Deadliest Catch captain journeys to Norway for new TV spin-off

Doug Stewart

Bering Sea veteran Captain Sig Hansen of the F/V Northwestern.Discovery

When the Alaskan Red King Crab fishery shuts down for the first time in 25 years, Bering Sea veteran Captain Sig Hansen of the commercial fishing vessel Northwestern is forced to look for opportunities elsewhere. Deciding to risk it all, he sets his sights on a promising new fishing ground where King Crab is an invasive species: his ancestral home of Norway. Deadliest Catch: The Viking Returns premiered on September 13 on Discovery and discovery+.

By traveling across the world and returning to the land of his father, Sig hopes not just to fill the void of a lost season, but to build a fishing empire greater than his ancestors could have ever imagined. But as daughter and co-captain Mandy struggles to start her own family, beginning anew in the land of their forefathers becomes an unexpected journey to rediscover their own heritage and cement the legacy they'll pass down to the next generation of fishermen.

“For generations, fishing has always been about ‘the family,’” says Sig. “[Here] I’m reminded of my history, my past, and our culture, everywhere. I’m proud of where I come from. It’s helped mold me into who I am.”

Along with Mandy, her husband and deckhand of the F/V Northwestern Clark Pederson, and former right-hand man Captain Jake Anderson of the F/V Saga, Sig must search the past to find the key to their future and ensure that the legacy his father built withstands the test of time. Will the Hansen family succeed like those that came before them or will these harrowing seas tear them apart?

Doug Stewart is a content creator for National Fisherman and WorkBoat magazine, with over 10+ years of commercial marine industry knowledge. He lives in Portland Maine.

