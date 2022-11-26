Desirable In A Relationship: Rekindle The Spark

Photo by Photo by cottonbro studio

It feels good to know that someone wants us and finds us attractive. Unfortunately, sometimes our desirability starts to fade over time. If you're finding that your partner isn't as interested in you as they used to be, don't despair. There are things you can do to become more desirable in your relationship.

1. Be confident.

Confidence is always attractive. If you're not feeling confident, fake it 'til you make it. Stand up straight, make eye contact, and speak with certainty. Your partner will find you more desirable if you appear confident, even if you don't feel that way inside.

2. Be interested in your partner.

Ask your partner about their day, their hobbies, and their interests. Show that you care about them and that you're interested in their life. This will make them feel valued and appreciated, and they'll find you more desirable as a result.

3. Be a good listener.

Listening is a very important part of any relationship. When your partner is talking, don't listen just so you can reply instead listen because you care and want to hear them out. Show that you're paying attention by making eye contact and responding thoughtfully. This will make your partner feel heard and understood, and they'll find you more desirable because of it.

4. Be present.

In today's world, it's easy to get distracted. When you're with your partner, though, try to be present. Put away your phone, turn off the TV, and focus on your partner. This will show them that they're your priority, and they'll find you more desirable as a result.

5. Be affectionate.

Affection is important in any relationship. Show your partner physical affection, whether it's cuddling, holding hands, or just sitting close to them. This will make them feel loved and appreciated, and they'll find you more desirable because of it.

6. Be yourself.

At the end of the day, the most important thing is to be yourself. Your partner fell in love with you for a reason, so don't try to change who you are. Be authentic and genuine, and your partner will find you even more desirable.

7. Work on your appearance.

Make an effort to look your best. This doesn't mean you need to spend hours in front of the mirror or spend a fortune on new clothes. Just take some time to groom yourself and dress in a way that makes you feel confident and different from usual.

8. Try to be more positive.

Have something bubbling and interesting going on in your life.

No one wants to be around someone who is always negative and down.