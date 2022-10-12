Move On From A Devastating Heartbreak

Photo by freestocks.org

It's okay to be sad. It's okay to feel like the world has ended, and you just want to curl up in a ball and don't feel like breathing again.

But it's not okay to stay there.

Because if you do, your feelings will make you feel worse, and they'll keep getting worse until they consume your whole life—and then you'll be stuck in this place for the rest of your days.

So what can you do?

First, take a step back. Give yourself some time to process the emotions that have been brought up in your mind and body. This is the first step to healing, and it will be important for your mental health moving forward. Processing your emotions after a heartbreak can be one of the hardest things you'll ever do, but it's going to be worth it.

When you're ready, start by taking things off your to-do list—things that make you unhappy or that remind you of him/her. It's good practice to focus on making yourself happy while you take care of yourself.

Next, look at things that make YOU happy! Take pictures of something funny or cute, or maybe even write down why you love something so much. You want to reset your mindset as much as possible after a breakup.

And then when you're ready, build yourself up by getting enough rest, spending time with people who love you, and taking care of your mental health. You'll also want to surround yourself with positive influences—friends or family members who support you and help lift your spirits when they can.

Another way to build yourself up again is by starting a new hobby or taking up another sport or learning a new language or reading more books. Heal with time, by forgiving yourself for letting someone else's actions hurt you so badly. Reset your mindset: don't let one bad relationship define who YOU are!

Finally, heal with time! It takes time for wounds to heal—even if they're not physically visible—and it can feel like forever before they do so completely (hopefully). But remember: it will get better! And when it does? You'll be amazed at how much growth and happier you feel than ever before!