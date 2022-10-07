Remember Things Easily

Photo by cottonbro

You know how frustrating it can be when you've gotten to your destination that's far away from where you stay only to realize you forgot something important at home. That feeling alone, if not carefully managed can spoil your whole day. Below are tips to help you make sure you remember what you need:

1). Write a packing list:

Whenever I'm traveling, be it a long or short holiday I always have a packing list. With a packing list, I can even pack on the day of departure so far I have everything I need for the journey around me. It is advisable to write a packing list a week or some days before departure and update it during that week. Then tick off the list when packing and double-tick before leaving your place.

2). Pin a note:

Write down in a note a list of things you need to remember for a day or a week or even events coming up in a month. You can glue or pin these notes on your doors, mirror, or fridge.

3). Displace an object:

This is when you put an object you interact with daily in an absurd position or form. When taking this action, imagine what it is that you will like to remember when you see the object next.

When next you see the object in an unusual form, you will be prompted to remember why it is like that and therefore remember what you imagined when you displaced the object.

4). Create habits:

If you are always in the habit of finding your handbag every morning, you can form a new habit of hanging it on the cupboard door when you get back from work. Or you can just get a bag hanger.