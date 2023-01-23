A Relationship That Is Filled With Manipulation

Photo by Tiraya Adam on Unsplash

What is manipulation? Manipulation is the use of words, threats, or actions to control someone else's behavior. It's a way to get someone to do what you want them to do, even if they don't want to. Manipulation can be very subtle, and often people don't even realize they're being manipulated.

Relationships are complicated. They can be wonderful and full of love and happiness, or they can be a total mess. Unfortunately, one of the messiest things about relationships is when one person starts manipulating the other.

Manipulation can take many forms, but here are six signs that your partner may be manipulating you:

1. They isolate you from your friends and family.

If your partner is trying to isolate you from your friends and family, they may be doing it to control you. When you're isolated, it's easier for your partner to manipulate you because you don't have anyone to turn to for help.

2. They make you feel guilty.

If your partner is constantly making you feel guilty, they may be doing it to manipulate you. They may be trying to make you feel like you're always doing something wrong so that you'll be more likely to do what they want.

This might involve making the other person feel guilty for not spending enough time with you, or for not doing enough to help out with the relationship. The goal is to make the other person feel like they're not doing enough, and that they need to do more to make you happy.

3. They use threats.

If your partner is using threats to get what they want, they may be manipulating you. This might involve threatening to leave the relationship if the other partner doesn't do what you want, or threatening to hurt them or themselves if they don't comply.

Threats can be very effective in controlling someone, so if your partner is using them, be careful.

4. They play the victim.

If your partner is always playing the victim, they may be manipulating you. They may be trying to make you feel sorry for them so that you'll do what they want.

5. They make you doubt your judgment.

If your partner is always making you doubt your judgment, they may be manipulating you. They may be trying to make you think that you're not capable of making good decisions and that you need them to tell you what to do.

Manipulation is a very harmful behavior, and it can cause a lot of damage to a relationship. It can make the other person feel like they're not in control of their own life, and it can make them feel like they can't trust you. If you're being manipulated. If you're experiencing any of these signs, it's important to stand up for yourself and get help. If you're not sure how to do that, reach out to a friend or family member for support. You deserve to be in a healthy, happy relationship, and you shouldn't have to put up with manipulation.