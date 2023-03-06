Refugees Fleeing Across Shark-Infested Waters Are Treated Cruelly By Smugglers

Photo by Derek Owens on Unsplash

Many sub-Saharan African migrants attempt to cross the Mediterranean Sea each year in quest of a better life in Europe. Many migrants go on overloaded, dilapidated boats that are not suited to make the route safely, making the journey frequently risky and the conditions are exceedingly deadly. According to a report, traffickers brutally fed refugees who were attempting to cross shark-infested seas to sharks in the area.

Knowing about the terror and brutality that some migrants may experience—including the risk of drowning at sea, exposure to the weather, and potential physical abuse and exploitation by traffickers and smugglers—is extremely disturbing. These tragedies serve as a good reminder of the severe hazards and perils that migrants encounter while seeking to cross international boundaries in quest of better prospects.

Nonetheless, as many migrants come from nations where there is poverty, violence, and persecution, the decision to move is frequently motivated by despair and a desire for a better life. Many people might believe they have no choice but to travel despite the hazards to pursue a better future for themselves and their families.

Working collaboratively to address the core reasons for migration, such as poverty, violence, and a lack of opportunity in the countries of origin, as well as to offer safe and legal avenues for movement, is crucial for the global community. This involves providing safety to refugees and asylum seekers as well as funding humanitarian help and development projects in the nations of origin. Regardless of their legal status, it is crucial to guarantee that migrants are treated with respect and dignity and have access to their basic human rights.

It is a perilous voyage for individuals trying to make it across the Gulf of Aden, a well-known location for people smuggling and unauthorized migration from countries such as Ethiopia, Somalia, and Sudan to Yemen. While it is still extremely risky, the months of September and October are favored by people traffickers and migrants to try the passage due to the calm waters.

The trip across the Gulf of Aden is filled with perils such as piracy, severe weather, and the presence of sharks, in addition to the chance of being apprehended by authorities or falling victim to people smugglers and traffickers. Many migrants have died while taking this route, and those who do get to their destination frequently experience harsh living situations.

It is necessary to hold individuals responsible for perpetrating crimes involving migrants responsible for their acts and to give support and help to individuals who have been harmed by such atrocities. Only by cooperating and maintaining the fundamental ideals of justice and human dignity will we be able to build a society where everyone may live in safety and freedom and have opportunities.

