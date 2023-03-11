Ex-Wife Jennifer Aniston Finds It "Painful" That Brad Pitt Wants To Have Children With New Girlfriend Ines De Ramon

Jennifer Aniston and ex-Brad Pitt Photo by The News International

Jennifer Aniston, the former spouse of the Bullet Train actor, was heartbroken by his relationship with Angelina Jolie, and now seeing him with De Ramon has caused her even more emotional pain.



According to a source who spoke to Closer Magazine, "it’s ironic" for Aniston "seeing Brad wooing Ines, in Paris of all places, since that was very much their go-to as a romantic destination."



Seeing Pitt spending time with the jewelry designer in Paris has been difficult for Aniston as she has many happy memories of her time there with Pitt, and it has caused her some distress.



However, the source added that Aniston has come to terms with the fact that she and Brad are not getting back together and is now at peace with it.



The source mentioned that although Jen has no major issue with Brad moving on and finding love again, she is only human and sometimes feels a sense of "what if".



Jen is aware that Brad is serious about Ines and is planning to marry her and start a family, which is a lot to take in since Jen had always dreamed of having the same with Brad. Jen had difficulties conceiving a child during her marriage with Brad and had gone through a challenging IVF process.



She had expressed her regret for not freezing her eggs earlier. "It was a challenging road for me, the baby-making road," Aniston disclosed in an interview with Allure Magazine. "I was going through IVF, drinking Chinese teas, you name it. I was throwing everything at it."



"I would've given anything if someone had said to me, 'Freeze your eggs. Do yourself a favor. You just don't think it. So here I am today. The ship has sailed," she added.



The insider stated that although Jen can start a family if she finds the perfect partner, it is unlikely, and the idea of Brad having kids with Ines has been painful for her.







