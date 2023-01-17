Dangers Of Emotional Intimacy Outside Of A Defined Relationship

Photo by Sinitta Leunen on Unsplash

There are many dangers of emotional intimacy outside of a relationship. When two people are emotionally intimate, they share their deepest feelings and thoughts with each other. They may also share intimate physical contact. This type of intimacy can be very dangerous, especially if the two people are not in a relationship.

One danger of emotional intimacy is that it can lead to physical intimacy. If two people are sharing their deepest feelings and thoughts with each other, it is only natural for them to want to share physical intimacy as well. This can lead to problems, such as unwanted pregnancies or STDs.

Another danger of emotional intimacy is that it can lead to emotional attachment. When two people share their deepest feelings with each other, they can become emotionally attached to each other. This can be a very strong bond, and it can be easy to develop feelings for the other person. This can be dangerous, because it can lead to heartbreak if the two people eventually break up the friendship.

The third danger is that the two people can start to compete for each other's attention. This can lead to a lot of drama and conflict.

The fourth danger is that the two people can start to blur the lines between friendship and romantic relationship. This can be dangerous because it can lead to one or both of them getting hurt if the relationship ends.

Finally, emotional intimacy can be dangerous because it can lead to emotional dependency. When two people are emotionally intimate, they may start to rely on each other for emotional support. This can be dangerous, because it can leave the two people feeling helpless if the relationship ends.

Therefore, it is important to be aware of the dangers of emotional intimacy before becoming emotionally intimate with someone else especially when you two are not in a defined relationship.