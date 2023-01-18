Boosting Emotional Intimacy

Photo by Priscilla Du Preez on Unsplash

Emotional intimacy is closeness and familiarity with someone else that comes from sharing your most personal thoughts and feelings. When you are emotionally intimate with someone, you feel as though you can be yourself and share anything with them without judgment. This type of intimacy can be extremely beneficial in a relationship, as it allows both partners to feel connected and supported.

When two people are intimate, they share a special connection that is built on trust, vulnerability, and communication. Below are some forms of emotional intimacy:

1. Empathy: When you feel empathy for your partner, you understand their feelings and needs, and you’re able to put yourself in their shoes. This creates a strong connection and allows you to build a deeper level of intimacy.

2. Respect: Respect is key in any relationship. When you respect your partner, you value their opinions and feelings, and you treat them with kindness and consideration.

3. Validation: validation is essentially giving your partner the “okay” to feel the way they do. When you validate their feelings, you’re telling them that their emotions are real and that you understand them.

4. Communication: Communication is essential in any relationship. When you communicate with your partner, you share your thoughts and feelings with them, and you work together to build a strong connection.

Make an effort to share your thoughts and feelings with your partner regularly and don't be afraid to communicate your needs and desires. This can be done through regular conversations, or even through writing letters or emails to each other.

5. Trust: Trust is the foundation of any intimate relationship. When you trust your partner, you’re willing to open up to them and you believe that they have your best interests at heart.

6. Vulnerability: Vulnerability is the key to intimacy. When you’re vulnerable with your partner, you share your fears and your innermost thoughts and feelings with them. This creates a deep level of connection and allows you to form a true emotional bond.

By doing these things, you can create a closer, more intimate relationship with your partner.