Master Boat Builders Alabama-based shipyard turning the hull of the first all-electric ship assist tug in the US.

Crowley Maritime

Master Boat Builders Alabama-based shipyard began construction of Crowley Maritime's eWolf, the first all-electric ship assist tug in the United States earlier this year.

The electric tug will replace one that consumes more than 30,000 gals. of diesel per year. The eTug will operate out of San Diego and will be operational by mid-2023.

The eTug is being built by Master Boat Builders, Coden, Ala., utilizing the design and on-site construction management by Crowley Engineering Services and its recently integrated Jensen Maritime naval architecture and marine engineering group. The eTug’s battery system will be charged at a specially designed, shoreside station developed with Cochran Marine.

Crowley’s first-of-its-kind electric tugboat is a game changer. It checks all the boxes by providing environmental, economic, and operational benefits for our communities and maritime industry,” said Michael Zucchet chairman of the Port of San Diego's Board of Commissioners. “We are proud to work with Crowley and couldn’t be more pleased the eWolf will operate exclusively on San Diego Bay.”

The eWolf will feature a design that allows the vessel to operate fully electric with full performance capabilities — and zero carbon emissions. The eTug will feature a fully integrated electrical package provided by ABB. With 360° visibility and a 16'5" draft, the eTug will also feature ABB’s artificial intelligence technology (AI) to increase safety and efficiency for mariners and provide sustainable performance with the reliability customers demand.

Our dedicated shipbuilding employees are proud to be working with Crowley to lead innovation with the construction of this first-of-its-kind tugboat,” said Garrett Rice, president of Master Boat Builders. “This vessel will set a standard in the U.S. maritime industry for sustainability and performance, and its zero-emissions capability and autonomous technology will benefit the environment and the safety of mariners and vessels.”

Construction update video: Turning the hull of the eWolf at Master Boat Builders.

