# Lobstermen# Maine

Comments / 1

Published by

Doug Stewart is a content creator for National Fisherman and WorkBoat magazine, with over 10+ years of commercial marine industry knowledge. He lives in Portland Maine.

Portland, ME
38 followers

More from Doug Stewart

Maine State

Protesting lobstermen call on Maine to join lawsuit against NOAA

Dwight Staples, a lobsterman from Stonington, Maine. speaks at an Oct. 12 rally in Portland.Doug Stewart. After a quarter century of trying to work with regulators to protect northern right whales, Maine lobstermen have at long last decided to throw down the gauntlet in defense of their fishery, long regarded as a model of sustainability.

Read full story
3 comments

Oil to reach $100 barrel by Christmas

On Oct. 5, OPEC+ announced a two million bpd reduction in crude supply for November 2022. ICE Brent Front Month reached $94 per barrel right after the announcement, up from $88 per barrel last Friday.

Read full story
7 comments
Seattle, WA

The largest commercial marine tradeshow on the West Coast is back in Seattle

Registration is now open for Pacific Marine Expo, which returns to Seattle from Thursday, Nov. 18, through Saturday, Nov. 20, at the Lumen Field Event Center. The West Coast’s largest and longest-running commercial fishing and marine trade show, the Expo serves all aspects of the maritime industry, including commercial vessel owners and operators, commercial fishermen, boat builders, suppliers, and seafood processors. Last year’s Expo featured more than 350 exhibitors and attracted more than 5,000 visitors from 40 states and 24 countries; the event also presented more than 60 industry speakers during its free Conference program.

Read full story
1 comments
Alaska State

Bristol Bay Snow & Red King Crab Season Closed for 2022/23 Season

The Alaska Department of Fish and Game announced today that the Bristol Bay Snow & Red King Crab fishery is closed for the 2022/23 season. The Alaska Department of Fish and Game (ADF&G) and National Marine Fisheries Service (NMFS) have completed an analysis of 2022 NMFS trawl survey results for Bering Sea snow crab. The stock is estimated to be below the ADF&G regulatory threshold for opening a fishery. Therefore, Bering Sea snow crab will remain closed for the 2022/23 season. ADF&G appreciates and carefully considered all input from crab industry stakeholders prior to making this decision. Understanding that crab fishery closures have substantial impacts on harvesters, industry, and communities, ADF&G must balance these impacts with the need for long-term conservation and sustainability of crab stocks. Management of Bering Sea snow crab must now focus on conservation and rebuilding given the condition of the stock. Efforts to advance our science and understanding of crab population dynamics are underway. With crab industry input, ADF&G will continue to evaluate options for rebuilding, including the potential for sustainably fishing during periods of low abundance. This will allow ADF&G to work on issues related to state and federal co-management, observer coverage, discard mortality, and fishery viability.

Read full story
11 comments
Coden, AL

Master Boat Builders Alabama-based shipyard turning the hull of the first all-electric ship assist tug in the US.

Master Boat Builders Alabama-based shipyard began construction of Crowley Maritime's eWolf, the first all-electric ship assist tug in the United States earlier this year. The electric tug will replace one that consumes more than 30,000 gals. of diesel per year. The eTug will operate out of San Diego and will be operational by mid-2023.

Read full story
Theodore, AL

Alabama shipbuilder delivers a new workboat to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

The Explorer 40 workboat was recently delivered to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburg District for use on the Allegheny and MonoSilver Ships photo. Silver Ships Theodore, AL recently delivered a new Explorer 40 workboat to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Pittsburg District for use on the Allegheny and Monongahela Rivers. The 40-foot workboat will support USACE Pittsburg District’s mission of improving navigable waterways and water infrastructure. The Explorer 40 series workboat will be used to support maintenance efforts of navigation locks and dams as well as buoy tendering operations.

Read full story

Deadliest Catch captain journeys to Norway for new TV spin-off

Bering Sea veteran Captain Sig Hansen of the F/V Northwestern.Discovery. When the Alaskan Red King Crab fishery shuts down for the first time in 25 years, Bering Sea veteran Captain Sig Hansen of the commercial fishing vessel Northwestern is forced to look for opportunities elsewhere. Deciding to risk it all, he sets his sights on a promising new fishing ground where King Crab is an invasive species: his ancestral home of Norway. DeadliestCatch:TheVikingReturns premiered on September 13 on Discovery and discovery+.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy