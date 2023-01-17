Some Inconsiderate Gestures

As humans, we often make small gestures without realizing the impact they can have. Sometimes these gestures are innocent and unintentional, but other times they can be quite inconsiderate. If you’re guilty of any of the ten inconsiderate gestures below, try to be more mindful of your actions in the future.

1. Ignoring someone

This is probably the most common inconsiderate gesture there is. Whether you’re too busy to talk to someone or you’re just not interested in what they have to say, ignoring someone is a really rude way to treat them. If you see someone you know but don’t want to talk to, at least make an effort to be polite and say hello.

2. Interrupting someone

Interrupting someone while they’re speaking is another common way to be inconsiderate. It can be frustrating when someone talks over you, and it can interfere with your ability to communicate effectively. If you need to interrupt someone, be sure to do so in a polite way, and wait for them to finish talking before you speak.

3. Talking loudly in a public place

This is another common annoyance for many people. It can be frustrating when you’re trying to have a conversation or relax in peace and someone is loudly talking on their phone or having a conversation with their friends. If you need to have a conversation in a public place, try to keep your voice down.

4. Taking up too much space

This is especially common on public transportation. It can be frustrating when someone takes up a lot of space on the bus or subway, especially when there’s not enough room for everyone. Try to be conscious of how much space you’re taking up, and make room for other people if you can.

5. Hogging the conversation.

This is another common inconsiderate gesture. It can be frustrating when someone is talking constantly and not letting anyone else get a word in edgewise.

6. Not listening when someone is talking.

This is one of the most common inconsiderate gestures and can be frustrating for the person trying to communicate. Make sure you are giving the other person your full attention when they are talking.

7. Not giving someone their space.

It can be annoying when someone is constantly in your space, invading your personal space. Give the other person some room to breathe and relax.

8. Not returning phone calls.

This can be frustrating, especially if the person has been trying to reach out to you multiple times. Make sure to return phone calls promptly.

9. Not letting someone take the lead.

Letting someone else take the lead can be frustrating, especially if you have a specific idea or plan in mind. However, it is important to let the other person take the lead sometimes to see what they have in mind.

10. Not honoring commitments.

This is one of the biggest offenses and can let someone down. Make sure to honor all commitments that you make, big or small.

