Attract Friends Easily

Photo by Belle Co

Maybe you're not a fan of approaching people or you fear rejection so badly. These tips below will help you learn how to attract people and make them approach you:

1). Have value:

When you have things going on for you in life, when you're out there doing you, being you, creating amazing things, you won't really feel the need to make friends and that puts you in a less desperate position. People around will be able to sense this and immediately you will seem valuable in their minds. Some will feel the urge to approach you and befriend you.

2). Put yourself out there:

This can be you posting online or going out to an event. Either way, let people see you. Social media has come to make things easy for us, we don't have to leave our houses to get seen. But going to events is also a great way to connect with people, you can fully access people.

3). Greet people: Greetings show openness, this means you're telling the person they are free to come to talk to you if they want.

4). Explore different aspects of life:

When you want to make friends, it is good to have a purpose for the friendship(this is not saying you should use people). As the saying goes "when purpose is not known, abuse is inevitable" (Quote by Myles Munroe). You want to make friends that think alike, friends with similar values and goals to you. What are your hobbies? When you explore new opportunities in life and go to new places, you're likely to meet people doing the same thing you want to try. Ask them some questions and maybe you're on your way to a new friendship.

5). Smile and make eye contact:

When you make eye contact with someone, smile at them if you're okay with them approaching you afterward. Because that action alone signifies to them that it is okay for them to come over and talk to you. This works especially if it is a lady smiling after making eye contact with a guy.

I'd be writing on relationships, fitness, personal development, news, and anything that will interest my audience.

