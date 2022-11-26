Desirable In A Relationship: Rekindle The Spark

Dorothy Writes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WvEcC_0jOUVRe800
Photo byPhoto by cottonbro studio

It feels good to know that someone wants us and finds us attractive. Unfortunately, sometimes our desirability starts to fade over time. If you're finding that your partner isn't as interested in you as they used to be, don't despair. There are things you can do to become more desirable in your relationship.

1. Be confident.

Confidence is always attractive. If you're not feeling confident, fake it 'til you make it. Stand up straight, make eye contact, and speak with certainty. Your partner will find you more desirable if you appear confident, even if you don't feel that way inside.

2. Be interested in your partner.

Ask your partner about their day, their hobbies, and their interests. Show that you care about them and that you're interested in their life. This will make them feel valued and appreciated, and they'll find you more desirable as a result.

3. Be a good listener.

Listening is a very important part of any relationship. When your partner is talking, don't listen just so you can reply instead listen because you care and want to hear them out. Show that you're paying attention by making eye contact and responding thoughtfully. This will make your partner feel heard and understood, and they'll find you more desirable because of it.

4. Be present.

In today's world, it's easy to get distracted. When you're with your partner, though, try to be present. Put away your phone, turn off the TV, and focus on your partner. This will show them that they're your priority, and they'll find you more desirable as a result.

5. Be affectionate.

Affection is important in any relationship. Show your partner physical affection, whether it's cuddling, holding hands, or just sitting close to them. This will make them feel loved and appreciated, and they'll find you more desirable because of it.

6. Be yourself.

At the end of the day, the most important thing is to be yourself. Your partner fell in love with you for a reason, so don't try to change who you are. Be authentic and genuine, and your partner will find you even more desirable.

7. Work on your appearance.

Make an effort to look your best. This doesn't mean you need to spend hours in front of the mirror or spend a fortune on new clothes. Just take some time to groom yourself and dress in a way that makes you feel confident and different from usual.

8. Try to be more positive.

Have something bubbling and interesting going on in your life.

No one wants to be around someone who is always negative and down.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Relationship# Desire# Attractive# Love# Tips

Comments / 1

Published by

I'd be writing on relationships, fitness, personal development, news, and anything that will interest my audience.

N/A
617 followers

More from Dorothy Writes

You Lack Boundaries

If you find yourself constantly giving in to others, or saying "yes" when you really want to say "no," it's likely that you lack boundaries. Boundaries are essential in any relationship - they help us to know what we will and won't tolerate from others. They also help us to respect other people's boundaries. If you don't have strong boundaries, then you're likely to end up feeling resentful, used, and taken advantage of.

Read full story
1 comments

Boundaries In Relationships

In every romantic relationship, it is important to establish healthy boundaries to create a lasting, loving bond. By definition, a boundary is a line that delineates one person's territory from another's. In a relationship, boundaries help to define each person's individual needs, wants, and limits.

Read full story
11 comments

Want To Be Around You: Surrounded By People

There is no denying the fact that making others want to be around you is one of the most important skills you can possess. Whether it’s socializing with friends, networking with potential clients, or simply making small talk with strangers, being able to engage and connect with others is essential for success.

Read full story

Be Desirable Professionally

There is no one formula for becoming more desirable in your professional life. However, there are a few key things that you can do to increase your desirability and make yourself more attractive to potential employers.

Read full story
1 comments

Narcissism In A Relationship: Effects

Narcissism in relationships can be a very destructive force. Narcissists believe that they are superior to others and view themselves as superior in all areas of life. As a result, narcissists often view themselves as the center of their relationships and view their partners as objects to be used and manipulated. It can lead to feelings of insecurity, inferiority, and even resentment in those around the narcissist. Unfortunately, this can also lead to a lack of trust and ultimately, a broken relationship.

Read full story

Boundaries And Parenting: Set Limits For Children

To be a good parent, it is important to set limits for your children in a way that is respectful and effective. By doing so, you will be able to instill discipline in your children and help them understand the importance of following rules. There are a few things to keep in mind when setting boundaries for your children:

Read full story
2 comments

Narcissism In Children - How Narcissism Negatively Impact A Child's Development

Narcissism is a personality trait that is characterized by an inflated sense of self-importance, a need for constant attention and approval, and a lack of empathy for others. People with narcissism tend to be self-absorbed and think only of themselves.

Read full story
3 comments

Desirable To Yourself

How to become more desirable to yourself? This is a question that a lot of people ask themselves, and for good reason. When you feel good about yourself, it shows. You radiate confidence, and people are drawn to that. There is no one-size-fits-all solution to becoming more desirable to yourself, but there are a few things you can do to start moving in the right direction.

Read full story
1 comments

Boundaries And Workplace: Have Limits

Setting and maintaining healthy boundaries in the workplace is essential to creating a positive, productive work environment. By understanding what personal boundaries are, and how to set and maintain them, you can take control of your professional life and create the kind of environment you want to work in.

Read full story
2 comments

Money Moves: Make It Work For You

There's no question that money can be a major source of stress and anxiety in our lives. But it doesn't have to be this way! There are steps you can take to make sure that your money is working for you, instead of the other way around.

Read full story

Shop Your Money Value

When shopping, it is important to ensure that you are getting the most value for your money. There are several ways to do this, and each person will have to decide what works best for them. However, some tips that may help include knowing your needs and wants, researching the available options, and trying several different brands and products before making a final decision. By taking these steps, you can ensure that you are getting the best deal possible and are getting the quality product that you desire.

Read full story

Protect Money From Scams And Fraud.

When it comes to your money, it’s important to be aware of the many ways that criminals try to defraud people. By understanding how these scams work, you can protect yourself and your hard-earned money.

Read full story
2 comments

Out Of Debt: New Lifestyle

A lot of people are in debt, and many more are at risk of becoming indebted. It can be difficult to get out of debt, and even harder to stay out of debt. If you're like most people, you probably have debt. Maybe you have a few bills that you're constantly struggling to pay off, or maybe you have a mountain of debt that you just can't seem to climb out of.

Read full story

Budget And Save Money For The Future.

It can be hard to save money, especially when you have bills to pay and a family to support. Often, people find themselves living paycheck to paycheck without any savings. It's important to start saving for the future as early as possible. The earlier you start, the more money you'll have when you need it.

Read full story

Narcissistic Parenting: Dangers Likely Ahead

The dangers of raising children with a narcissistic parent are well known. However, many parents don't realize the extent of the damage that can be done until their children reach adulthood.

Read full story
9 comments

Fear Of Being Alone

Many people are scared to be lonely. The fear of loneliness can be so great that it keeps people from being themselves and from forming meaningful relationships. People may feel like they have to put on a persona to be liked or to fit in. They may also be scared of the pain that comes with being alone.

Read full story
6 comments

Overcoming Loneliness: 5 Tips

Loneliness can be a debilitating feeling, but some techniques can help overcome it. Some of these include:. 1. Identify and address the underlying causes. If you are feeling lonely because you are not socializing enough, for example, you can make an effort to be more social. If you are feeling lonely because you are not in a relationship, you can work on building self-esteem and developing better relationships.

Read full story
22 comments

The Importance Of Reconciliation

Reconciliation is an important process that helps people repair the damage that has been done between them. Reconciliation is important because it helps people to build trust and cooperation, which are key ingredients for a healthy and successful society.

Read full story
2 comments

Benefits Of A Single Life

If you've never been in a relationship or you've been single for some time now or if you're just leaving a relationship that didn't work out, then this is for you. After reading about these benefits, you'll have more reasons to be happy while enjoying your singlehood till you meet the right one.

Read full story
26 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy