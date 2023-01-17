Photo by Asdrubal luna on Unsplash

Experimental intimacy is all about trying new things and sharing new experiences with your partner. It's about breaking out of your routines and having some adventures together. It's also about spontaneity – keeping things fresh by doing things that you may not have planned.

One of the best things about experimental intimacy is that it can help keep your relationship fresh and exciting. It's easy to get stuck in a rut, but when you're constantly trying new things, it's hard to get bored.

Another benefit of experimental intimacy is that it can help you get to know your partner better. When you're trying new things together, you're sharing new experiences and learning more about each other. This can help build a stronger bond between you and your partner.

Here are six forms of experimental intimacy:

1. Shared experiences: Shared experiences are a great way to build intimacy. Doing things together, whether it's a simple activity like going for a walk or something more adventurous, helps to create a bond between you and your partner.

2. Trying new things: Trying new things is another great way to build intimacy. It can help to spice up your relationship and keep things fresh.

3. Routines: Routines can be helpful in a relationship, as they provide a sense of stability and consistency. This can help to create a feeling of intimacy.

4. Adventures: Adventures are a great way to add excitement to your relationship and help to build intimacy. They provide an opportunity for you and your partner to explore new things together.

5. Spontaneity: Spontaneity is another important ingredient in a healthy relationship. It helps to keep things fresh and exciting.

6. Communicating: Communicating with your partner is key to building intimacy. It allows you both to share your thoughts and feelings and helps to strengthen the bond between you two.

One word of caution: make sure that you're both comfortable with the things that you're trying. It's important to be respectful of your partner's boundaries and not push them too far. If you're not sure if something is okay, ask them first.

Experimental intimacy can be a lot of fun, but it's important to make sure that you're both on the same page. If you're interested in trying something new, talk to your partner and see if they're willing to give it a try. You may be surprised at what you can learn about each other – and yourself – by taking a few risks together.