Increase Your Value

Dorothy Writes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HGkOT_0iPtrxWV00
Photo by Kevin Malik

Do you want to be perceived as someone of high value? Do you want to be admired by your peers? Then read these tips below:

1). Your looks:

This is the first thing people see when they look at you. Not everyone is genetically privileged but there are things you can do to improve.

-You can improve your mindset

- You can use makeup

- Be neat

- Clear skin sparkles.

- You can work on your clothing choice.

2). Have a strong frame:

In this life, people think differently and will have different opinions about a thing, a place, or a person. That is to tell you that from time to time, as long as people know you and talk about you, they are going to have various opinions about you, some of which you might not like. Having a strong frame is like having thick skin. No matter what they say behind your back, keep your head tall, and shoulders high, and keep being you. Once they see you didn't falter, they will admire you more.

3). What you do:

How are you contributing to society? Do you have a career? Do you have something you do, you're good at and you're known for it? Do you have a gift or talent to impact the world with? Whatever you do, do it well and with time people will see the light you bring. They will be amazed, will admire you, and will appreciate you for it.

4). Your demeanor:

What's your aura like when you walk into a room? It all starts with your mindset. Work on your self-esteem and self-confidence. Once you know your worth, you'll carry yourself in a certain way, and with time people around you will feel it without you uttering a word.

5). Your social circle:

" Show me who your friends are, and I will tell you what you are '' (Quote by Vladimir Lenin), does this quote sound familiar to you? Sometimes how we are being rated is because of those seen around us. The world believes that those closest to us have a strong influence on us and we relate to them because of the similar goals and values we share. So you can be perceived as a high-value person if you hang out with high-value people.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Valuable# High value# Friends# Demeanour# Thick skin

Comments / 1

Published by

I'd be writing on relationships, fitness, personal development, news, and anything that will interest my audience.

N/A
186 followers

More from Dorothy Writes

Attract Friends Easily

Maybe you're not a fan of approaching people or you fear rejection so badly. These tips below will help you learn how to attract people and make them approach you:. When you have things going on for you in life, when you're out there doing you, being you, creating amazing things, you won't really feel the need to make friends and that puts you in a less desperate position. People around will be able to sense this and immediately you will seem valuable in their minds. Some will feel the urge to approach you and befriend you.

Read full story

Remember Things Easily

You know how frustrating it can be when you've gotten to your destination that's far away from where you stay only to realize you forgot something important at home. That feeling alone, if not carefully managed can spoil your whole day. Below are tips to help you make sure you remember what you need:

Read full story

Save Time In A Day

Have you ever had a busy schedule and at the end of the day, you ask yourself if you'll ever have any time left to yourself, or if you can make time for your loved one? Below are some tips that can help you cut out time to save for later:

Read full story

Have A Busy But Productive Life

A lot of times, people mix being busy with being productive. Like you can be busy playing a game on your phone while at work. Yes, that too is eating up your time but didn't produce anything valuable for that day except maybe some Dopamine and that is just for the moment.

Read full story

What If You Broke Your Own Heart: My View

Sometimes we are quick to judge people when we hear they broke someone's heart, sometimes we claim someone broke our heart but was that really the case? Should all the blame be put on them? These heartbreaks can be from a relationship, friendship, or even a family member. But don't you think one should also shoulder part of the responsibility for what went wrong rather than putting all the blame on the other person? This even helps the healing process.

Read full story
7 comments

Become Desirable

These 5 tips below will put you on the train of being stamped in the mind of people you relate with:. You have to believe you are worthy of being desirable. You have to build your self-esteem and confidence. You have to think that you are worth it and that you matter. Your thought reflects on everything you do and how others perceive you in the long run. Words of affirmation for self-love can help.

Read full story
7 comments

Maintaining Boundaries: I'm Not So Nice

Back in high school, I was always tagged as being cold-hearted, snub, uptight, and not nice. I had friends but not many. I didn't know why then so I decided to loosen up and I became too nice with time. Guess what! It didn't take long, friends started to take me for granted. People think I'll just let things slide because I'm a nice lady but news flash, I'm not that nice. I'll be kind and polite but I'm not that nice.

Read full story
11 comments

Social Networking: My Take!

You might not be a social person or this kind of thing is tiring and you might be wondering do I really need to do this? If yes, why? You may ask. Well read below to find out why:

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy