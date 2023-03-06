The Food Shortage In North Korea Is Becoming A Deadly Crisis

Photo by Susie Ho on Unsplash

The ongoing food shortages in North Korea are causing considerable anxiety, and sources suggest that hunger fatalities are probable. In the opinion of some analysts, the country is presently experiencing its worst condition since the famine of the 1990s, which resulted in the deaths of hundreds of thousands of people. Trade information, satellite photographs, and evaluations by the UN and South Korean authorities all show that North Korea's food supply is insufficient to support the population's basic needs. There would still be fatalities from starvation even if the food was divided equitably, which is exceedingly doubtful in North Korea.

Officials from South Korea have concurred with this conclusion and stated that they think some deaths in the nation are being caused by famine. Although few analysts question the correctness of the assessment, it is difficult to provide actual proof to back these assertions because of North Korea's isolation.

Before the Covid epidemic, the UN Food and Agriculture Organization estimates that over half of the North Korean population was undernourished. Three years of exclusion and restricted borders have probably made things worse. Kim Jong Un, the leader of North Korea, met for four days to discuss reforming the nation's agricultural industry and enhancing state control over agriculture.

According to analysts, Pyongyang is in fact to blame for the current issues since it has heightened its isolation inclinations throughout the outbreak by installing barriers along its border with China and restricting cross-border commerce. It has also invested resources in conducting a record number of missile tests in the previous year.

In addition to a ban on travel and commerce, which includes the previously restricted official trade, there have been instructions to shoot on sight at the border, said Lina Yoon, a senior researcher at Human Rights Watch. According to data from Chinese customs, China sent 53,280 kg of cereals in grain or flakes form and roughly 56 million kilograms of wheat or maslin flour to North Korea in 2022. The unauthorized commerce, which is a crucial source of goods for common North Koreans in the domestic markets, has been halted by Pyongyang's crackdown.

After the borders were closed, there have been many fewer instances of Chinese goods being smuggled into North Korea by paying off border guards. According to experts, economic mismanagement over many years is the foundation of the issue, and Kim Jong Un's efforts to tighten state control would only make matters worse. Lina Yoon asserts that to enhance agriculture and feed its people, North Korea has to reopen its borders, resume commerce, and import products. Nonetheless, the administration places a high priority on seclusion and repression, and the rise of an entrepreneurial elite may undermine its authority. Kim also continues to be preoccupied with missile launches and rejects assistance from his neighbors.

In a recent interview with CNN, South Korea's Foreign Minister Park Jin said that to end the food scarcity, North Korea must come back to the negotiating table and accept humanitarian supplies from South Korea. Han Duck-soo, the prime minister of South Korea, feels that North Korea's policies are deteriorating because Kim Jong Un wants to put pressure on the government's supply of food, which would be problematic. North Korea continues to place more importance on its missile and nuclear programs than on providing for its people, according to Seoul's Ministry of Unification. Vice Spokesman Lee Hyo-Jung asserts that North Korea might have avoided its yearly food shortfall if it had utilized the money it spent on missiles last year to buy food.

North Korea's agricultural output declined by 4% in 2021 compared to the previous year owing to floods and unfavorable weather, according to Seoul's rural development agency. Researcher Lucas Rengifo-Keller voiced worry that this, together with the regime's "misguided approach to economic policy," might exacerbate the precarious circumstances of the already suffering populace. He said that North Korea's population has been highly undernourished, with significant rates of stunting, and that it would not take much to plunge the nation into famine.

