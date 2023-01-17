Dealing With Inconsiderate Behaviours

Photo by Etienne Girardet on Unsplash

We've all been there. Someone does something inconsiderate and we feel the need to lash out. Maybe they cut in line, talked over you in a meeting, or took the last piece of cake. We all have our own pet peeves, and when someone does something to trigger them, it can be hard to stay calm.

But lashing out in response to inconsiderate behavior is rarely productive. In fact, it can often make the situation worse. So what's the alternative?

Well, instead of getting mad, try responding to inconsiderate behavior with some consideration of your own. Here are five simple gestures that can help you maintain your composure and maybe even smooth things over.

1. Ignore it

Some inconsiderate behaviors can be ignored without any real consequences. If someone cuts in line, for example, you can simply let them go ahead and wait for your turn.

It can be tough to do, especially if you're feeling frustrated or angry, but ignoring the behavior is often the best way to deal with it. Not only does it avoid a confrontation, but it also sends the message that you're not going to let the person get to you.

2. Respond calmly

If the inconsiderate behavior is more serious or if you can't just ignore it, responding calmly can be a more effective way to deal with it.

For example, if someone is talking over you in a meeting, you can try raising your hand and asking them to stop. If they don't, you can politely ask them to leave the meeting.

By responding calmly, you're showing the person that you're not going to be pushed around and that you're not going to let them get the best of you.

3. Walk away

If the person is being physically aggressive or if the situation is becoming too intense, walking away can be the best option.

This is especially true if you're in a public place and you feel like you're in danger. By walking away, you're removing yourself from the situation and giving yourself some space to calm down.

4. Let them know how you feel

Sometimes, the best way to deal with inconsiderate behavior is to simply let the person know how you feel.

For example, if someone cuts in line, you can tell them that you don't appreciate it. If someone is talking over you, you can tell them that you're trying to listen to someone else.

By letting the person know how you feel, you're giving them a chance to understand how their behavior is affecting you.

5. Talk to them later

If the person is someone that you know, you might want to talk to them later about their behavior.

This can be a more effective way to deal with the situation than trying to talk to them while they're still behaving inconsiderately.

By talking to them later, you're giving them a chance to calm down and you're also giving them a chance to apologize.