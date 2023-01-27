Photo by Randy Rooibaatjie on Unsplash

A parental manipulation is a form of emotional abuse that is often used to control and dominate a child. It can involve making threats, withholding love and support, or using guilt and manipulation to get a child to do what the parent wants.

Parental manipulation can be very damaging to a child, leading to low self-esteem, anxiety, and depression. The child may feel like they are constantly walking on eggshells, trying not to upset their parent. They may also feel like they can't trust their own judgment or that they are responsible for their parent's happiness.

There are many signs that a child is being manipulated by their parent. If you suspect that your child is being manipulated, look for the following signs:

-The child always seems to be trying to please their parent, even if it means compromising their own beliefs or feelings.

-The child has low self-esteem and seems to constantly doubt themselves.

-The child is always anxious and stressed, and seems to live in fear of upsetting their parent.

-The child has difficulty making decisions and often relies on their parent to make choices for them.

-The child withdraws from friends and activities they used to enjoy.

It is important for you to know that there is a big difference between manipulative parents and narcissistic parents. Manipulative parents use guilt, shame, and coercion to get what they want from their children. Narcissistic parents, on the other hand, use their children to meet their own needs and make themselves look good.

Manipulative parents often make unreasonable demands on their children and then use threats and punishments to get them to comply. They may also use emotional blackmail, such as telling their children that they are not good enough or loved enough unless they do what the parent wants.

Narcissistic parents usually have very high expectations of their children and are very critical if they do not meet these expectations. They often use their children to get validation and admiration from other people. Narcissistic parents often put their own needs ahead of their children's needs and may even use their children to get back at their ex-spouse.

Manipulative parents often do not have a good relationship with their children. The children may feel like they are walking on eggshells around their parents and are always afraid of making a mistake. Narcissistic parents, on the other hand, may have a very close relationship with their children, but it is often based on the child's need to please the parent. The child may feel like they can never do enough to make the parent happy.

If you are in a relationship with a manipulative or narcissistic parent, it can be very difficult to break free. You may feel like you are stuck in a never-ending cycle of abuse. The best way to deal with a manipulative or narcissistic parent is to set boundaries and protect yourself from their abuse. You may also need to seek professional help to deal with the emotional trauma of being raised by a manipulative or narcissistic parent.

If you suspect that a child is being manipulated by their parents, it is important to seek help. There are many support groups and counseling services available that can help you and your child. It is also important to talk to your child about what is happening and let them know that they are not responsible for their parent's behavior.