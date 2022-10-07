Increase Your Value

Photo by Kevin Malik

Do you want to be perceived as someone of high value? Do you want to be admired by your peers? Then read these tips below:

1). Your looks:

This is the first thing people see when they look at you. Not everyone is genetically privileged but there are things you can do to improve.

-You can improve your mindset

- You can use makeup

- Be neat

- Clear skin sparkles.

- You can work on your clothing choice.

2). Have a strong frame:

In this life, people think differently and will have different opinions about a thing, a place, or a person. That is to tell you that from time to time, as long as people know you and talk about you, they are going to have various opinions about you, some of which you might not like. Having a strong frame is like having thick skin. No matter what they say behind your back, keep your head tall, and shoulders high, and keep being you. Once they see you didn't falter, they will admire you more.

3). What you do:

How are you contributing to society? Do you have a career? Do you have something you do, you're good at and you're known for it? Do you have a gift or talent to impact the world with? Whatever you do, do it well and with time people will see the light you bring. They will be amazed, will admire you, and will appreciate you for it.

4). Your demeanor:

What's your aura like when you walk into a room? It all starts with your mindset. Work on your self-esteem and self-confidence. Once you know your worth, you'll carry yourself in a certain way, and with time people around you will feel it without you uttering a word.

5). Your social circle:

" Show me who your friends are, and I will tell you what you are '' (Quote by Vladimir Lenin), does this quote sound familiar to you? Sometimes how we are being rated is because of those seen around us. The world believes that those closest to us have a strong influence on us and we relate to them because of the similar goals and values we share. So you can be perceived as a high-value person if you hang out with high-value people.