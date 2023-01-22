Friendship Breakups: Nobody Talks About It

Photo by Fabien Maurin on Unsplash

Most people think of breakups as a single event: one person deciding they no longer want to be in a relationship with the other. But there's another kind of breakup that's far more common, and it's one that often goes unspoken: the breakup of a friendship.

Friendship breakups can be just as painful as romantic breakups, and they can leave you feeling just as alone. Friends are people who are typically chosen because they are seen as similar to us and we believe that we can trust them. So when that bond is broken, it can feel like a part of ourselves has been ripped away.

Sometimes, there's no clear reason why a friendship ends, and you may feel like you did something wrong even though you're not entirely sure what it is. Also, there are several reasons why friendships might end. It could be that the friends have grown apart and have nothing in common anymore. One friend might have betrayed the trust of the other, or there might be a conflict that neither party can resolve.

The first thing that people tend to feel is a shock. It can be hard to believe that a friendship that has lasted for years can come to an end so suddenly. There might be a lot of confusion about what went wrong and why things ended. This is often followed by a sense of grief. Friends are people who we rely on for support and laughter, so losing that connection can be very painful. We might feel like we’ve lost a part of ourselves and mourn all the good times that we shared.

There can also be a sense of anger and betrayal. We might feel like we were betrayed by our friends and that they were never really loyal to us in the first place. This can lead to a lot of resentment and feeling like we want to get back at our friends. Finally, there is often a sense of loneliness. We might feel like we have no one to turn to now that our friend is gone. This can be the most difficult thing to deal with, as it can feel like we are completely alone in the world.

There's no easy way to deal with a friendship breakup, but there are a few things you can do to make the process a little bit easier.

First, try to understand why the friendship ended. It can be helpful to talk to the other person and ask them what led to the breakup. Oftentimes, simply understanding why things ended can help you move on.

If the other person is unwilling to talk, or if you're not sure why the friendship ended, try to look at the situation from their point of view. What might they have been feeling that led to the end of the friendship?

Once you've understood why the friendship ended, it's time to start moving on. This can be a difficult process, but there are a few things you can do to make it a little bit easier.

First, try to focus on the good times you shared with your friend. Remembering the good times can help you feel less sad about the breakup.

You also might want to reach out to other friends and talk about what happened. Talking to others can help you process the emotions you're feeling and can make you feel less alone.

Finally, give yourself time to heal. It can take a while to get over a friendship breakup, and there's no rush to move on. Be gentle with yourself and allow yourself to grieve the loss of the friendship.

A friendship breakup can be a difficult experience, but it's important to remember that you're not alone. There are other people out there who can be there for us, even if our friend is no longer in our life. It might take some time, but eventually, the pain of the friendship breakup will fade.