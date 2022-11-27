Want To Be Around You: Surrounded By People

Photo by Photo by Uus Supendi

There is no denying the fact that making others want to be around you is one of the most important skills you can possess. Whether it’s socializing with friends, networking with potential clients, or simply making small talk with strangers, being able to engage and connect with others is essential for success.





People who can make others want to be around them are often magnets for positive social interactions. They can put others at ease, build rapport quickly, and create a sense of belonging. These skills can come in handy in any social setting, from work to school to your neighborhood.



But how do you do it? How can you make people want to be around you?





First and foremost, it's important to be genuine. If you're putting on a facade, it will be difficult for others to trust and connect with you. Be yourself, and let your natural charisma shine through. Be genuine and authentic. When you are genuine and authentic, people can trust you, and they will want to be around you.



Second, be interesting. If you’re not interesting, people are going to want to stay away. Be interesting in what you say and how you say it. Let your thoughts and your ideas be interesting



It's also important to be aware of your body language. If you're slouching, folding your arms, or crossing your legs, people will perceive you as standoffish and distant. Instead, adopt a posture that shows you're open and receptive. Be friendly and welcoming. When you are friendly and welcoming, people will feel comfortable around you, and they will want to be around you.



The most important thing is simply being a good person. People are drawn to those who are kind, caring, and fun to be around. If you can be that person, you'll find that others will naturally want to be in your company.



To make others want to be around you, you first need to be someone that others want to be around. Be kind, considerate, and positive. Be interested in others and show that you care. Be a good listener. Be yourself and let your personality shine. Be fun and enjoy life. Be supportive and helpful. Be honest and authentic. Be respectful.





Finally, be sure to mix things up. If you're always doing the same things, people will get tired of seeing you. Try something new, and see how it makes you feel. Who knows, you might even start to enjoy the social scene!



