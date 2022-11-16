Protect Money From Scams And Fraud.

Photo by Anna Shvets

When it comes to your money, it’s important to be aware of the many ways that criminals try to defraud people. By understanding how these scams work, you can protect yourself and your hard-earned money.

One common scam is known as phishing. This is where criminals send emails or texts that appear to be from a legitimate source, such as your bank. They will try to trick you into clicking on a link or opening an attachment, which can then infect your computer with malware.

Another scam to be aware of is called vishing. This is where criminals call you on the phone and pretend to be from a legitimate organization, such as your bank. They will try to get you to give them personal information, such as your account number or Social Security number.

If you receive a call or email that looks suspicious, do not click on any links or open any attachments. Instead, contact the organization that the message claims to be from using a phone number or email address that you know is legitimate.

You should also be careful about giving out personal information online. If you are asked to enter personal information on a website, make sure that the website is secure.

You should also be careful about clicking on links or downloading files from unknown sources, and always make sure you're using a secure connection when shopping or banking online.

Fraudulent schemes can also include pyramid schemes, Ponzi schemes, and advance fee schemes.

If you do fall victim to a scam, it's important to report it to the authorities as soon as possible.

You should also be vigilant about any suspicious activity, and always be skeptical of unsolicited offers. Additionally, you can take some basic precautions to protect your money, such as using strong passwords and keeping your computer secure. By being aware of the risks and taking these precautions, you can help protect yourself from scams and fraud.