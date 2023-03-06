Selfie Death: A Young Couple Falls To Death While Taking A Selfie At Yosemite

Photo byOperators GuildonUnsplash

In a sad tragedy, Vishnu Viswanath and Meenakshi Moorthy, who were snapping pictures at Taft Point in Yosemite National Park, lost their lives. They were both avid adventurers and seasoned travelers. After they died, it was discovered that they were under the influence of alcohol.

Visitors at the park discovered their cameras and alerted authorities, which emphasizes how crucial it is to be watchful and aware of your surroundings as well as how crucial it is to report any possible safety problems to the relevant authorities. Visitors at parks and other people should put safety and responsible conduct first. They should be aware of the risks and dangers associated with adventure sports and snapping pictures in picturesque but possibly dangerous areas.

Although it has been stated that they were under the influence of alcohol when they fell, the exact cause of the tragedy is still unknown. Interviews with witnesses or anybody who may have come into touch with the couple before their fall, together with a thorough inspection of the area and any relevant evidence, were likely part of the inquiry into their deaths. Their head, neck, chest, and belly were all injured, according to the autopsy report. It's conceivable that the accident was caused by other elements, such as a slip or a loss of balance. In the end, the precise reason for the fall is still unknown.

A sobering reminder of the value of safety and responsible conduct is provided by Moorthy's Instagram post, which forewarns of the hazards of daredevilry and the possible consequences of standing at the brink of cliffs.

"A lot of us including yours truly is a fan of daredevilry attempts of standing at the edge of cliffs -- and skyscrapers. But did you know that wind gusts can be FATAL-? Is our life just worth one photo?"

Tragically, the state of Vishnu Viswanath and Meenakshi Moorthy's corpses prevented their bodies from being taken back to India. It is customary for the bodies of people who pass away overseas to be returned for burial in their home country, however, the burial will take place in the U.S.

This is not the first time someone has died while taking a selfie. In fact, there have been several deaths and injuries in recent years as people have tried to take photos of themselves in dangerous places. It's important to heed the cautions provided by warning signs and barriers at several well-known tourist destinations.



