Manipulative Friendships: Beware!

There are many different types of relationships in this world, and each one is unique in its own way. In any relationship, be it romantic, platonic, or familial, there is always the potential for one person to try and manipulate the other. Manipulation in friendship can take on many different forms, but typically it manifests as one friend using the other to get what they want.

Manipulative friends can be very harmful to a friendship. They can cause resentment and anger, and can even lead to the break-up of a friendship. However, there are a few signs that can indicate that a friendship is not as healthy as it seems. If you are noticing any of the following signs in your own friendship, it may be time to take a step back and reassess the relationship.

1. One friend is always taking and never giving.

A healthy friendship is a balance of give and take. If one friend is always taking without ever giving back, it can be a sign of manipulation. This friend may be using the other person to get what they want, without any regard for their feelings.

2. One friend always puts the other down.

If one friend is always putting the other down, it can be a sign of unhealthy competition. This type of relationship is never healthy, as it will only lead to one person feeling bad about themselves.

3. One friend always ignores the other's needs.

If one friend is always ignoring the other's needs, it can be a sign of neglect. This type of relationship is not only unfulfilling, but it can also be damaging in the long run.

4. One friend always does what the other wants.

If one friend is always doing what the other wants, it can be a sign of domination. This type of relationship is unhealthy and one-sided, as it does not allow for any type of independence or individuality.

5. One friend always takes control.

If one friend is always taking control, it can be a sign of dominance. This type of relationship is unhealthy and one-sided, as it does not allow for any type of independence or individuality.

If you think that you are being manipulated by your friend, there are a few things that you can do. First, talk to your friend about your concerns. If they are truly friends, they will want to work to resolve the issue. If your friend refuses to change their behavior, you may need to distance yourself from them. This can be difficult, but it is the best option in some cases.

Ultimately, it is up to you to decide whether or not you want to continue a friendship with a manipulator. If you do, you need to be prepared to deal with the negative consequences. If you don't, it's best to end the friendship before it causes any more harm.