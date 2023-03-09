While He Considers Kari Lake As His Running Mate, Donald Trump Has Given Ron DeSantis New Nicknames

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41Ij1x_0lDH8KZ500
Former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantisPhoto byAssociated Press-Rebecca Blackwell/Associated Press-Lynne Sladky via The Hill

Ron DeSantis is alleged to have been the target of Donald Trump's latest round of nicknaming attempts because he sees the Florida governor as a crucial Republican opponent in the 2024 presidential contest.

DeSantis has frequently appeared as Trump's main rival in a made-up GOP primary contest, even though Trump has been leading the Florida governor in several recent surveys.

Mr. Trump is well-known for calling his political adversaries derogatory names. The Hill claims that the former president is thinking of nicknaming Mr. DeSantis "Ron DisHonest," "Tiny D," and "Ron DeEstablishment."

Although Mr. DeSantis has not officially launched his candidacy for president, according to Axios, Trump is allegedly "strongly" contemplating choosing the unsuccessful gubernatorial candidate of Arizona and conspiracy theorist Kari Lake.

Kari Lake is someone that Trump 'Strongly' views for his running mate.

Kari Lake, a failed candidate for governor of Arizona and a conspiracy theorist, is reportedly someone Trump is "strongly" considering picking, according to a report by the Independent.

In November, the former president announced his intention to run for president in 2024, but he has not yet said who he wishes to have as his running partner.

He allegedly has a shortlist of candidates who are women under consideration in an attempt to draw in more white suburban women voters.

In her failed run for governor of Arizona in the November midterm elections, Ms. Lake enjoyed Mr. Trump's backing.

In addition to making false accusations that she was unfairly beaten in the gubernatorial contest, she has frequently joined the former president in claiming that the 2020 election was rigged.


Attributions:

The Hills. Trump spends days workshopping nicknames for DeSantis: report

The Independent. Trump reportedly workshopping lewd new nickname for Ron DeSantis

Business Insider. Trump Is Testing New Nickname for Ron DeSantis, Including 'Tiny D'

Fox News. Trump takes aim at DeSantis with new 'DeSanctus' nickname amid growing

